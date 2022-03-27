"Tried to get Chelsea to buy him" - Pat Nevin says Arsenal star is capable of winning the Ballon d'Or

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has revealed that he tried to persuade the Blues to sign Kieran Tierney before he joined Arsenal. The Scot believes the 24-year-old has what it takes to win the Ballon d'Or.

Tierney has been a key player for the Gunners since he joined them from Celtic for around £25 million in 2019. The left-back has made 87 appearances across all competitions for the side, scoring four goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

An admirer of the Scotland international, Nevin has disclosed that he wanted Chelsea to sign him four years ago. The Blues, though, went on to land Ben Chilwell from Leicester City for around £45 million in 2020. Nevin was quoted as saying by The Glasgow Times:

“I tried to get Chelsea to buy him [Tierney] four years ago but they didn’t listen and ended up signing Ben Chilwell from Leicester City for twice as much as Kieran would have cost them.”

Nevin feels Tierney could be the first defender since Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro to win the Ballon d'Or. The former Blues star, though, suggested that the Scot might have to leave Arsenal to achieve that feat. He said:

“I genuinely believe he can go on to win the Ballon d’Or. Only one defender – Fabio Cannavaro, who captained the Italian World Cup-winning side in 2006 – has ever won that prize but it’s not impossible for KT to emulate him."

“For that to come about, three things need to happen. First, he has to be playing for one of the biggest clubs and winning trophies. Secondly, he has to avoid being around at the same time as geniuses like Maradona or Lionel Messi or goal machines like Cristiano Ronaldo."

“Finally, he has to offer something different and the way he’s combining his attacking instincts with intelligence in that centre-back role means that’s already happening.”

Tierney has played 25 matches across all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side this season. He has found the back of the net once in the process, while providing three assists.

Arsenal are on Chelsea's tails in the Premier League

Tierney has been key to Arsenal's push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. The Gunners currently sit fourth in the table with 54 points from 28 matches.

While Mikel Arteta and Co would be happy with a fourth-place finish, they could beat Chelsea to third place this term. The Blues are only five points above Arsenal, with 10 more games remaining in the season.

