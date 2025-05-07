"Tried to be the hero" – Claude Makelele calls out John Terry for costing Chelsea Champions League title in 2008 final against Manchester United

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has slammed Blues legend John Terry for his lack of judgement in the 2008 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester United.

The Blues were aiming to win their maiden Champions League trophy in 2008. But, they lost the final against Manchester United 6-5 on penalties after the scoreline was 1-1 after 120 minutes. Terry missed his team's fifth penalty before Nicolas Anelka's spot-kick miss later on in Moscow.

Recollecting the 2008 final, Makelele told talkSPORT (h/t Tribal Football):

"The dressing room after the game was like fire. There was no happiness whatsoever – it was a sad place to be. We made a big mistake ahead of the penalties. We had an order which was agreed with the players and the manager, but it changed at the last minute."

Hitting out at Terry, the former Real Madrid midfielder continued:

"It was supposed to be Salomon Kalou taking the last penalty but John took the opportunity off him. I think we lost the competition because football is very harsh sometimes and, if you don't do things the right way, you get punished."

Makelele, who won the Champions League trophy in 2002, concluded:

"I was very angry when he missed the penalty because it was a chance that I knew a lot of the young players wouldn't get. I'd won the Champions League before but, in that moment, John had to be the leader and do what was best for the team. He didn't make sure we won the trophy, he tried to be a hero. If he knew that, he would have been a hero because he would have lifted the trophy."

Chelsea told to sign Manchester United target

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard has claimed that Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap should join Chelsea this year. He told NBC Sports (h/t Metro):

"I think Chelsea are desperate for a striker. The Manchester United pull, I think for a player like him, it's still there. Whether that feels different because he was a City player... I like the [the Blues'] young team. He goes into a young team and there's goals there."

Delap, 22, has established himself as one of the top young strikers in the Premier League since the start of the 2024-25 campaign. He has scored 12 goals in 32 league games for Kieran McKenna's side this season.

The Manchester United-linked striker's contract will expire in June 2029.

About the author Debkalpa Banerjee