"Tried telling me he is good", "That fraud" - Fans hit out at 'embarrassing' Liverpool star for missing sitter against Union in Europa League

Fans have lambasted Darwin Nunez after the Liverpool striker's shocking miss in his side's 2-0 win against Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 5).

Nunez was played in on goal by Mohamed Salah in the 16th minute with a simple tap-in only required. However, the Reds frontman blew the chance to give his side the lead, dragging his shot well wide.

Jurgen Klopp showed his frustration on the touchline as Nunez looked to the ground in dissapointment. The 24-year-old has been in fine goalscoring form this season, managing four goals and two assists in nine games across competitions.

Liverpool did take the lead in the 44th minute through Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch midfielder tapped in his first goal for the club much to the relief of Nunez. Diogo Jota was on hand to net the Merseysiders' second in the 90+2nd minute.

Nunez played no part of the second half as he was subbed off for Luis Diaz at halftime. It wasn't the return to action that the Reds' club record signing will have wanted.

The Uruguay international failed to appear from the bench in Liverpool's contreversial 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur as he's been nursing a slight knee problem. The Anfield faihtful will be hoping he has his shooting boots on this Sunday (October 8) as they have a difficult test against Brighton & Hove Albion in the league.

The Reds frontman joined the club from Benfica in July 2022 for £85 million. His debut season was a mixed one amid his tendencny to spurn several opportunities He did conjure up 15 goals and four assists in 42 games across competitions.

There was no goal for Nunez tonight but there should have been and fans have let him know on X (formerly Twitter). One fan wasn't surprised to see him shoot wide:

"Imagine my surprise. They tried telling me he is good."

Another fan reckons the Reds striker is a fraud:

"That fraud Nunez."

Another fan told him:

"Nunez man. That’s embarrassing."

Here's how fans on X reacted to Nunez's shocking miss against Union:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram

Khephren Thuram is admired at Anfield.

According to Tutto Juve (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are leading a pack of European giants chasing Khephren Thuram's signature. The French midfielder was linked with a move to Anfield in the summer.

Thuram has been impressing with Nice in Ligue 1, making six appearances across competitions this season. He's been an energetic spark in Francesco Farioli's side's midfield.

Liverpool are ahead of a queue of clubs including Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United. The France international has two years left on his contract.

Nice will only be looking to deal for at least €40 million. It's unknown whether Klopp would be willing to sanction a move at that price.