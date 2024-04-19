Troy Deeney names strikers who Arsenal should look to sign in the summer transfer window

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has named Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Brentford's Ivan Toney as two potential strikers Arsenal should go for in the summer.

The Gunners have been criticized for not having a clinical frontman this season. Current No. 9 Gabriel Jesus struggling to rack up the numbers and facing injury issues this season.

The Brazil international has scored just four goals in 22 Premier League appearances. He scored four in the UEFA Champions League before Arsenal were knocked out by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. He has had spells on the sidelines due to knee and hamstring issues this campaign, missing 16 games.

The only Arsenal player in the Premier League's top 10 goalscorers so far this season is Bukayo Saka. He is last in the standings tied with Manchester City's Phil Foden at nine goals.

The Gunners have been linked with both Isak and Toney, as well as Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres. Deeney believes the Premier League pair are two options who could offer a lot in front of goal. Discussing Arsenal's potential striker options on talkSPORT, Deeney said (as quoted by TBR Football):

“Do you think? And I ask the question because we think you need a killer, someone like Isak or someone like Ivan Toney who is all about goals, or do you think you need more a team player?”

Arsenal will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Saturday, April 20.

Mikel Arteta offers response when asked whether Arsenal need a striker after Bayern defeat

The Gunners crashed out of Europe this week. They lost 1-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Joshua Kimmich's 63rd-minute strike secured a spot in the semi-finals for the Bavarians, while the north Londoners failed to find the back of the net.

Following the defeat, Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel asked Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta whether the elimination boiled down to their lack of a prolific goalscorer. Arteta replied (via The Mirror):

"No, I don’t think so because we’re the team that’s scored more goals in the Premier League and you’re talking about like this."

"The reality is we don’t have a striker who is going to score 35, 40 goals – and we have to live with that. We have many other qualities. And today’s the day to stick behind the players because they have given us so much, they have taken us on this journey and we still have the Premier League to play."

The Gunners have scored 75 goals in the Premier League so far this season, only one behind Manchester City, who top the leaderboard in that respect.

Poll : Which striker would you rather take at Arsenal? Alexander Isak Ivan Toney 3 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback