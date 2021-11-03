"Truly atrocious" - Jason Cundy says 'leader of the gang' Cristiano Ronaldo can't prevent 'shocking' Manchester United from losing to City this weekend

Former Chelsea star Jason Cundy believes that with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the wheel, Manchester United are a "car crash waiting to happen."

Manchester United have struggled for form in recent weeks and have slipped down the Premier League table to fifth, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

The Red Devils put in a shoddy display in the Champions League against Atalanta on Tuesday, but were bailed out by Cristiano Ronaldo once again. Solskjaer's side managed to leave Italy with a point after Ronaldo scored in injury time in both halves.

While speaking on talkSPORT, Jason Cundy criticized Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his tactics and also said he felt "sorry" for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been forced to play as a right wing-back – a position he is not comfortable in.

"[Manchester] United are shocking. They will not get away with this. Everyone is waiting for this car crash. At the minute they keep getting flat tyres and keep bursting a tyre and somehow Ole keeps them going at 100mph down the motorway and manages to avoid the next car," Cundy said.

"That is all that is happening. It is coming, they are shocking. It's a car crash. I feel so sorry for Wan-Bissaka, he has no clue how to play right wing-back. He doesn't know what he's doing, he can't play there. He doesn't know his positional sense and doesn't know what he was doing."

Manchester United began the game against Atalanta with a back-three but were forced to switch to a more conventional four-man defence after Raphael Varane was substituted due to an injury in the first half. Cundy believes the switch helped the Red Devils.

"Actually, the injury to Varane helped United because he had to change it to a four. This is a team who haven't got a clue what they are doing, a team full of individuals that manage to find a way out of the mess and Ronaldo is the leader of that gang. My God, United are a mess. Truly atrocious," he said.

Manchester United's top target, Antonio Conte, joins Tottenham Hotspur

Italian tactician Antonio Conte was heavily tipped to take over at Manchester United after the Red Devils suffered a 5-0 loss at home to Liverpool. However, the Old Trafford side decided to stick with Solskjaer for a few more games. This opened the door for Tottenham Hotspur, who swooped in and appointed the former Chelsea manager this week.

Tottenham sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after a mediocre start to the season in which they managed to win just five of their first 10 league games to sit ninth.

