"Truly joyous" - Gary Lineker appreciates 'mesmerizing' PSG trio Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's showing against Maccabi Haifa

Gary Lineker was mesmerized by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacking trio Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr.'s performance during the Parisians' UEFA Champions League clash against Maccabi Haifa on October 25.

The French club are currently leading the game with a scoreline of 4-2 at the time of writing. All three of the superstar attacking trio have gotten on the scoresheet.

Lionel Messi scored the first after an assist from Kylian Mbappe in the 19th minute. The Frenchman's turn to get on the scoresheet came next as he found the back of the net with a curling effort in minute 32.

Neymar scored the third from the Parisians as Messi turned provider. The Brazilian executed a cheeky chip finish to score three minutes later.

The Argentine scored a spectacular fourth after Maccabi Haifa reduced the deficit by one goal. Messi dribbled two defenders to create space for himself and scored a stunner from outside the box one minute before half-time.

Lineker was left awestruck by the superstars' performances. While he acknowledged that the Israeli side are not the strongest opponents, the star studded show clearly impressed him. The Englishman wrote on Twitter:

"Now it’s @neymarjr who plonks one in the same top corner. Obviously it’s not the strongest of opposition but it’s truly joyous watching this mesmerising triumvirate play."

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Now it’s @neymarjr who plonks one in the same top corner. Obviously it’s not the strongest of opposition but it’s truly joyous watching this mesmerising triumvirate play. Now it’s @neymarjr who plonks one in the same top corner. Obviously it’s not the strongest of opposition but it’s truly joyous watching this mesmerising triumvirate play.

PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz recently shared his take on the three superstar players. They are often criticized for their lack of defensive work during a game. However, Ruiz acknowledged that it's a pleasure for the team's midfielders to have attackers of their quality in the ranks.

The former Napoli man opined that the trio can unlock a game at any moment with their brilliance. While talking to the media ahead of the clash against Maccabi Haifa, Ruiz said (via RMC Sport):

"It's a pleasure for the midfielders to have players like that up front. They can unlock the game at any minute."

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe have been in spectacular form for PSG so far this season

PSG trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

All three stars of PSG's superstar attacking trio have been in spectacular form so far this season and the Parisians are at the top of Ligue 1 and their UEFA Champions League group.

Lionel Messi has scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in 16 games this season. Neymar has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 17 games. Kylian Mbappe has scored 15 goals and assisted four in 15 games so far this season.

Poll : 0 votes