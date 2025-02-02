"Trust this club to be petty","Dagger to Haaland" - Fans react as Arsenal play Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' in stadium after 5-1 win over Manchester City

Arsenal fans have reacted on social media after Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' was played at the Emirates after their 5-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday (February 2). If you can recall, Erling Haaland reportedly told Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to stay humble when Arsenal and City drew 2-2 in September.

The Gunners responded with a resounding victory against Pep Guardiola's men. In the second minute, Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for the Gunners following a pass from Kai Havertz.

However, Savinho connected with Haaland who made it 1-1 in the 55th minute. One minute later, Thomas Partey gave the Gunners the lead. In the 62nd minute, Myles Lewis-Skelly made it 3-1 after being set up by Declan Rice. Havertz scored the Gunners’ fourth in the 76th minute following an assist from Gabriel Martinelli.

Ethan Nwaneri sealed victory for the Gunners in added time (90+3’), after being set up by Rice, making the final scoreline 5-1.

In the game's aftermath, fans on X reacted to the Gunners’ decision to play Kendrick Lamar's humble single. One tweeted:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 trust this club to be petty.”

"NGL this is badass,” another added.

"Top level shithousery 🍻💯,” another commented.

"Shithouse FC. I love my club 😂♥️♥️,” a fan hilariously opined.

"Revenge is a dish best served cold... ❄️ 🥶,” another said.

"But not before they played ‘humble’ by Kendrick - what a dagger to haaland 😂,” wrote another.

How did Arsenal forward Kai Havertz perform against Manchester City?

Havertz was lethal in attack and registered two goal contributions. The German international had a passing accuracy of 96% (25/26). He registered two shots on target and provided one key pass (via Sofascore).

Havertz has now scored nine goals and provided three assists in 21 Premier League games this season. The Gunners are second in the league with 50 points from 24 games, six points behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand.

