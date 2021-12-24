"He seems to have a knack for scoring goals"– Michael Owen admits he really likes 'fantastic' Arsenal player

Michael Owen expressed his admiration for Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli while predicting results for the Premier League's Boxing Day matches.

Arsenal will take on an off-color Norwich City on December 26 at Carrow Road.

After a promising start to his stint with the Canaries since joining in November, Dean Smith finds himself in turbulent waters. However, Norwich City's next few games are against favorable opponents. These fixtures could more or less decide their fate in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal @Arsenal Morning, Gooners 👋



Christmas time and nutmeg... they just go together 😜 Morning, Gooners 👋 Christmas time and nutmeg... they just go together 😜 https://t.co/a51o2BjYWK

Speaking of which, here's what the former Manchester United forward said:

"The one positive I suppose, is that this the last of the harder games for him. Norwich’s next few after this are more winnable and will go a long way in determining their future. Arsenal continue to get better and better and are possibly the ones to beat for that 4th spot."

Owen further added:

"Every time I watch them it’s the youngsters who take my eye, Saka, Smith Rowe and Odegaard. I also really like what I’m seeing from Martinelli in recent weeks. He’s got great energy; his movement is fantastic, and he seems to have a knack for scoring goals. Trust me, you can’t buy that! This should be comfortable for Arsenal. I’m predicting a 2-0 away win."

Arsenal are currently vying for a fourth place finish with Manchester United and West Ham United

Arsenal had a devastating start to the current season. So much so that even a top 10 finish looked like a pipe-dream as they lost their first three games. However, Arteta's men have turned things around in the last few weeks. This is all thanks to their youngsters that includes Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Ødegaard.

Emile Smith Rowe has netted seven goals in 16 appearances in the Premier League this season. He also has two assists to his name. Martinelli, too, has been exceptional and has scored four times in 11 appearances, and has registered two assists.

Arsenal have won three of their last five Premier League fixtures and have looked extremely comfortable with their play-style. The Gunners have also reached the semi-finals of the EFL Cup after an emphatic 5-1 victory against Sunderland. They will now take on Liverpool over two legs in the competition.

The Gunners look more composed than they did when the current season began. They are serious contenders for a Champions League spot. They are currently vying for it against West Ham United, Manchester United and a resurgent Tottenham Hotspur.

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 28 in the Premier League. Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless draw in their last fixture. It's safe to say that overcoming Wolves might be an uphill task for the Gunners, something they will have to be prepared for.

Edited by Aditya Singh