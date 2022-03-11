“Trust me, he feels it” – David Seaman feels Arsenal star battles ‘pressure’ unlike popular belief

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman believes Gunners star Bukayo Saka is battling pressure despite showing no signs of it hampering his impressive run of form.

Saka, 20, has been one of Arsenal's most instrumental players not only this season but over the past few years with some eye-catching performances.

For the Gunners this season, his eight goals and five assists in 25 Premier League appearances have helped propel the side into UEFA Champions League contention.

The side sits in fourth-place and have their destiny in their own hands. Saka has played a key role in a huge turnaround at the Emirates Stadium this season.

He began the season having despairingly missed a penalty in a European Championships final shootout loss against Italy with England in the summer.

Seaman has touched on the youngster's apparent fearlessness, noting that the winger definitely does feel the pressure.

Speaking on his podcast, Seaman Says (via HITC), the former Arsenal goalkeeper said:

"He just plays without pressure, people might say that he’s young and he doesn’t feel pressure, trust me, he feels it, especially after the Euros as well, he knows what it is all about."

Despite the anguish of missing the deciding penalty for England, the forward has been one of the Premier League's star performers and is surely in Gareth Southgate's plans for the 2022 World Cup.

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87 🏿 3 important points today to take us closer to achieving our goals ! #GodsPlan 3 important points today to take us closer to achieving our goals ! #GodsPlan🙏🏿 https://t.co/2oWO4GvVLb

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has been one of the Premier League's most impressive wingers this season

Saka has been in inspired form for Arsenal this season

The maturity shown by Saka this season has been second to none, with the forward being one of the most impressive wingers in the league.

He has been in scintillating form and has helped Arsenal push for UEFA Champions League qualification.

His link-up play with the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe and Martin Odegaard has been hugely influential in Arsenal's attacking approach.

He runs at any defender with no fear and more often than not beats his man with his quick feet and energetic bursts of pace.

There have been a fair few impressive wingers in the Premier League this season.

His England compatriots Raheem Sterling and Jarrod Bowen have been in fine form for Manchester City and West Ham United respectively.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have once again been instrumental for Liverpool and lead the goalscoring charts in the league.

However, Saka has set the standards for wing-play on many occasions and many Gunners fans would list him as their player of the year.

Given that he is just coming into his peak years, Saka has the potential to be one of Europe's top wingers of this generation.

Edited by Ashwin