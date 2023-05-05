“Trust me, you did something incredible" - Mario Balotelli hails Chelsea target for 'unbelievable' achievement

Mario Balotelli recently joined an Instagram live to congratulate Chelsea target Victor Osimhen after Napoli won the Serie A title this season. Osimhen was at the forefront of the team's success this season. He has scored 22 goals and provided five assists in 27 Serie A matches this season. The Nigerian striker has been in phenomenal form, scoring 27 goals and providing five assists in 34 matches.

Balotelli congratulated the player for his team's achievement. The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Trust me, you did something incredible my friend. You still don’t know what you did. You will realise. Not tomorrow, but in 10 years. You will realise. It’s unbelievable what you did.”

Osimhen's spectacular form has attracted the interest of top European clubs. Apart from the Blues, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on adding the attacker to their roster.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard provided an update on Benoit Badiashile's fitness

Since his January move, Benoit Badiashile has adjusted seamlessly in the Chelsea side. The Frenchman has made nine appearances. However, he is currently having fitness issues.

As the Blues prepare to take on Bournemouth in a Premier League clash, Lampard provided an update on the player's fitness.

The caretaker manager told the media (via the club's website):

"He’s very close. He couldn’t play in the Champions League for me. He played against Brighton which was a difficult match for everybody. He’s in competition with Thiago, with Wesley, Trevoh. He’s very close, he’s training well."

Lampard added:

"There are a lot of young players who have come from a different league. It’s understandable to have moments of game time and moments when you’re not. You’re finding your feet in this league."

The west Londoners are 12th in the league heading into their clash against Bournemouth. They have only 39 points on the board from 33 matches so far this campaign.

