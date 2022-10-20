"Trust the process," "Shouldn't go under the radar" - Real Madrid fans feel attacker is enjoying his breakthrough season after sensational display in 3-0 Elche win 

Real Madrid fans were delighted to see Rodrygo's performance in their team's 3-0 away win against Elche in La Liga on Wednesday.

The Brazilian was instrumental during the game and he now has five goals and five assists for Los Blancos so far this season. Federico Valverde opened the scoring for the Madrid giants during the first half.

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored late in the second half for Carlo Ancelotti's team to seal the win, who now have 28 points from 10 games and sit at the top of the La Liga table.

They are currently six points clear of second-placed Barcelona. However, Ancelotti's side have played one game more than Xavi Hernandez's team.

Los Blancos came into the contest on the back of a 3-1 home win against the Catalan club on October 16. They managed to keep up their good form and secured yet another three points.

While Karim Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, was named the Man of the Match, Rodrygo grabbed fans' attentions.

Many said that the 21-year-old is slowly morphing into a star player. Others credited Carlo Ancelotti for Rodrygo's form and compared his season to Vinicius Jr.'s campaign last season.

Here are some of the best reactions from Real Madrid fans across Twitter after Rodrygo's performance:

Witchollo 🇪🇸 #goldszn @mitchollo Ancelotti is doing to Rodrygo what he did to Vinicius last season, trust the process Ancelotti is doing to Rodrygo what he did to Vinicius last season, trust the process 💚 https://t.co/clcRHr7JMz

Kaizer ♨️ @KaizerRMA Rodrygo 2 assists today shouldn't go under the radar



He continues to have his breakout season. Rodrygo 2 assists today shouldn't go under the radarHe continues to have his breakout season.

Chava🎈🇧🇷 @Chava_snr Rodrygo has more goal contributions than Dembele and Raphinha combined this season Rodrygo has more goal contributions than Dembele and Raphinha combined this season https://t.co/phueyt5P9J

Muddassir Hussain @muddassirjourno So happy to see Carlo focusing on how to get the best out of Rodrygo, I was worried he’d continue playing him as a stale right winger, now he’s so involved and he’ll get better each week. What a player when he’s confident. A breakthrough season 🤲🏽 So happy to see Carlo focusing on how to get the best out of Rodrygo, I was worried he’d continue playing him as a stale right winger, now he’s so involved and he’ll get better each week. What a player when he’s confident. A breakthrough season 🤲🏽

TC @totalcristiano ASENSIO WHAT A FINISHHH TCHOUAMENI AND RODRYGO ARE UNBELIEVABLE MAN ASENSIO WHAT A FINISHHH TCHOUAMENI AND RODRYGO ARE UNBELIEVABLE MAN

TC @totalcristiano Don’t let this Rodrygo performance go under the radar, he’s been sensational. Don’t let this Rodrygo performance go under the radar, he’s been sensational.

Fans also pointed out that Rodrygo now has more goals and assists this season than Barcelona's attacking duo of Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha combined.

Dembele has three goals and four assists from 13 games so far this campaign. Raphinha, meanwhile, has bagged one goal and one assist so far this season since signing from Leeds United during the summer.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti praised his squad depth after win against Elche

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have a solid squad at their disposal. Their depth is one of the main reasons for staying unbeaten so far this season. While speaking to Diario AS after the win against Elche, Ancelotti pointed out that fact, saying (via Football Espana):

“It’s quite obvious that there are more than 11 players in the team who deserve to play. Also today, we had Camavinga, Tchouameni, Lucas on the bench. It’s clear that we have more than 11 that can play as starters because they all come off the bench with a lot of energy, and I’m very happy about it. When you have Camavinga who can come on with a lot of energy in the 70th minute, when you have Tchouameni who can come too, it’s something to take into account.”

