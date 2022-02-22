"Try to catch Chelsea" - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes makes bold claim as top four race intensifies

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has urged his teammates to look forward in the top-four race and not focus on teams chasing them. The Portuguese wants the Red Devils to chase third-placed Chelsea, who have four more points but also have a game in hand.

Manchester United are currently fourth in the table with 46 points in 23 matches. They are followed by West Ham United, Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur in the next four spots. But only West Ham do not have games in hand over United.

Arsenal are sixth with 42 points in 23 matches, and most well-placed to take over United in the race. Wolves, 40 in 24, and Spurs, 39 in 23, could prove to be detrimental to the Red Devils' hopes of finishing in the top four as well.

Fernandes, however, is focusing on taking over the Blues at the moment.

“We are looking forward. We want to catch those that are in front of us (Chelsea). Obviously, we have to be worried about who comes behind us. But our goal always has to be to go forward.

“Forward is to look at third place and try to catch Chelsea. I know they are far, but nothing is impossible. When I arrive here at the club, we were 12 points behind third place and we did that, so why not?” Fernandes said (via HITC.com)

The Portuguese was on the scoresheet in Manchester United's 4-2 win over Leeds United in their most recent fixture. This was Fernandes' ninth league goal of the season.

Fred is a player that works hard: Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Another player who scored for Manchester United against rivals Leeds was Fred. The Brazilian came on for Paul Pogba to score United's third goal of the night. It was crucial as it sent them back ahead after Leeds had scored two in quick succession to equalize.

Harry Maguire scored United's first of the game while Anthony Elanga killed things off with their fourth in the 88th minute.

Fernandes was full of praise for Fred after the match, saying:

"Obviously, Fred is a player that works hard, and he is the kind of player who does not get a lot of media (attention) because he works hard, recovers a lot of balls.

"He and Scotty (McTominay) are two players who are really important for us in many games. I am really happy for him, also for Anthony who gets his goal, he deserves that."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee