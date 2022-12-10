"Try not to spoil the atmosphere" - Joao Felix refers to Cristiano Ronaldo situation, urges Portugal media to be united 

Portugal international forward Joao Felix has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's situation, urging the Portuguese media to be united.

The Atletico Madrid attacker has called for unity from Portugal fans and the media amid rumours surrounding Ronaldo's situation. The 23-year-old has said that Portugal are in a great moment right now in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. and that must not be spoiled.

Felix told reporters:

“I just want to leave a message to all Portuguese people and the media. Portugal is in a great competition, I think we should all be more united and not try to spoil the atmosphere that we have in the selection.”

Portugal manager Fernando Santos made a huge call by dropping Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench against Switzerland in the Round of 16.

It was a bold move from the manager but one that paid great dividends as Ronaldo's replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a fabulous hat-trick. Ramos' trio of goals ensured a 6-1 win for Portugal against the Red Crosses as they made their way to the quarterfinals.

Santos' decision to drop Ronaldo against Switzerland caused plenty of stir and sparked rumours of a rift between the superstar and the manager. It was reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was unhappy to be benched against Switzerland and even threatened to part ways with the national team in Qatar.

The Selecao, though, released an official statement soon dismissing such claims, while Santos also made an official statement regarding the same. Portugal will be up against Morocco in the quarterfinals tonight (December 10) at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Portugal are a better team without Cristiano Ronaldo, says Gary Neville

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has taken a fresh swipe at his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former England right-back has said that Fernando Santos' side are better off without their long-term talisman in the starting XI. He said:

"Portugal’s best performance of the tournament, the 6-1 win over Switzerland, was without him – and they looked much more mobile. Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes really came alive. This reminds me of United – they are better when he is not in the team."

"Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player I’ve ever seen, and despite what he may think, I love him to bits – he is unbelievable," said Neville.

He continued:

"I worry about the influence he will have on other players when he refuses to be part of a team. Ronaldo is better than that. The biggest problem is that his managers at Portugal and Manchester United thought they were better without Ronaldo in the team, and he’s finding that difficult to come to terms with.''

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a lukewarm 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, scoring just once in four games. He's still looking for his first goal in the World Cup knockouts.

