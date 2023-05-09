"Trying to buy the UCL" - Fans believe Manchester City's goal against Real Madrid should have been disallowed, video of incident emerges

Fans on Twitter have argued that Manchester City's goal in their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid shouldn't have stood. The two sides locked horns at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (May 9) in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring with a thunderbolt in the 36th minute. However, the Cityzens equalised through a wonder strike from Kevin De Bruyne in the 67th minute. The Belgian struck a fierce effort from the edge of the box. However, Carlo Ancelotti was protesting on the touchline, as he felt that Bernardo Silva had controlled the ball off the pitch in the build-up.

VAR didn't review the goal, and referee Artur Dias booked Ancelotti for dissent. Yet, the Real Madrid boss seemingly does have a case regarding the ball being out of play. BeIN Sports used 3D technology footage to analyze the incident and it backs the Italian's stance.

The Los Blancos coach said after the draw (via Madrid Zone):

“Silva's ball went out, and I saw it, but I don't understand why the referee didn’t check VAR.”

Nevertheless, the goal stood, meaning Real Madrid will now travel to the Etihad on Wednesday (May 17) all square with Manchester City. That hasn't stopped fans on social media from lambasting the goal being awarded.

Gary Lineker left wowed by Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne's goal against Real Madrid

De Bruyne stunned Real Madrid with a devastating strike.

Despite the controversy that ensued following De Bruyne's goal, there can be no debating that it was a magnificent strike. The Belgian midfielder showed composure to strike past his compatriot Thibaut Courtois.

It was his 10th goal of the season to add to 36 goal contributions across competitions. It's a remarkable record for one of Europe's finest midfielder impressing Barcelona legend Lineker, who tweeted:

"What a goal from (Kevin De Bruyne) What a player."

Erling Haaland is getting most of the plaudits for Manchester City this season, but De Bruyne has been a workhorse throughout the campaign. He made one key pass, had three shots on target and completed three of five long ball attempts. His performance against Real Madrid was superb, and he will likely be key in the second leg.

