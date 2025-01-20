"Trying his hardest and he is everywhere" - Dion Dublin opines only one Manchester United man should be given his due after loss to Brighton

Former Manchester United forward Dion Dublin has suggested that current club captain Bruno Fernandes is the only one who deserves to escape the public wrath after their 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. The teams clashed in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday (January 19). The Englishman said the Portuguese midfielder was 'trying to do everything on his own' and deserved his flowers for his efforts.

Goals from Yankuba Minteh (5'), Kaoru Mitoma (60'), and Georginio Rutter (76') sealed a comfortable victory for the Seagulls. Fernandes was the only Red Devil to get on the scoresheet, netting from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute.

The spot-kick was also United's only shot on target, showcasing their toothlessness in attack. The defeat also meant that Ruben Amorim has managed only 11 points in 11 league games since being appointed last November.

After the game, Dublin lashed out at all the United players barring Fernandes, calling the squad 'disjointed.' Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the 55-year-old said (via Mirror):

"I don't think they (the fans) believed Man United from what I could see. Bruno Fernandes is trying to do everything on his own. The quality I was seeing in the red shirts wasn't enough. Brighton were good and energetic – they were physically better. Brighton deserved to win the game."

"The games I have seen there's 10 minute stints where you think 'here we go'. Bruno Fernandes, I have got to give him his due – he is trying his hardest and he is everywhere. Brighton seem to know what they're doing whereas United are very disjointed – it was pretty quiet in here," Dublin added.

After 22 rounds of fixtures, Manchester United sit on 26 points, placing them 13th in the Premier League standings (seven wins, five draws, and 10 losses).

"The fans are going to suffer" - Ruben Amorim makes claim amid dismal Manchester United run

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has remarked that he will not change the way he sets his team up, asserting that the Red Devils just need to 'survive this moment.'

Speaking at a post-match press conference after their 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford, the 39-year-old said (via 90min):

"With me, it's clear I'm not going to change the way I see the game. I'm very clear on that. The players will suffer and the fans are going to suffer. I'm really sorry, I have one way of doing things."

"We need to survive this moment and it's very clear for everybody what we are going to do. I've explained this situation. I will play the way I play because that was the idea. I was very clear in everything, with the fans, the board and everybody," Amorim added.

Up next, Manchester United will take on Scottish side Rangers in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (January 23).

