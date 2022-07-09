“Trying to do that has to be our intention” – Erik ten Hag explains how Manchester United want to play ahead of pre-season games

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed what he expects from his team as they prepare to head out for their pre-season.

Speaking on MUFC TV, Ten Hag stated that while he hasn't gotten a handle of the players and their personalities yet, his expectations would not change. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I have to learn, to know my squad, the personnel, the individuals, the players. That is, I think, one of the biggest advantages from the tour. We have two weeks to work really close together and we will learn about each other because I want to learn about them and they want to learn about me, my coaches and assistants."

Ten Hag stated that he wants the Red Devils to be brave and progressive on the ball and press without the ball. He said:

"We want to play a proactive style of football. On the ball and off the ball. Trying to do that has to be our intention. The coaches bring it over to the team that we are, in every situation, proactive."

He added:

"We are brave and willing to have the ball, to give each other options. But also off the ball, to get the pressing style is what we’re working for together."

These expectations from the new gaffer will be a source of comfort for the Manchester United faithful. They will hope the Dutchman can carry out the same style of play he implemented so successfully at Ajax.

Manchester United are working on defensive signings: Reports

The Red Devils are set to put a focus on defensive signings, according to Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News.

They have submitted a bid for Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez. Ten Hag also wants to sign a right-back this summer.

They have offered Aaron Wan-Bissaka to other clubs, although they seem intent on keeping Diogo Dalot. With one potentially open competitive slot in the position, the club will need to find a first-team player to bolster the defense.

Manchester United have already signed Tyrell Malacia at left-back from Feyenoord. With defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones available for sale, the club will likely make more defensive signings in the coming weeks.

