“Trying to steal my girl, eh?” – Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk challenged by TikTok creator for liking his girlfriend’s picture

TikTok creator J2Hunna has issued a challenge to Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk after the winger liked a post made by his girlfriend on Instagram. In a video, the creator called out the Ukrainian's actions and looked to receive a reply within 24 hours.

He went on to suggest later hilariously that they would settle their differences with a crossbar challenge.

In the video, he said,

"Trying to steal my girl, eh?" He added, "Don't like my girls pics mate or we'll end up wih a Cross Bar challenge."

Mudryk has endured a tough time since his £88 million move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea in the January transfer window. He is yet to score in an official game for the Blues. He suffered a short-term injury ahead of their clash against Luton Town but is expected to return soon to first-team action.

Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Emile Smith Rowe have been mentioned as likely names to move to Chelsea.

Chelsea are looking to add another attacker soon as the summer transfer window nears its end. According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, the Blues have identified Barcelona pair Ferran Torres and Raphinha as well as Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe as transfer targets.

While interest in any of the players is not thought to be advanced, the London club is keen on signing an attacker during this window. They've already signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, who scored his first goal for the club against Luton Town.

Ferran Torres was heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou earlier this transfer window. The 23-year-old fell down the pecking order under Xavi at Barcelona last season. However, he vowed to stay at the club and fight for his place. He has performed impressively in the Blaugrana's last two games, coming off the bench and scoring on both occasions.

Raphinha was extremely close to joining Chelsea from Leeds United last season, but the Catalan giants swooped in late to hijack the deal. However, the emergence of teenager Lamine Yamal could mean that the side could be tempted to sell the Brazilian amidst their financial troubles.

Emile Smith Rowe has failed to make much of an impression under Mikel Arteta in the previous few months. The youngster had an impressive 2021-22 season but was unable to build on it last year, with injuries sidelining him for most of the campaign. He is yet to make an appearance for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.