"Tryna make Madrid LaLiga champions", "He'll cost us everything" - Barcelona fans slam 27-year-old star despite 4-3 comeback win vs Celta Vigo

Barcelona fans on social media have complained about the performance of Frenkie De Jong in their 4-3 LaLiga win over Celta Vigo on Saturday, April 19. The Dutchman struggled in midfield and was guilty of failing to clear the ball, which led to Celta Vigo's second goal.
Ferran Torres broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, drilling his shot into the bottom left corner following a pass from Inigo Martinez. However, Borja Iglesias (15’) restored parity for Celta Vigo as he placed his strike into the net after being set up by Pablo Duran.
In the 52nd minute, Iglesias rifled his effort from the right angle into the bottom left corner to give Celta Vigo the lead. Yoel Lago provided the assist. Iglesias (62’) made it 3-1 after Barcelona's Dani Olmo misplaced his pass, which allowed Celta to counter.
In the 64th minute, Raphinha passed the ball to Torres, who scored to give La Blaugrana a lifeline. Four minutes later (68’), Raphinha directed his header into the net following a brilliant cross from Lamine Yamal to make the scoreline 3-3.
In the 94th minute, Lago was deemed to have fouled Olmo in the box and Barcelona were awarded a penalty by the VAR. Four minutes later (90+8’), Raphinha scored from the spot to secure a 4-3 comeback win for La Blaugrana.
In his stint, De Jong maintained a passing accuracy of 98% (102/104). He registered one key pass, won two out of two ground duels contested, but lost possession of the ball four times (via Sofascore).
In the game's aftermath, Barca fans took to X to vent their frustration with De Jong's error and performance, with one tweeting:
"De Jong tryna make Madrid La Liga champions 💀."
"De Jong had a few good games this year a,nd I had to listen how we are all ungrateful," another added.
"Frenkie De Jong the worst transfer on this club’s history," a fan suggested.
"I started seeing all this Frenkie De Jong hype and I was like "hmm I haven't watched the last few games" so I tuned in the past 2 and 🤔," another commented.
"Bench De Jong and play Gavi at DM," another fan opined.
"I never rated Frenkie De Jong.," another said.
"Take de jong out man i’ve had enough.," another vented.
"De Jong’s purple patch lasted half a dozen matches. He will cost us everything.," wrote another.
"I don't want to talk about the mistakes my players made" - Barcelona's manager on the result against Celta Vigo
Hansi Flick has expressed that he does not want to speak about the individual mistakes that his players made during the game. He also lauded the players for securing an important comeback win.
In a post-match interview after the victory against Celta Vigo, Flick said (via Barca Universal):
"I don't want to talk about the mistakes my players made. I think that everyone can see that the team didn't give up, they did their best for 90 minutes and we got the 3 points."
Barcelona have now extended their lead in the league rankings to seven points. In 32 games, they have secured 73 points. They are closely followed by Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and have accumulated 66 points.