"Tryna make Madrid LaLiga champions", "He'll cost us everything" - Barcelona fans slam 27-year-old star despite 4-3 comeback win vs Celta Vigo

Barcelona fans on social media have complained about the performance of Frenkie De Jong in their 4-3 LaLiga win over Celta Vigo on Saturday, April 19. The Dutchman struggled in midfield and was guilty of failing to clear the ball, which led to Celta Vigo's second goal.

Ad

Ferran Torres broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, drilling his shot into the bottom left corner following a pass from Inigo Martinez. However, Borja Iglesias (15’) restored parity for Celta Vigo as he placed his strike into the net after being set up by Pablo Duran.

In the 52nd minute, Iglesias rifled his effort from the right angle into the bottom left corner to give Celta Vigo the lead. Yoel Lago provided the assist. Iglesias (62’) made it 3-1 after Barcelona's Dani Olmo misplaced his pass, which allowed Celta to counter.

Ad

Trending

In the 64th minute, Raphinha passed the ball to Torres, who scored to give La Blaugrana a lifeline. Four minutes later (68’), Raphinha directed his header into the net following a brilliant cross from Lamine Yamal to make the scoreline 3-3.

In the 94th minute, Lago was deemed to have fouled Olmo in the box and Barcelona were awarded a penalty by the VAR. Four minutes later (90+8’), Raphinha scored from the spot to secure a 4-3 comeback win for La Blaugrana.

Ad

In his stint, De Jong maintained a passing accuracy of 98% (102/104). He registered one key pass, won two out of two ground duels contested, but lost possession of the ball four times (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, Barca fans took to X to vent their frustration with De Jong's error and performance, with one tweeting:

"De Jong tryna make Madrid La Liga champions 💀."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"De Jong had a few good games this year a,nd I had to listen how we are all ungrateful," another added.

"Frenkie De Jong the worst transfer on this club’s history," a fan suggested.

"I started seeing all this Frenkie De Jong hype and I was like "hmm I haven't watched the last few games" so I tuned in the past 2 and 🤔," another commented.

Ad

"Bench De Jong and play Gavi at DM," another fan opined.

"I never rated Frenkie De Jong.," another said.

"Take de jong out man i’ve had enough.," another vented.

"De Jong’s purple patch lasted half a dozen matches. He will cost us everything.," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I don't want to talk about the mistakes my players made" - Barcelona's manager on the result against Celta Vigo

FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Hansi Flick has expressed that he does not want to speak about the individual mistakes that his players made during the game. He also lauded the players for securing an important comeback win.

Ad

In a post-match interview after the victory against Celta Vigo, Flick said (via Barca Universal):

"I don't want to talk about the mistakes my players made. I think that everyone can see that the team didn't give up, they did their best for 90 minutes and we got the 3 points."

Barcelona have now extended their lead in the league rankings to seven points. In 32 games, they have secured 73 points. They are closely followed by Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and have accumulated 66 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More