“Tsamina mina eh, eh” – Arsenal fans sing hilarious Kai Havertz song after he scores against Bournemouth 

Arsenal fans sung a hilarious song after their summer signing Kai Havertz opened his account for the club against Bournemouth in the Premeir League at home on Saturday (September 30).

Havertz, 24, arrived on a €75 million (£60 million) million transfer this summer from Chelsea but has struggled to get going at the Emirates. Played in an unfamiliar deep midfield role by manager Mikel Arteta, the German has struggled, going without a goal contribution in nine games across competitions.

However, the lanky attacker finally ended his duck, scoring the Gunners' third goal from the spot in the 53rd minute. Nevertheless, Havertz is far from convincing Arsenal fans, who chanted a song with modified lyrics of Shakira's famous 'Waka Waka' song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

As shared by an Arsenal fan on X (formerly called Twitter), the song's lyrics went:

"Tasmina mina, eh, eh. Waka waka, eh, eh. £60 million down the drain. Kai Havertz scores again."

The Gunners opened the scoring at the Vitality through Bukayo Saka in the 17th minute before captain Martin Odegaard doubled the advantage from the spot a minute before half-time.

Havertz then joined into the party with his first goal for the club eight minutes into the second period. Ben White scored in the third minute of stoppage time to complete an emphatic win.

With leaders Manchester City's perfect start to their league campaign coming to an end with a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arteta's side moved to second plcae, within a point of the holders.

How Arsenal have fared this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have made a superb start to their 2023-24 campaign. Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten in 10 games across four different competitions, including seven in the Premier League.

The Gunners started their campaign by beating reigning treble winners Manchester City on penalties in the FA Community Shield final. Arteta's side then won their first two league games before a 2-2 home draw with Fulham ended their perfect start to the season.

Nevertheless, they returned to winning ways against Manchester United (3-1). The Gunners won their UEFA Champions League opener at home to PSV Eindhoven 4-0 before drawing 2-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

Arteta's side then beat Brentford 1-0 in their EFL Cup opener in midweek before thumping Bournemouth in the league to go second in the standings.