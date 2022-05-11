"Tuchel is a clown" "We're already down by a goal" - Chelsea fans enraged by inclusion of one player in the starting XI against Leeds United

Chelsea fans have reacted to the starting XI selected by Thomas Tuchel for their game against Leeds United on May 11 with bemusement. The Blues boss has gone with Edouard Mendy in goal, Marcos Alonso, Trevor Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Reece James in defense.

In front of them is the captain for the night, Jorginho, who is joined by Mateo Kovacic in midfield. Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic start in attack alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from an agonizing last-minute equalizer suffered against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 7. But fans are less than pleased to see Christensen be given a start.

The Danish defender is heading to Barcelona this summer as his contract at Stamford Bridge expires (per Fabrizio Romano).

His form was brought into question, with a recent errorsome display against Arsenal having caused concern. Here are some reactions on Twitter to Thomas Tuchel's decision to pick Christensen against Leeds at Elland Road:

AndreZ 🥇 @KvngAndrez



Christensen again?? That Danish lez @NizaarKinsella Thomas Tuchel is a clown 🤡Christensen again?? That Danish lez @NizaarKinsella Thomas Tuchel is a clown 🤡 Christensen again?? That Danish lez

Emmirex @ema_buike @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Why Christensen over thiago? Or is it because of FA cup final? @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Why Christensen over thiago? Or is it because of FA cup final?

Mr Chulo @PAPIdFATHER Christensen starts, we’re already down by a goal smh Christensen starts, we’re already down by a goal smh

nadia holmes @nadiaholmesx Christensen needs binning already Christensen needs binning already

Odogwu @Tochi_k @AlexGoldberg_ @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal He is playing Christensen. I am so sad and worried again @AlexGoldberg_ @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal He is playing Christensen. I am so sad and worried again

SF TOLU @CFC__Forever I’m not comfortable with Christensen and RUDIGER playing together anymore but that’s my problem I’m not comfortable with Christensen and RUDIGER playing together anymore but that’s my problem

Concerning times for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea

Tuchel has cut a frustrated figure recently

Chelsea have hit a slump in recent months, having spent most of the season challenging on all fronts. Their FIFA Club World Cup win in February was deemed by many as a potential catalyst for Thomas Tuchel's men to go on and contend for further honors.

But Chelsea exited the UEFA Champions League, losing 6-5 on aggregate in demoralizing fashion to Real Madrid in April despite an admirable second-leg performance.

Tuchel has raised concerns over the Blues' consistent errors throughout this campaign. The Stamford Bridge outfit have been the creators of their own problems on numerous occasions and at the business end of the season, those issues have increased.

They have won just two of their last seven Premier League games and as a result, have been dragged into the top four tussle with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Last Saturday's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers was heralded as the first watched by new owner Todd Boehly. He would have been encouraged by the first 75 minutes as the Blues looked to be romping to victory with Romelu Lukaku surprisingly at the double.

But in the dying embers of the game, Tuchel's side came unstuck and Wolves truly capitalized through a Francisco Trincao strike and a last-minute Conor Coady header.

Chelsea can ill afford to slip up in tonight's game against Leeds United, with Jesse Marsch's side in desperate need of three points. The Blues will want to get return to winning ways ahead of a huge FA Cup final on Saturday against Liverpool.

