'Tuchel and club super happy wih him'- Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea star could be offered contract extension soon

Chelsea are reportedly looking to extend Brazilian defender Thiago Silva's contract with the club. The 37-year-old is still an integral member of Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up at Chelsea. He has less than eight months remaining on his current deal with the club.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are keen to keep hold of Thiago Silva despite the former PSG star's recent injury history and age. The Brazilian had an instant impact on Chelsea after joining the Blues on a free transfer last summer. He helped the club win the Champions League and finish in fourth place in the Premier League last season.

Silva has continued his good form for Chelsea this season. The Blues have conceded just four goals in twelve league games. Romano has claimed that Chelsea are keen to extend Silva's current contract with the club.

"Thiago Silva's contract extension will be discussed soon with Chelsea board. Tuchel and club super happy with Thiago and he wants to stay in Europe for one more season. Thiago's performing at top level for Chelsea, again and again. He's amazing. And yes, he's 37." said Romano on Twitter.

Chelsea are currently at the top of the Premier League table, three points clear of second-placed Manchester City. The Blues' defensive displays and strength in depth makes them the favorites to win the Premier League title this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side are, however, preparing themselves for the potential exit of German defender Antonio Rudiger. Rudiger has less than eight months remaining on his current deal with the club and has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with Chelsea.

The Blues will therefore be keen to extend Thiago Silva's contract with the club. Silva has arguably been one of Chelsea's best signings in recent years. The 37-year-old has also acted as a mentor to a number of Chelsea's youngsters including Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Thiago Silva's age and Antonio Rudiger's potential departure could force Chelsea to resume their pursuit of Jules Kounde

Chelsea could be forced to resume their pursuit of Sevilla star Jules Kounde next summer. The Blues tried to sign the Frenchman this summer, but refused to match Sevilla's £68 million asking price for the 22-year-old.

At 37, Thiago Silva is in the twilight stage of his career and will be unable to maintain the same level of performance and intensity on a regular basis. Antonio Rudiger's potential departure next summer will leave Chelsea short of top-quality options at the back.

Squawka Football @Squawka Thiago Silva’s game by numbers vs. Leicester:



100% duels won

97% pass accuracy

101 touches (most)

94 passes attempted (most)

91 passes completed (most)

8 ball recoveries

3 clearances

1 tackle

0 fouls committed

0x dribbled past



A rock at the back. 🪨 Thiago Silva’s game by numbers vs. Leicester: 100% duels won 97% pass accuracy 101 touches (most) 94 passes attempted (most) 91 passes completed (most)8 ball recoveries 3 clearances 1 tackle 0 fouls committed 0x dribbled past A rock at the back. 🪨 https://t.co/BLjLforw8c

The Blues could therefore try to sign Jules Kounde once again next summer. The Sevilla star is reportedly keen to make the move to the Premier League.

