"Tuchel was frustrated" - Insider explains sacked Chelsea manager was not happy with the performances of England midfielder 

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel grew frustrated with the performances of Conor Gallagher.

Tuchel was sacked by the Blues following a disappointing start to the season that reached rock-bottom with a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League opener.

The German has been succeeded by Brighton & Hove Albion's Graham Potter but some details about Tuchel's final days have come to light.

Tuchel is said to have been frustrated with Gallagher this season, with the English midfielder given an opportunity in the Blues XI.

He was on loan at Crystal Palace last season and impressed with eight goals and five assists in 39 appearances.

However, it has been a somewhat unconvincing spell for Gallagher in the Blues' midfield this season and Jones revealed that Tuchel was displeased:

“He [Tuchel] just wanted it to work to be honest and he was frustrated that it wasn’t. Tuchel was frustrated anyway though and Gallagher wanted his opportunity in this Chelsea team and he was unbelievable at Crystal Palace last year, so Tuchel was trying to show faith in one of those young players.”

Gallagher was handed his first start under the German against Leeds United on August 21.

The young midfielder was chasing shadows throughout the disappointing 3-0 defeat at Elland Road.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella #CHEWHU Conor Gallagher is taking a lot of aggressive instructions. It feels a bit like when Abraham and Hudson-Odoi took the brunt of Tuchel's frustrations. It's clear he needs time to adapt to a possession-hungry style of play. #CFC Conor Gallagher is taking a lot of aggressive instructions. It feels a bit like when Abraham and Hudson-Odoi took the brunt of Tuchel's frustrations. It's clear he needs time to adapt to a possession-hungry style of play. #CFC #CHEWHU

He followed that performance up with a sending off against Leicester City in a 2-1 win for Tuchel's men.

The sacked Chelsea manager's departure from Stamford Bridge had reportedly been a long time coming from the perspective of the club's new owners.

The German had been clashing with players and had lost the dressing room.

The former Paris Saint-Germain coach's issues with club-record signing Romelu Lukaku threw light on the difficulties he had controlling the dressing room.

Tuchel led Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League title in 2021 and the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2022.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand tips Gallagher to warm to new Chelsea boss Potter

Potter tipped to strike good relationship with Gallagher

Ferdinand believes that new Chelsea boss Potter will work well with the younger players at Stamford Bridge.

The renowned English coach has signed a five-year deal and arrives having earned plaudits for his transformation of the Seagulls.

Ferdinand said:

"There’s a good nucleus of younger players that would warm to him, definitely, the Reece James’, Mason Mount’s of this world and so on, Connor Gallagher’s etc.”

Gallagher has made five appearances so far this season and his current deal at Stamford Bridge runs until 2025.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett