“Tuchel out”, “Advantage Madrid” – Chelsea fans question inclusion of one player in line-up for UCL quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid

Chelsea fans have reacted with befuddlement to Ruben Loftus-Cheek's inclusion in the starting XI for their crucial UEFA Champions League encounter against Real Madrid.

The Blues lost the first-leg of the quarter-finals at Stamford Bridge 3-1 thanks to a Karim Benzema hat-trick. They have it all to do to try and pull off somewhat of a miraculous comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (12 April).

They reacted to their demoralizing defeat against Real Madrid with an impressive 6-0 destruction of Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. Loftus-Cheek started the game against the Saints but many had anticipated he would miss the quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid.

But he starts in midfield alongside N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic and the fans are less than pleased. They took to Twitter to share express their thoughts on the Blues' starting lineup.

Here are some of the best reactions to Thomas Tuchel's selection of the English midfielder:

MLS. Benlove @Benard14100496 @ChelseaFC Loftus can't handle the tempo from the right wing, he's sluggish with the ball and always making extra dribbling. That's not the kind of football we want to play tonight. This is UCL, I just hope he put up his best and not disappoint @ChelseaFC Loftus can't handle the tempo from the right wing, he's sluggish with the ball and always making extra dribbling. That's not the kind of football we want to play tonight. This is UCL, I just hope he put up his best and not disappoint

Ruben Loftus-Cheek gets his chance for Chelsea against Real Madrid

The midfielder is treading into unknown territory against Real Madrid

To say this is the biggest match of Loftus-Cheek's career would be an understatement.

He has never been able to nail down a place in Chelsea's side. He has been sent out on loan to the likes of Fulham and Crystal Palace in recent seasons.

Many had touted him as a potential England regular when he broke into the Blues senior set-up in 2014. He had great power and elegance on the ball and his skills were widely acclaimed. However, his inconsistency, especially having been hampered by injury, has often seen him touted with a permanent exit from Stamford Bridge.

However, Tuchel has given him a chance this season and he has been a regular for the Blues in the latter part of the season.

The 26-year-old has appeared 30 times for Tuchel's side in all competitions this season, contributing four assists.

It's his best season yet with regard to playing time. But Chelsea fans are somewhat anxious at the fact that a player with such little Champions League pedigree is being thrown into such a vital game.

Perhaps the story could write itself and the former Palace man could be the catalyst for a memorable night for the west London side. But Chelsea fans are apprehensive that this type of fixture may just be too much of an ask for the Englishman.

