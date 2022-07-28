"Tuchel has no pull to attract players", "The 28th player to reject Chelsea this window" - Fans react hilariously as Barcelona reportedly agrees to a deal to sign Jules Kounde 

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has reportedly agreed to sign for Barcelona this summer, snubbing Chelsea. After the news broke, rival fans poked fun at 'The Blues' for missing out on another transfer target.

The 23-year-old defender was the subject of interest from both clubs, however, he will be moving to Camp Nou this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the 'Blaugrana' have secured a verbal agreement with Sevilla to sign the Frenchman.

He agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants last weekend and will soon put pen to paper to complete the move.

Jules Koundé agreed personal terms with Barça last weekend, contract ready. Xavi, key factor again. Jules Koundé to Barcelona, here we go! Verbal agreement now in place with Sevilla after the long saga and further negotiations today, waiting to get it signed soon.Jules Koundé agreed personal terms with Barça last weekend, contract ready. Xavi, key factor again. Jules Koundé to Barcelona, here we go! Verbal agreement now in place with Sevilla after the long saga and further negotiations today, waiting to get it signed soon. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCBJules Koundé agreed personal terms with Barça last weekend, contract ready. Xavi, key factor again. https://t.co/eX2jeVPheF

Rival fans have taken to social media to lampoon Chelsea for losing out to Barcelona yet again.

The Blues had also been linked with Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, both of whom ended up joining the Catalans side instead.

Ousmane Dembele, who was also on their radar as he faced an uncertain future at Camp Nou, has extended his contract with the club.

All this comes on the back of Barca signing Andreas Christensen free of cost, and could potentially price away Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, both of whom have been linked with them for some time now.

Fans mocked Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for his apparent poor pulling power, one even said that Kounde was the 28th player to reject 'The Blues' this summer.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

#ThatPSGGuy @erosbietweets @FabrizioRomano Tuchel has no pull to attract players at all 🤦‍♂️ @FabrizioRomano Tuchel has no pull to attract players at all 🤦‍♂️

☝️🤚 @HMZOR_ Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Kounde's Barcelona transfer compounds Chelsea's misery

It hasn't been a good summer for 'The Pensioners,' who've struggled both on-and-off the field.

Out of their three pre-season games, they've won just one and registered a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of arch-rival Arsenal.

In terms of transfer activities, Chelsea have signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, both of whom are great signings, but the club wants more new talent.

Kounde's snub might have hurt them the most as the west London side are light on defense after they lost two centre-backs in Christensen and Rudiger. It's clear that 'The Blues' are looking to reinforce their defensive line.

It will be interesting to see how the west London side fill the gaps in defense after losing out on Jules Kounde.

