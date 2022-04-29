Tuchel suggests Chelsea superstar's injury absence played pivotal role in Premier League title race with Liverpool and Manchester City

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel claims Reece James' injury earlier this season prevented his side from competing for the title.

James put in a man-of-the-match performance in the Blues' 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United, with the 22-year-old whipping in the cross that led to Marcos Alonso's opener.

The young England star looked to be enjoying the time of his life attacking the host's left flank at Old Trafford, and terrorized a helpless Alex Telles for 90 minutes.

Following the draw, Tuchel spoke incredibly highly of the young full-back, with GOAL's Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella reporting that the German boss believes the 12 weeks James was sidelined for at the start of 2022 cost them any chance of maintaining a title challenge.

The defender picked up a hamstring injury in the Blues' home clash against Brighton in December and went on to miss eight top-flight games. Tuchel's team look almost certain to finish third this season after failing to keep up with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table.

Tuchel frustrated with Chelsea's draw against Manchester United

United managed to steal a point at Old Trafford after Cristiano Ronaldo's strike canceled out Chelsea's lead just two minutes after Alonso's opener.

The West London club dominated the encounter but couldn't find another way past the excellent David De Gea, despite taking 21 shots compared to the hosts' six.

Following the game, Tuchel couldn't hide his disappointment, telling Sky Sports:

"One team deserved to win and that was us. We didn't take it. It was a very, very good performance but we were not decisive enough. We lacked a bit of determination in the box to win the game.

"It sometimes happens. It's on us to learn from it. You need to be clinical to get the reward. We have to live with a point but it's not a fair result.

"We worked so hard to get the lead and suddenly the opponent gets one free shot and scores.

"Reece James played a very good match and Mason Mount unlucky with his decisions."

Chelsea missed a host of clear chances, with Kai Havertz especially spurning three glorious opportunities.

Tuchel told BBC Sport that their inability to kill off games is becoming a problem, adding:

"We have had it a bit too often this season where we have drawn games when we were clearly the better team. We had it in the first half of the season. We should have won this game."

