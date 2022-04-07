“It was very important” - Tuchel suggests Chelsea star’s miss may have cost Blues the tie against Real Madrid

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has suggested that Romelu Lukaku's agonizing miss may end up costing the Blues their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid.

Brought on as a second-half substitute, the Belgian forward was given a golden opportunity to bring Tuchel's men back into contention. This happened when a sweeping cross was sent in towards the imposing striker.

Lukaku failed to convert, placing his header wide of the post as the Blues went on to lose the game 3-1. It was Karim Benzema's scintillating hat-trick that put Real Madrid in control.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Lukaku with a free header but he can’t get it on target.. 📸 - Lukaku with a free header but he can’t get it on target.. https://t.co/dybio84X5D

Tuchel spoke after the game with regard to Lukaku's miss, suggesting that it may end up costing his side their place in the Champions League.

He told reporters (via Football.London):

"It was very important. There are no longer away goals so if we have only a one-goal deficit or a draw, then you see the momentum is back when we score. We could have even equalised. There were a lot of spaces and chances. But the individual decisions today were far from our level of standards."

He continued:

"But yes, to come back with a chance like this at 3-2, after 16 shots in the second half alone, then goals are crucial. We didn't get them. We gave the third one away. It is simply impossible. We cannot demand that we turn it around if this is our foundation for this game."

The disappointing miss sums up what has been a miserable return to Stamford Bridge for Lukaku this season.

Romelu Lukaku's woes at Chelsea continue

The miss against Real Madrid sums up a season to forget for the Chelsea striker

The forward joined the side in a club-record £97.8 million deal from Inter Milan last summer. He scored three goals in his first five Premier League appearances and looked like living up to the huge goalscoring standards he set at Inter.

But his form suddenly dipped and with it, so did his mood at the west London club. Having found it difficult to adapt to Tuchel's set-up, he spoke to Sky Italia in a damning interview where he criticized the Chelsea manager's system.

He would subsequently be punished by the club with a match ban and a fine of £325,000. But the player has never bounced back from the ordeal and has been usurped in the first-team by Kai Havertz, who is now deployed as a false nine.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo What is going on with Romelu Lukaku?



Slaven Bilić, @carra23 and @micahrichards discuss how the Chelsea striker can rediscover his form. What is going on with Romelu Lukaku?Slaven Bilić, @carra23 and @micahrichards discuss how the Chelsea striker can rediscover his form. https://t.co/VFDjfbDe4G

There are rumors that he has his heart set on a return to Inter Milan. He had talked of his desire to return to the Italian side one day, during his interview with Sky Italia.

The latest setback for the former Manchester United forward will only add to the speculation over his future. Especially now with Tuchel's ominous words on his miss against Real Madrid.

