“Turkish Hairlines,” "No wonder footballers go there these days” – Fans left stunned as ex-Manchester United and Chelsea star Juan Mata shares new look after Galatasaray transfer

Fans were left in shock after former Manchester United and Chelsea star Juan Mata shared a stunning new look of himself.

Mata's hairstyle stunned the fans. The player has always been seen with short hair. However, the 34-year-old, who recently joined Turkish side Galatasaray on a free transfer, can be seen donning a new look with long hair in recently uploaded photos.

Fans reacted by comparing him to the almighty Jesus. Few went on to ask the player for tips on how to grow their hair as well.

Mata has made only one appearance for Galatasaray so far this season. He picked up a yellow card during his 33-minute cameo.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter after seeing Mata's new look:

Mata arrived in the Premier League in 2011 when he joined Chelsea from Valencia. In 135 games for the Blues, he scored 32 goals and provided 58 assists.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner joined Manchester United back in 2014. The Spaniard scored 51 goals and provided 47 assists in 285 games for the Red Devils.

Mata has also made 41 appearances for the Spanish national team, scoring ten goals.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag talked about his team's goalscoring prowess

Manchester United are set to be back in action against Newcastle United in the Premier League on October 16. Ten Hag's side's top scorers in the league are Antony and Marcus Rashford, at the moment, with both forwards bagging three goals each.

When asked whether there is an attacker in his team who can score 20 goals a season, Ten Hag said [via The Guardian]:

"Yes I am confident. In my teams, there are players who will score. They come in the position and in the last part it’s also about the freedom from the player. The intuition, the space they have to take and when they have that feeling you will have players who, when they have the talent, when they have the potential, they will score that number [of goals]."

The Dutchman added:

"You can also divide it because we have many goalscorers across the whole department, but I think you need also something from the midfield and defending department.”

