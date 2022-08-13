“Turned around a bad 10-15 mins start”, “He’s been quality” – Arsenal fans salute performance from 29-year-old star after 4-2 win against Leicester

Arsenal fans are in awe of midfielder Granit Xhaka for his performance in the side's 4-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on August 13.

The Swiss international scored and assisted for the Gunners, while delivering a great all-round performance. He started off shakily but soon regained his ground and didn't look back thereafter, being involved all over the pitch.

Xhaka, 29, made two key passes, two accurate long balls and won the solitary aerial duel he attempted.

The midfielder assisted Gabriel Jesus for the opening goal following a neat one-two with Gabriel Martinelli. He then played a fantastic corner that was flicked on by Martinelli for Jesus to bag his second of the evening.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Describe that performance in three words...



4-2 🦊 | #Arsenal #AFC It's all over in North London this afternoon as Arsenal score four against Leicester City!Describe that performance in three words...4-2 🦊 | #ARSLEI It's all over in North London this afternoon as Arsenal score four against Leicester City! 😁Describe that performance in three words... 👇🔴 4-2 🦊 | #ARSLEI #Arsenal #AFC https://t.co/7BuhtsEn30

Early into the second half, William Saliba's own goal cut Leicester's deficit to half. However, Xhaka restored Arsenal's two-goal advantage with an easy strike of his own after Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward's horrible mistake.

His performances earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.8, the most behind only Martinelli (8.0) and man of the match, Jesus (9.0).

Arsenal supporters have also expressed their admiration for him. One fan labeled Xhaka's performance "quality," while another fan said he was one of the best players on the field today.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

FPL Melina @MissMelina7 Granit Xhaka deserves a lot of credit today he turned around a bad 10-15 mins start and has been one of our best players on the pitch thus far!! Granit Xhaka deserves a lot of credit today he turned around a bad 10-15 mins start and has been one of our best players on the pitch thus far!!

. @6Gooner Xhaka highlights vs Leicester City



Xhaka highlights vs Leicester Cityhttps://t.co/xzPBpnPm4q

𝕻𝖗𝖔𝖒𝖎𝖘𝖊®☄️💫 @AFC_Promise Xhaka scoring while Tielemans axed at 60 mins Xhaka scoring while Tielemans axed at 60 mins https://t.co/1XYrttux2Y

James Benge @jamesbenge Everyone thought Wenger was mad when he described Xhaka as a box to box midfielder Everyone thought Wenger was mad when he described Xhaka as a box to box midfielder

J🧞 @JadenAFC Xhaka is so petty LMFAOOO whenever we’re linked with a midfielder he turns up against them Xhaka is so petty LMFAOOO whenever we’re linked with a midfielder he turns up against them😭😭

Evan Cooper @Lacazest 🏻 Xhaka deserved that goal, he’s been quality today! Xhaka deserved that goal, he’s been quality today! 👊🏻

UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ @UPYOURARSENAL04 Xhaka is easily one of the most intelligent footballer in The Premier League Xhaka is easily one of the most intelligent footballer in The Premier League💯 https://t.co/ks7iRJlCZc

Arsenal are the real deal this season

Arsenal are off to a fantastic start in their new campaign, winning their opening two games of the league season.

Today's performance was even better than last weekend, with the Gunners demonstrating frightening attacking intent. They beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park but looked shaky at times.

Sure, their defense was breached twice, but the hosts were able to bounce back stronger after conceding each goal.

Old guards like Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli had a stormer, while Gabriel Jesus is already making a case for the best signing of the summer.

Football Daily @footballdaily 4-2 vs. Leicester City

0-2 vs. Crystal Palace



Arsenal continue their 100% winning start to the Premier League with victory over Brendan Rodgers side. 4-2 vs. Leicester City0-2 vs. Crystal PalaceArsenal continue their 100% winning start to the Premier League with victory over Brendan Rodgers side. ✅ 4-2 vs. Leicester City✅ 0-2 vs. Crystal PalaceArsenal continue their 100% winning start to the Premier League with victory over Brendan Rodgers side.👏 https://t.co/QykTdAtYGg

After scoring on his league debut against Crystal Palace, the former Manchester City striker followed it up with a brace on his Emirates debut today.

He didn't stop there as Jesus later went on to set up Xhaka and Martinelli's goals too, delivering an attacking masterclass that had the fans enthralled.

Arsenal are keen to return to the Premier League top-four this season, and the early signs are overwhelmingly good.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh