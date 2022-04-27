“Turned into Pele”, “Needs to relax” – Rival fans offer interesting verdict on Manchester City star after his role in 4-3 win over Real Madrid

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus' impressive goalscoring form continued in his side's 4-3 UEFA Champions League semi-final victory over Real Madrid and rival fans had intriguing reactions.

According to The Athletic, Jesus is being lined up for a move to Arsenal with the Brazilian reportedly open to the prospect.

Since the news broke, the striker has come into hugely impressive form, having been on just three goals for the season before it.

He scored a quadruple of goals in Manchester City's 5-1 win against Watford over the weekend.

He would then be chosen by Pep Guardiola to line-up in attack against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

And he was once again on the scoresheet, taking a delightful threaded pass from Kevin De Bruyne in his stride before placing past Thibaut Courtois.

His sudden resurgance amid rumors of a move have drawn the attention of rival fans, including Arsenal supporters, as his consistent run of form continues.

Here are some of the reactions to the Brazilian's brilliance on April 26 as Manchester City battled past Real Madrid to a 4-3 victory:

Dubois @CFCDUBois Gabriel Jesus saw he was being linked to Arsenal and turned into Pele

Troll Football @TrollFootball Gabriel Jesus after being linked with Arsenal

Bhavs @bhavss14 Gabriel Jesus needs to relax before City add another £20 million to his price tag Gabriel Jesus needs to relax before City add another £20 million to his price tag

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Chill. We want to have money left over for Osimhen too. @gabrieljesus9 Chill. We want to have money left over for Osimhen too. @gabrieljesus9.

gunnerblog @gunnerblog A thrill to see Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus score in a Champions League semi-final. A thrill to see Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus score in a Champions League semi-final. 😉

AI @noncething Gabriel Jesus was on 3 goals all season until he heard Arteta was interested.



He scored 4 on Saturday and in a CL semi final tonight. That’s how much players want to impress Mikel. That’s how much it means to play for him. Gabriel Jesus was on 3 goals all season until he heard Arteta was interested. He scored 4 on Saturday and in a CL semi final tonight. That’s how much players want to impress Mikel. That’s how much it means to play for him.

DOUBLE POINTS FINISH 😂 @AMWahab185 Gabriel Jesus after being linked with Arsenal Gabriel Jesus after being linked with Arsenal https://t.co/05OWw6yt03

Gabriel Jesus on the scoresheet once again as Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-3

A UEFA Champions League semi-final epic, Manchester City versus Real Madrid truly lived up to its billing.

From the moment the first whistle was blown, it was all guns blazing for Pep Guardiola's side.

Kevin De Bruyne scored a fantastic headed effort in just the second minute of the pulsating clash.

Jesus would then latch on to De Bruyne's delightful pass to score his 12th goal of the season in all competitions.

Real Madrid then battled back with the inevitable Karim Benzema getting his name on the scoresheet with a fine finish in the 33rd minute.

In the second half, City came close to scoring when Riyad Mahrez placed his shot against the woodwork before Dani Carvajal saved Madrid with a goal line clearance.

Then Foden, who Carvajal had denied, scored a fantastic header after Fernandinho's sweeping cross.

Perhaps the goal of the game would then take place as Vinicus Jr sent Fernandinho packing with an audacious nutmeg.

He then raced forward from his own half and into the Real Madrid box before confidently dispatching past Courtois.

City then struck again through Bernado Silva, who may have something to say about Vinicius' strike as he delivered a fantastic effort of his own.

Silva smashed the ball past Courtois following the referee's creditable play-on after Carvajal had fouled Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Aymeric Laporte was adjudged to have handballed in the City box in the 80th minute, and Benzema stepped up and placed a stunning panenka past Courtois.

It is all to play for as Manchester City head to the Bernabeu next Wednesday with another Champions League final in their sights.

