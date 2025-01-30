"Turned into Yaya", "Doesn't know what a tap in is" - Fans hail Manchester City star for his showing in 3-1 win over Club Brugge

Fans online have hailed Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic after he guided the Cityzens to a 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (January 29). The Cityzens needed a win to stay in the competition while Brugge needed a draw.

Kovacic was the difference-maker for the hosts on the night. The 30-year-old midfielder took Brugge's entire defense by surprise to score the equalizer in the 53rd minute and barely put a foot wrong throughout.

The Croatian won two duels and one tackle. However, his main job was to break down Brugge's low block and he did so efficiently. He made 10 passes into the final third while recording a passing accuracy of 97% (88/91). He also created one chance apart from scoring an all-important goal for the Cityzens.

After the game, fans were full of praise for Mateo Kovacic. They hailed the Manchester City midfielder on X/Twitter.

"Unbelievable. Kovacic turned into Yaya," a fan was stunned.

"Kovacic can only score unreal goals, he doesn’t know what a tap in is," another fan was impressed.

"Kovacic has been one of our best players this season. He’s actually been one of the best midfielders in the entire league and I’ll die on this hill. Incredibly underrated and under-appreciated player," a City fan was full of praise.

"This is Kovacic’s finest season to date. The best line-breaking carrier and passer in our squad. Shouldn’t be playing the volume of minutes he is, yet he’s grafting tirelessly in midfield," another fan analyzed Kovacic's quality.

"That’s how it’s done. Opened up in the midfield and he went for it!!!! YES Kovačić!💙💙💙," a fan was happy.

"A win. Savinho, Kovacic and Gvardiol saved us tonight. We move into the play-offs. Have a good night, my friends," another added.

Manchester City secure much-needed win over Club Brugge in Champions League

Manchester City needed to win on Wednesday to stay in the UEFA Champions League and they did just that against Club Brugge who were prepared to defend well. The first half nearly ended goalless.

Club Brugge opened the scoring in the 45th minute through Raphael Onyedika, bringing a fitting end to a devastating counterattack. Brugge needed to maintain their lead or concede just one goal in the second half. However, they faltered in the final 45 minutes.

Mateo Kovacic equalized for Manchester City in the 53rd minute, dribbling his way through the midfield before placing a tidy effort into the bottom corner. The Cityzens continued to hammer on Club Brugge's door and it paid off, as Joel Ordonez scored an own goal (62') to put the hosts ahead.

In the 77th minute, substitute Savinho was perfectly placed to cut inside and power his effort beyond Simon Mignolet, sealing the 3-1 win in style.

