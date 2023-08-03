"TV will probably be going out the window", "No Mudryk no party" - Chelsea fans react as club name starting XI to face Dortmund

Chelsea played against Borussia Dortmund at Soldier Field in Chicago, marking the conclusion of their pre-season preparations. While the Blues bask in the glory of their recent triumph in the Premier League Summer Series, the fans also reacted to their lineup to face the German giants.

This pre-season journey has been filled with thrilling encounters for Chelsea. A resounding 5-0 triumph against Wrexham set the tone, followed by impressive efforts against Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, and Fulham. In fact, they drew only against the Magpies and won every other game.

Their success over Fulham in the previous game showcased the brilliance of summer signings - Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku. Nkunku's third pre-season goal and Jackson's impressive two goals in as many starts have excited both fans and the club.

Both Nkunku and Jackson started for Chelsea in the game against Dortmund

The fans' excitement and expectations for the Dortmund match spilled onto Twitter, with various reactions flooding the timeline.

Mauricio Pochettino pleased with form of Chelsea forwards, remains tight-lipped on transfers

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed his satisfaction with the impressive pre-season performances of forwards Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku. The latter's third pre-season goal against Fulham and the former's menacing threat in the final third have elevated the Blues' attacking potential.

Pochettino lauded their ability to complement each other on the pitch, emphasizing the importance of fostering a natural dynamic among the players. Speaking to reporters (via BBC), he said of the in-form duo:

"They can complement each other really well. I am so happy with both. We are working hard to try to create the dynamic that will become natural. It helps for the two to know each other and it is good that they feel well and already part of the team. You need to start the Premier League in a good condition, knowing each other and trying to fight for each other."

When asked about potential further additions to the forward line, the Chelsea boss remained cryptic, keeping his plans under wraps:

"We need to analyse now in the next weeks until the transfer window closes and we will take the best decision for the team. We have younger options like Mason [Burstow] today and [Armando] Broja in the UK recovering from his procedure."

Chelsea fans will eagerly await the final squad composition and the potential addition of more firepower upfront, as they struggled for goals last season. Notably, the Blues managed just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games in their last campaign.