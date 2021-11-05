Twitter erupts as Al Sadd confirm Xavi will return to Barcelona as manager

Qatar Stars League outfit Al Sadd SC have announced that Xavi will leave the club to return to Barcelona as manager. The 41-year-old enjoys legendary status at Camp Nou, having made 767 appearances for Blaugrana during his time as a player.
Xavi will now be tasked with the herculean task of rebuilding Barcelona, who are preparing for a fresh chapter after what proved to be a tumultuous last few months. It all started with their inability to retain Lionel Messi due to their financial turmoil. Following the departure of the Argentine, the club have struggled so much on the pitch.
Devoid of the magic and belief instilled by Messi, Barcelona are currently languishing in ninth-place in the league table. Their catastrophic start resulted in Ronald Koeman facing the sack, with Xavi now set to be appointed as his successor.
Barcelona have been locked in talks with Al Sadd over the last few weeks after Xavi admitted he is ready to take up the coaching job at Camp Nou. The Spanish giants have reportedly triggered a release clause in Xavi's contract with Al Sadd, which will now allow him to secure a dream return to his boyhood club.
Xavi expected to take charge at Barcelona next week
Interim coach Sergi Barjuan, who has overseen the last two games, is expected to hand over the reigns to Xavi after taking charge of Barcelona on Saturday against Celta Vigo.
Speaking about the latest developments in the saga, Al Sadd CEO Turki al-Ali was quoted as saying:
"Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way.”
Following the announcement, fans from all over the globe expressed their excitement with the return of Xavi. Understandably, Twitter was sent into a frenzy and on that note, here are some of the best reactions to the news:
