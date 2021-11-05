×
Twitter erupts as Al Sadd confirm Xavi will return to Barcelona as manager

Xavi is back where he belongs!
Nived Zenith
Modified Nov 05, 2021 06:09 PM IST
News

Qatar Stars League outfit Al Sadd SC have announced that Xavi will leave the club to return to Barcelona as manager. The 41-year-old enjoys legendary status at Camp Nou, having made 767 appearances for Blaugrana during his time as a player.

Xavi will now be tasked with the herculean task of rebuilding Barcelona, who are preparing for a fresh chapter after what proved to be a tumultuous last few months. It all started with their inability to retain Lionel Messi due to their financial turmoil. Following the departure of the Argentine, the club have struggled so much on the pitch.

Xavi to Barcelona, confirmed and here we go! Official statement from Al-Sadd on the agreement completed with Barça. Xavi is back and he’s the new manager. 🔵🔴 #FCB #Xavi https://t.co/fUdSxjbua4

Devoid of the magic and belief instilled by Messi, Barcelona are currently languishing in ninth-place in the league table. Their catastrophic start resulted in Ronald Koeman facing the sack, with Xavi now set to be appointed as his successor.

Barcelona have been locked in talks with Al Sadd over the last few weeks after Xavi admitted he is ready to take up the coaching job at Camp Nou. The Spanish giants have reportedly triggered a release clause in Xavi's contract with Al Sadd, which will now allow him to secure a dream return to his boyhood club.

Xavi expected to take charge at Barcelona next week

Interim coach Sergi Barjuan, who has overseen the last two games, is expected to hand over the reigns to Xavi after taking charge of Barcelona on Saturday against Celta Vigo.

Speaking about the latest developments in the saga, Al Sadd CEO Turki al-Ali was quoted as saying:

"Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way.”

Following the announcement, fans from all over the globe expressed their excitement with the return of Xavi. Understandably, Twitter was sent into a frenzy and on that note, here are some of the best reactions to the news:

Xavi at Barcelona, 1998-2015:▪️ 767 games▪️ 25 trophies▪️ 2 European trebles▪️ 3 third-place Ballon d’Or finishesAnd now he’s home. https://t.co/wRuQXVfzFh
OFFICIAL: Al-Sadd announce that Xavi will leave the club to become Barcelona's new head coach.A legend returns home. 💙❤️ https://t.co/VAMKUqoch4
This midfield will conquer Europe under Xavi Bookmark this tweet https://t.co/rgKtmgJYsC
Turki Al-Ali: Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way.#AlSadd
This photo from Xavi's final league game for Barcelona 😍He's coming home 🏠 https://t.co/LHxTTDrxHI
Take the ball, pass the ball #Xavihttps://t.co/LxuYszKtwI
Xavi is coming back home. Spain is terrified, Europe is worried, scary hours but absolutely not for Barcelona
Thumbs up if Xavi’s on the way https://t.co/6YpZ6fu8R3
Laporta when Xavi asks money for new signings https://t.co/sHmIpW7SJO
Modric and Kroos are no longer the best midfielders in Spain.Cuz the greatest of all time, Xavi is back...He's coming Homeeeeeeeee!💙♥️#Xavi #cominghome https://t.co/zNrNv07KUE
Last game for Pep at Camp Nou was against EspanyolFirst game for Xavi at Camp Nou will be against Espanyol https://t.co/tmkh79Hl8I
A bit late but here we are the GOAT is back. #Xavi
Luis Enrique: “Hopefully Xavi Hernández does very well on his return back home and I wish him the best of luck” #FCB 🤝
I pray xavi's team plays as beautiful and brilliant as he talks......If not.. https://t.co/0xLFeKeFsX
Dembele cooking under xavi https://t.co/iZ4ZiptpDb
Xavi is probably the first coach after Enrique, that Barca fans are excited about. But remember, optimism has to be mixed with patience. He must be given time, as he will be leading a long term project. https://t.co/YcRCjahHlt
Surprise surprise motherfu**ers, THE KING IS BACK. 👑#xavi @fcbarcelona https://t.co/pVAD853fQj
My dream signings under Xavi. https://t.co/DRV0OfHEY5
Xavi will be Dembele’s 5th coach in 4 years when he returns from injury 🥲 https://t.co/7F3DrOw0bN
Nothing serious guys….Xavi soon👀 https://t.co/tQyNDtFILW
Me checking Twitter every goddamn second to see if barca confirmed signing xavi #announcexavi https://t.co/CyepJZOQhw
Return of the king. Coming home to where he belongs. Welcome home Xavi. I've missed you everyday since 2015. Your presence is much needed. Forca Barça! Onwards and upwards! 💙❤️ https://t.co/v0KWJ4yX1e
Xavi getting his first payslip from Barcelona... 😬 https://t.co/2cne6VZczf
Here's a prediction:Barca under Xavi first match, 70% possession with Busquets and Frenkie with 150 passes each. And their fans will be talking about diagrams and pass maps.

Since Xavi is Barca’s head coach, we are winning the champions league, la liga, Copa del rey, super cup and everything this season

