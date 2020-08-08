Twitter erupts as Andrea Pirlo is named new Juventus manager

Hours after sacking manager Maurizio Sarri, Juventus are set to name former captain Andrea Pirlo as the new manager of the club. The Italian World Cup winner was appointed as the head coach of the Under-23 team only 9 days ago; quite the promotion.
Juventus crashed out of UEFA Champions League last night courtesy of away goals, despite a 2-1 win over Lyon in the second leg of their round of 16 clash. The club hierarchy have since moved swiftly and axed Maurizio Sarri, who had recently lifted the Scudetto with the Old Lady.
Many established names including Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino, and Antonio Conte were linked with the vacant managerial position. However, according to a plethora of Italian outlets, including reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pirlo is set to be announced as the the new manager of the Old Lady.
This might come as a surprise, but it follows a recent trend adopted by many big European clubs to promote someone who has previously represented them. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Real Madrid are some of the clubs to have previously adopted this policy.
Published 08 Aug 2020, 23:34 IST