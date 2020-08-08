Twitter erupts as Andrea Pirlo is named new Juventus manager

Hours after sacking manager Maurizio Sarri, Juventus are set to name former captain Andrea Pirlo as the new manager of the club. The Italian World Cup winner was appointed as the head coach of the Under-23 team only 9 days ago; quite the promotion.

Juventus crashed out of UEFA Champions League last night courtesy of away goals, despite a 2-1 win over Lyon in the second leg of their round of 16 clash. The club hierarchy have since moved swiftly and axed Maurizio Sarri, who had recently lifted the Scudetto with the Old Lady.

Many established names including Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino, and Antonio Conte were linked with the vacant managerial position. However, according to a plethora of Italian outlets, including reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pirlo is set to be announced as the the new manager of the Old Lady.

This might come as a surprise, but it follows a recent trend adopted by many big European clubs to promote someone who has previously represented them. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Real Madrid are some of the clubs to have previously adopted this policy.

Twitter couldn't hold back as the news broke about:

Pirlo being announced as the new Juventus manager:

Andrea Pirlo will be the new Juventus manager, confirmed. Total agreement has been reached with Pirlo after sacking Maurizio Sarri - it will be official soon. Here we go! ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus #Pirlo @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2020

Pirlo set to replace Sarri as Juventus manager https://t.co/sVOOHu0257 — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) August 8, 2020

Sky, Romeo, Di Marzio, Corriere Torino, Fabrizio Romano all have confirmed Pirlo to Juventus. Official announcement expected shortly. — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) August 8, 2020

Advertisement

Juventus, Andrea Pirlo is set to become next coach! ⚪️⚫️ #juventus — Mario Giunta (@MarioGiunta) August 8, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: ANDREA PIRLO IS SET TO BECOME JUVENTUS' NEXT COACH ACCORDING TO MOST RELIABLE SOURCES IN ITALY pic.twitter.com/mpiugEZuHL — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) August 8, 2020

BREAKING: Andrea Pirlo set to become the new Juventus manager, per @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/F1wWwYi7y6 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 8, 2020

🚨Confirmed: Andrea Pirlo the new coach of Juventus



Wow. Huge, huge gamble by Andrea Agnelli



I’ve interviewed Pirlo and I found him quiet, a bit dull and monotone. Certainly not someone who inspires you with words



Then again you could say same about Zidane — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) August 8, 2020

Andrea Pirlo is the new Juventus coach. [@romeoagresti]



Wow, that’s a big decision. pic.twitter.com/U7yVXp9X5A — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) August 8, 2020

It took Andrea Pirlo just 9 days to work his magic at Juventus!

Pirlo with the quickest promotion in football. Without taking charge of a single Under-23 game, he is set to become Juventus’ new first team coach — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) August 8, 2020

30/07/2020: Andrea Pirlo is appointed as Juventus U23 head coach.



08/08/2020: Andrea Pirlo is appointed as Juventus head coach.



9 days apart. 2020 is something else. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) August 8, 2020

30 July 2020: Pirlo appointed head coach of Juventus Under-23s.



8 August 2020: promoted to become new Juventus manager.



Must have been a stunning 9 days' work with the youngsters. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) August 8, 2020

And then there were conspiracies...

Two theories on Pirlo hiring:

1. Pre-agreement with Pep or Zizou for 2021 and Pirlo is interim coach. Didn't want to give Inzaghi/Poch three year contracts

2. They really believe Pirlo is the right man for the job and he made a pitch similar to what Conte did in 2011. — hash (@hashim0307) August 8, 2020

You see what we are saying?

This is a truly massive gamble. Pirlo has zero experience of coaching a team, let alone a team the size of Juventus. Seems Agnelli wants to emulate Pep/Zizou, but without a stint in the youth team. Unreal...... — Juventus News - Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) August 8, 2020

Juventus appointing Andrea Pirlo as manager is a nod to Chelsea appointing Frank Lampard.

Both men, club legends in their own right, replacing Maurizio Sarri whose brand of football divided opinion to extreme levels among supporters. — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) August 8, 2020

People complain that Sarri doesn't promote youth. Look at him promoting Lampard and Pirlo as the managers of two big European clubs. — Sripad (@falsewinger) August 8, 2020

No Pirlo, no party!

This guy is now the head coach of Juventus. What a time to be alive! pic.twitter.com/8O1wdqfXme — Wilbur DeLashmet (@wilburdelashmet) August 8, 2020

Juventus could be 2-0 down against Genoa in his first league game in charge and Pirlo would still look like this pic.twitter.com/1kBVG6hWcG — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 8, 2020

Manchester City fans, look away!

Zidane - Real Madrid's manager

Hansi Flick - Bayern's manager

Ole - Man Utd's manager

Arteta - Arsenal's manager

Lampard - Chelsea's manager

Pirlo - Juventus' manager



Can't wait for the day when Man City replaces Pep with Richard Dunne. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 8, 2020

🔴 Solskjaer at Man Utd

⚪️ Zidane at Real Madrid

🔴 Arteta at Arsenal

🔵 Lampard at Chelsea

⚫️ Pirlo at Juventus



Can't wait for Man City to replace Guardiola with Stephen Ireland. — Transfer News (@TrustyTransfers) August 8, 2020

United fans now...

Pirlo head coach of Juventus while Scholes was a kit man at Oldham btw. — Pro Scout (@Wrighty_8) August 8, 2020

Mauricio Pochettino's wait continues...

When Mauricio Pochettino finds out Andrea Pirlo will be the new Juventus head coach. pic.twitter.com/YqaarIA8xn — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 8, 2020

Wouldn't we love to see that?