Twitter erupts as Antoine Griezmann leaves Barcelona to rejoin Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has left Barcelona and completed a shocking move that saw him rejoin his former club Atletico Madrid in the dying embers of the summer transfer window. The deal happens to be a season-long loan deal believed to be worth €10 million. it reportedly includes an option for an extra year, as well as an obligation to be made permanent thereafter for a fee of €40 million.

Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid, HERE WE GO! Agreement now completed with Barcelona. Loan until June 2022 with buy option for €40m. ⚪️🔴 #Atleti #DeadlineDay



Griezmann has agreement for two years contract plus one option. He’s BACK at Atléti. Shocking move of the day. pic.twitter.com/kBQAkgQyLt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

The move will end Griezmann's turbulent time at Barcelona, with the 30-year-old seemingly struggling to find his feet at the club since his move worth €120 million back in 2019.

Since moving to Barcelona in 2019, Griezmann has been a pale version of his former self, having dazzled with Atletico Madrid for five seasons prior. The Frenchman had scored 133 goals in 257 matches across competitions for Atletico, which earned him a place at Barcelona. However, in his two seasons at the Catalan club, Griezmann has only managed to muster 35 goals in 102 appearances.

Barcelona and their fans will not be pleased with the transfer window the club has had, having lost their biggest player of all time in Lionel Messi, as well as Ilaix Moriba and now Antoine Griezmann. Despite signing the likes of Emerson Royal, Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Luuk de Jong, the club and its fans will feel like they've got the short end of the stick in this window.

There is, however, one major positive Barcelona can take from Griezmann's departure. Antoine Griezmann's massive wages will no longer be on their books, with Atletico Madrid reportedly agreeing to pay Griezmann's wages in full. This is certain to alleviate Barcelona's ongoing financial crisis which forced them to let Lionel Messi go.

Barcelona release statement following Antoine Griezmann's departure to Atletico Madrid

Following the confirmation of Antoine Griezmann's move to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona released an official statement that said:

"FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement for the loan of Antoine Griezmann for a season with the option of a further season. The Madrid club will pay the player's wages and there is a compulsory permanent transfer clause.

FC Barcelona would like to thank Antoine Griezmann for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future."

Agreement between Barça and Atlético Madrid for the loan of @AntoGriezmann — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 31, 2021

While Griezmann will be ecstatic to return to Atletico Madrid, where he enjoyed his best ever spell, some fans around the world were left perplexed, while others were disappointed. Some believe that the move, as well as the economics of it, make no sense whatsoever. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid fans were understandably pleased. People around the world took to Twitter to react to the news. Without further ado, here is a look at some of the best tweets we found:

Barcelona selling Griezmann back to Atletico for €40 million, two years after paying €120 million to sign him - a transfer fee funded by taking out a short-term €35 million bank loan and mortgaging €85 million of future income.



An era-defining shambles — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) August 31, 2021

Barcelona have really lost Antoine Griezmann and Leo Messi in one month. pic.twitter.com/3Zp1lBCA9y — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) August 31, 2021

Griezmann was never a good fit for Barcelona. But sending him back to Atletico, not only direct rivals and champions but a team and a coach that can get the best out of him with an inform Correa and Suarez is, I don't even know what it is. https://t.co/K0ps5y8O9y — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 31, 2021

We just gave Atleti, our direct rivals, Griezmann just 1 year after giving them Suarez helped win them LaLiga.



Honestly, not letting Messi stay was probably for the better, his last years would’ve been wasted. What a crazy decision. — MC (@CrewsMat10) August 31, 2021

Bought coutinho for £160m

Loaned to Bayern



Bought Griezmann for £120 million

Loaned to Atletico



Bought Dembele for £140 million

Loaned to Hospital



Tears — Xabhi ✪ (@FCB_Lad) September 1, 2021

2 years ago, Barça signed Griezmann for €120 million from Atletico. Two years later, Barça are selling him back to their rivals who won the league title just a few months ago with a €40 million buy option. That club is in complete shambles, a disaster, the downfall is insane.😳 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) August 31, 2021

Barça's attack for this season went from being Messi, Griezmann, and Depay to potentially Braithwaite, Luuk De Jong, and Depay in the space of 3 weeks...



On top of this we have a carbon copy defense of the one that conceded 8 (EIGHT) in a UCL KO match.



We are truly dusted. — MC (@CrewsMat10) September 1, 2021

Griezmann going back to Atletico, Moriba to Leipzig, Emerson to Spurs Players taking significant wage cuts.

But wasn’t it all possible before Messi left? If not we should’ve taken a little more time to get these things done before announcing that he can’t continue. — 𝙸𝚜𝚑𝚊𝚚 (@FCBImir) September 1, 2021

Griezmann’s departure is symbolic more than anything else. He’s the latest player in Bartomeu era bought 2 years ago who cost us more than $100 million with insane wages. From his docu The Decision to his underwhelming performances, it’s time the jester leaves the palace. #Barca pic.twitter.com/3IXAMQXrs7 — Ronald Wan (@ronaldisthewan) September 1, 2021

Antoine Griezmann was a signing which was unnecessary from the beginning. He always found it difficult to adapt but he gave his all for the club. Whatever the club asked, he was ready to accept anything without causing problems.

All the best champ!

Forever a blaugrana❤💙 pic.twitter.com/wEYzU2fDvh — Pratik (@MESSIcal10) September 1, 2021

When I go to sleep everything was fine, when I woke up, Antoine Griezmann is a Atletico Madrid player, Luuk de Jong is at FC Barcelona, Pjanic, Umtiti, Collado stays. What the hell just happened with Barca! 🥲#FCBarcelona #Barca #Barcelona #AtleticoMadrid #AntoineGriezmann — Utkarsh Raj (@utkrshhrj) September 1, 2021

2019: Barca Loan 100M signing (Coutinho) to Bayern, and Bayern win the CL



2021: Barca Loan 100M signing (Griezmann) to Atleti 👀 pic.twitter.com/ojnC9WMKuE — JAI SHRI PAWAN (@cool_flute) September 1, 2021

With Messi and #Griezmann gone, #Barca is no longer a big club 😆 — KUMAR HARSH (@cenacr007_harsh) September 1, 2021

Barcelona are so broke. They let go even their current important player Griezmann to balance the bill — Ting (@thountula) September 1, 2021

Also a bit of imagination necessary to make sense of the Griezmann deal — LKK (@lk_koechli) September 1, 2021

Barcelona’s strikers going from Messi and Antoine Griezmann to Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong in one offseason pic.twitter.com/xtFYcgTvxL — Yu (@YucciMane) September 1, 2021

With Griezmann loaned out, @FCBarcelona last spiraled down, only rivaled by @Arsenal at this point. — यायावर🇳🇵 (@goofysaurav) September 1, 2021

They replaced Griezmann with an striker who scored 10 goals in 70 games 😭😂 https://t.co/KgiyHUA1m8 — Lukas (@fcbayern_lukas) September 1, 2021

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh