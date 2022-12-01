Twitter erupts as Argentina qualify in top spot despite Lionel Messi penalty miss 

Argentina marched into the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup as Group C winners with a 2-0 win over Poland despite Lionel Messi missing a first-half penalty.
Lionel Scaloni's men needed a positive result against Poland as it was all to play for heading into the final matchday of Group C.
Argentina were much the better side in the first half against Bialo-Czerwoni and had the golden opportunity to take the lead in the 39th minute.
Lionel Messi went down after colliding with Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the 36th minute.
The Juventus shot-stopper knocked the ball away for a corner but caught the Paris Saint-Germain attacker.
Messi held his face as he lay on the floor with Dutch referee Danny Makkelie consulting with VAR.
After looking at the incident on the pitchside monitor, a penalty was awarded to La Albiceleste.
Messi stepped up but saw his spot-kick saved brilliantly by an outstretched Szczesny.
Somehow Argentina went in at halftime, having not scored, but that wasn't for too much longer once the second half kicked off.
Alexis Mac Allister grabbed Scaloni's side the lead in the 46th minute, converting Nahuel Molina's fine cross to give Argentina a deserved opener.
Manchester City youngster Julian Alvarez put La Albiceleste further in front in the 67th minute.
Enzo Fernandez found the 22-year-old, and he took one touch before sending a stunning strike past Szczesny.
Scaloni's men fully deserved their victory, securing their place in the last 16 as Group C winners.
They will now face Australia in the last 16.
Meanwhile, Poland finished second in Group C with five yellow cards to Mexico's seven.
The two nations were both level on four points and the same goal difference of zero.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a frantic Argentine victory over Poland:
Pablo Zabaleta says that Lionel Messi should retire if he wins the FIFA World Cup with Argentina
Zabaleta has claimed that Lionel Messi should hang his boots up if he is to win the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar.
The iconic forward has announced that this will be his final appearance at the international tournament.
He has come close to winning the competition in the past, losing 1-0 in an agonizing final against Germany in 2014.
If Lionel Messi wins the World Cup this time around, he should retire with Zabaleta saying:
"Of course, everyone can change off the field. He is now more mature; he has more experience, and he is a family man – but he is still an amazing footballer too. If he does win this World Cup, then he should just retire straight away because he will have achieved everything possible. There will be nothing left for him to win."
