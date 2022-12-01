Twitter erupts as Argentina qualify in top spot despite Lionel Messi penalty miss 

Argentina marched into the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup as Group C winners with a 2-0 win over Poland despite Lionel Messi missing a first-half penalty.

Lionel Scaloni's men needed a positive result against Poland as it was all to play for heading into the final matchday of Group C.

Argentina were much the better side in the first half against Bialo-Czerwoni and had the golden opportunity to take the lead in the 39th minute.

Lionel Messi went down after colliding with Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the 36th minute.

The Juventus shot-stopper knocked the ball away for a corner but caught the Paris Saint-Germain attacker.

Messi held his face as he lay on the floor with Dutch referee Danny Makkelie consulting with VAR.

After looking at the incident on the pitchside monitor, a penalty was awarded to La Albiceleste.

Messi stepped up but saw his spot-kick saved brilliantly by an outstretched Szczesny.

Somehow Argentina went in at halftime, having not scored, but that wasn't for too much longer once the second half kicked off.

Alexis Mac Allister grabbed Scaloni's side the lead in the 46th minute, converting Nahuel Molina's fine cross to give Argentina a deserved opener.

Manchester City youngster Julian Alvarez put La Albiceleste further in front in the 67th minute.

Enzo Fernandez found the 22-year-old, and he took one touch before sending a stunning strike past Szczesny.

Scaloni's men fully deserved their victory, securing their place in the last 16 as Group C winners.

They will now face Australia in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Poland finished second in Group C with five yellow cards to Mexico's seven.

The two nations were both level on four points and the same goal difference of zero.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a frantic Argentine victory over Poland:

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Poland 0-2 Argentina.



ARGENTINA ARE QUALIFIED FOR THE ROUND OF 16 VS AUSTRALIA! FT: Poland 0-2 Argentina.ARGENTINA ARE QUALIFIED FOR THE ROUND OF 16 VS AUSTRALIA! https://t.co/tv7WixZ2Hi

Si Lloyd @SmnLlyd5 There were 27 uninterrupted passes in the buildup to Julián Álvarez's goal for Argentina against Poland - two more than when Esteban Cambiasso scored for them against Serbia in 2006 There were 27 uninterrupted passes in the buildup to Julián Álvarez's goal for Argentina against Poland - two more than when Esteban Cambiasso scored for them against Serbia in 2006

Shan @shanuddin889 #WorldCup #Qatar2022 Messi when Argentina gets another penalty and he has to take it #POLARG Messi when Argentina gets another penalty and he has to take it #POLARG #WorldCup #Qatar2022 https://t.co/9oR2WrwNGO

george @StokeyyG2 Szczesny telling the Argentina players to calm down before the penalty was even taken🤣



He’s too cold… Szczesny telling the Argentina players to calm down before the penalty was even taken🤣He’s too cold… https://t.co/5x532ubsX5

Footy Humour @FootyHumour



Today is a good day to remember this. 🤣 “Here’s my number, they call me Szczęsny”Today is a good day to remember this. “Here’s my number, they call me Szczęsny” Today is a good day to remember this. 😂🤣 https://t.co/60pepqGlRZ

#10 @Kashe1dz Messi missed a pen and still dropped a masterclass that’s the difference Messi missed a pen and still dropped a masterclass that’s the difference

Mod @CFCMod_ Lionel Messi is one of the very few players I know that can have an amazing performance without a direct goal contribution Lionel Messi is one of the very few players I know that can have an amazing performance without a direct goal contribution

433 @433



1986: Diego Maradona missed a penalty in the 3rd game



2022: Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the 3rd game



🤔 1978: Mario Kempes missed a penalty in the 3rd game1986: Diego Maradona missed a penalty in the 3rd game2022: Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the 3rd game 1978: Mario Kempes missed a penalty in the 3rd game 1986: Diego Maradona missed a penalty in the 3rd game 2022: Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the 3rd game🤔🇦🇷 https://t.co/mJgvdmsUXJ

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Such a treat to watch Messi live. Even though the acceleration is not what it was, he’s just on another level. Joyous footballer. Such a treat to watch Messi live. Even though the acceleration is not what it was, he’s just on another level. Joyous footballer.

Paddy Power @paddypower Messi to Canelo after missing his penalty to send Mexico out. Messi to Canelo after missing his penalty to send Mexico out. https://t.co/n4x7tCIpi2

Jonathan Northcroft @JNorthcroft Wonderful to see Argentina going through, playing well and the daft penalty not mattering either way. Not his night in front of goal but Messi's passing was sublime. Wonderful to see Argentina going through, playing well and the daft penalty not mattering either way. Not his night in front of goal but Messi's passing was sublime.

Super Hans @no_context_Hans Argentina seeing that they have Australia to play in the last 16…… Argentina seeing that they have Australia to play in the last 16…… https://t.co/qNoqLCpycS

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Argentina when they learned that a goal would send Mexico through to the next round Argentina when they learned that a goal would send Mexico through to the next round https://t.co/PRC1TZjjTD

Troll Football @TrollFootball Argentina top their group and face Australia in the next round Argentina top their group and face Australia in the next round https://t.co/lpGuenA412

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 Thank you Allister, Thank you Alvarez and Thank you team Argentina from bottom of my heart. Can’t even think about the slander if Argentina had got knocked out after that Messi penalty miss Thank you Allister, Thank you Alvarez and Thank you team Argentina from bottom of my heart. Can’t even think about the slander if Argentina had got knocked out after that Messi penalty miss

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Alexis Mac Allister, take a bow. He has excelled as a controlling 6 in a double pivot for Brighton. He comes to the World Cup tasked with filling the void left by Lo Celso and excelled as a box-to-box 8 & attacking threat in the group decider. Superb adaptability. What a talent. Alexis Mac Allister, take a bow. He has excelled as a controlling 6 in a double pivot for Brighton. He comes to the World Cup tasked with filling the void left by Lo Celso and excelled as a box-to-box 8 & attacking threat in the group decider. Superb adaptability. What a talent.

R 🇦🇷 @Lionel30i Messi’s best game of the three by far yet he has 0 G/A. Weird how this sport works sometimes Messi’s best game of the three by far yet he has 0 G/A. Weird how this sport works sometimes

DIGB @DIGB___ Messi drinking Canelo’s tears after his penalty miss means Mexico are put out on booking points. Messi drinking Canelo’s tears after his penalty miss means Mexico are put out on booking points. https://t.co/Jm3nAWwLx2

𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 @IeeSZN Messi’s playmaking… the best this sport is ever going to see Messi’s playmaking… the best this sport is ever going to see

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer This Argentina team should be very proud. A loss vs. Saudi Arabia, a turn around against an always difficult Mexico and a 2-0 win vs. Poland after Messi missed the penalty. This is a team. This is not 11 players, this is 26 players. Lionel Scaloni doing great. This Argentina team should be very proud. A loss vs. Saudi Arabia, a turn around against an always difficult Mexico and a 2-0 win vs. Poland after Messi missed the penalty. This is a team. This is not 11 players, this is 26 players. Lionel Scaloni doing great. 🇦🇷

Pablo Zabaleta says that Lionel Messi should retire if he wins the FIFA World Cup with Argentina

Zabaleta has claimed that Lionel Messi should hang his boots up if he is to win the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar.

The iconic forward has announced that this will be his final appearance at the international tournament.

He has come close to winning the competition in the past, losing 1-0 in an agonizing final against Germany in 2014.

If Lionel Messi wins the World Cup this time around, he should retire with Zabaleta saying:

"Of course, everyone can change off the field. He is now more mature; he has more experience, and he is a family man – but he is still an amazing footballer too. If he does win this World Cup, then he should just retire straight away because he will have achieved everything possible. There will be nothing left for him to win."

Get Poland vs Argentina Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 3858 votes