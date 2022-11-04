Twitter erupts as Arsenal clinch Group A in the Europa League with 1-0 win over FC Zurich

Arsenal secured the top spot in Group A of the Europa League with a 1-0 victory over FC Zurich on 3 November and Twitter erupted.

It was a cagey opening between the two sides, but the Gunners took the lead in the 17th minute.

Kieran Tierney latched on to the ball that had ricocheted off Zurich defenders.

He then struck past goalkeeper Yanick Brecher on the half-volley and into the bottom corner.

It was the Scottish left-back's first goal of the season in his 17th appearance across all competitions.

The Gunners went close again in the 36th minute when Fabio Vieira's corner met Eddie Nketiah.

The English striker sent a bullet header towards the top corner but Brecher was on hand to deny him with a brilliant save.

Zurich were bright in the first half but it was Mikel Arteta's side that went in at halftime 1-0 up.

The Swiss side thought they had equalized in the 67th minute when Adria Guerrero reacted quickly to Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's fine stop.

The Spanish left-back fired in from close range but was adjudged to have been offside.

It was a nervy end to proceedings and Arteta threw on his big guns such as Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka as the second-half grew on.

Arsenal weathered the storm from Zurich late on and Nikola Katić went close in the dying embers with a header that sailed over.

However, It was the Gunners who secured a 1-0 victory which meant they won Group A.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the night Arteta's men secured qualification to the last 16 of the Europa League:

Arsenal @Arsenal of Group A



We progress directly through to the @EuropaLeague round of 16 🔝 of Group A 🙌

JS @JackSimmons101 @chebeIfior @Arsenal



We topped the group. The rotation side had players that clearly weren't good enough at times, but at the end of the day we know our main team is amazing and we got top spot, so we take it and move!

BANDA @GeorgeBandaM WE ARE THE ARSENAL! WE ARE THE ARSENAL!

MikeUwak @mike_uwak Finally. 1-0 to the Arsenal. Case of limping over the line. Finally. 1-0 to the Arsenal. Case of limping over the line.

James 💝🏏⚽️ @jamesash89 Arsenal finish top of their Europa League group Arsenal finish top of their Europa League group https://t.co/nuubdOlezW

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Arsenal enter the break with an advantage thanks to a fine strike from Kieran Tierney



HT: Arsenal 1-0 Zurich
Arsenal enter the break with an advantage thanks to a fine strike from Kieran Tierney
#UEL

WelBeast @WelBeast @Arsenal The run from Ben White, the pass from Nelson. The hit from Tierney to top it off with a goal. Football is back home. @Arsenal The run from Ben White, the pass from Nelson. The hit from Tierney to top it off with a goal. Football is back home.

Arsenal @Arsenal



KIERAN TIERNEY CAUGHT THAT SO SWEETLY! 🚀
🔴 1-0 🟡 (17)

Karan @HaleEndFinesse @Arsenal No agenda against Vieira but he's not good enough to take us forward for now, needs a good loan spell and earn his place in the squad. We have overpaid for him unfortunately :( @Arsenal No agenda against Vieira but he's not good enough to take us forward for now, needs a good loan spell and earn his place in the squad. We have overpaid for him unfortunately :(

Ivan @IvanTorres2002 @Arsenal @EuropaLeague That was hard to watch. We always dominate in the 1st half and then crumble. @Arsenal @EuropaLeague That was hard to watch. We always dominate in the 1st half and then crumble.

🔴⚪️ @TylerAFC__ @Arsenal @EuropaLeague Through to the Round of 16 only small clubs play in the Round of 32 in the Europa League @Arsenal @EuropaLeague Through to the Round of 16 only small clubs play in the Round of 32 in the Europa League 😂😂😂

🅿️ieffer @BreffeiK @Arsenal @EuropaLeague Thanks for the heart attack like old times, but thank you for winning, a sign of the new times. LET’S GO GUNNERS @Arsenal @EuropaLeague Thanks for the heart attack like old times, but thank you for winning, a sign of the new times. LET’S GO GUNNERS

Mr Cruze AFC⚪ @godspowerdomin Job done at Emirates stadium.... arsenal at the top of the league table and Europa table Job done at Emirates stadium.... arsenal at the top of the league table and Europa table

Mahamoud Ismail @mahamoud_ismail @Arsenal @EuropaLeague Poor performance but will take the 3 points . 5 star performance against Chelsea nothing less @Arsenal @EuropaLeague Poor performance but will take the 3 points . 5 star performance against Chelsea nothing less

Arsenal head to Stamford Bridge to face London rivals Chelsea

All eyes will be on Aubameyang

Arsenal will travel to west London to face Chelsea in what is a crucial Premier League encounter for both sides on 6 November.

The Gunners are top of the Premier League table with 10 wins, one draw and one defeat in 12 games.

They can lay down a market for their title credentials with a win over Graham Potter's side who have come off the boil.

The Blues were unbeaten under Potter prior to last weekend when they suffered an humiliating 4-1 defeat against the Englishman's former side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea are sixth in the league with six wins, three draws and three defeats in 12.

There are many intriguing subplots, none more so than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first appearance against his former side.

The Gabonese striker left the Gunners in January and joined Barcelona on a free transfer having fallen out with Arteta.

He scored 92 goals and provided 21 assists during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

