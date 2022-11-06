Create

Twitter erupts as Arsenal make Premier League title statement with deserved 1-0 win against Chelsea

By Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
Arsenal returned to the top of the table with a deserving win against Chelsea
Many fans have taken to Twitter to laud Arsenal and troll Chelsea after the Gunners earned a 1-0 victory over the Blues at Stamford Bridge today (6th November).

Chelsea hosted London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon. The English giants locked horns against each other in what was their 13th top-flight match of the season.

The Gunners went into the game looking to reclaim their place at the top of the table. The Blues, on the other hand, were determined to return to winning ways, having failed to win each of their last three league matches.

Mikel Arteta's side started the game on the front foot, registering five shots in the first half. They boasted 62% possession and 86% passing accuracy after the first 45 minutes, but failed to find a breakthrough.

Arsenal continued to push Chelsea back in the second half before finally breaking the deadlock in the 63rd minute of the match. It was Gabriel Magalhaes who found the back of the net for the visitors.

Graham Potter's men failed to clear an unconvincing corner from Bukayo Saka and were made to pay the price for it. In the end, it was an easy tap-in finish for the Brazilian centre-back.

Gabriel Jesus notably played Martin Odegaard through on goal in the 75th minute of the match. However, the Norway international missed the chance to double his team's lead as he failed to hit the target.

Potter brought on Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Mateo Kovacic in a bid to get back in the game. However, the Stamford Bridge outfit struggled to test Arsenal's defense.

Chelsea notably had just one shot on target throughout their match against Arteta and Co. The Gunners thus held on to their one-goal lead and earned a deserved 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

The likes of Gabriel, Saka, William Saliba and Thomas Partey impressed for the north London giants. Jesus, though, had a game to forget as the centre-forward struggled in front of goal.

Potter's side produced an underwhelming performance in general, with no player particularly standing out. Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marc Cucurella were among those who failed to impress.

The win has seen Arteta and Co. return to the top of the Premier League table, moving two points above Manchester City. The hosts, on the other hand, have failed to win each of their last four top-flight matches.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Arsenal's 1-0 win against Chelsea:

Massive win for Arsenal! Arteta is building something very special. Genuine Title Contenders. They're not dropping off Gary
Arsenal have now beaten Spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea this season. Perhaps some people will now accept the Gunners are genuine title challengers
I’m dying😭😭😭 https://t.co/eOcJyiP4q1
I ask again, is Gabriel Magalhaes a striker in disguise?
Gabriel Magalhães and Sancho are level on goals 👁
9 - Gabriel Magalhães has scored nine goals from corner situations in the Premier League, the most of any player in the competition since he joined prior to the 2020-21 campaign.9 - Gabriel Magalhães8 - Harry Kane6 - Zouma, Salah, DunkThreat. https://t.co/sXHVbLEiRT
@Arsenal Best goal scoring cb of all time?
Gabriel Magalhães needed that goal more than anyone. Silencing his critics once again
Why’s Cucurella just standing there hugging him 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/V9XtxjgP4c
https://t.co/vFteH9wwjq
Cucurella get that Referee nudes?see handball oh😂
Cucurella is actually playing for Arsenal here...
How much did we pay for Cucurella again
They paid £80M for Cucurella while we got Kounde for £50M, we won.🙌
Saka knee slide, you didn’t score brother
Saka is Salah all over again - fouled over and over but he never gets any decisions. And the crazy thing about it is both players nearly always try to stay on their feet (contrary to popular belief).
This Havertz guy moves like a tractor 😭
Kai Havertz has Potter’s sextape. It’s the only valid reason he keeps starting every game despite all these terrible performances.
Potter’s favoritism is worse than Tuchel’s. This man is starting to piss me off
Make Potter just go start YouTube channel, it’s for his own good 🙏🏾
Does Graham Potter not see we need to make changes before it’s too late? Can’t describe how much I miss Thomas Tuchel man. 🤦‍♂️
Graham Potter performing his ‘magic’ https://t.co/ljLd2gcpIR
Can’t believe Chelsea sacked Tuchel for Graeme Potter. Like cheating on Maya Jama with Gemma Collins.
What’s going on with Havertz man I thought this would be his season.
If I truly speak about Havertz I might get suspended.
Arsenal fans to Auba: "Mikel Arteta, he thinks that you're shit"
Not the first time Arteta has been peeved at Auba arriving late
Chelsea everytime they play arsenal https://t.co/gvD8MuCFYI
@Arsenal There flop could not even score this one to break his goal drought..😂😂😂😂Arsenal fans I told Jesus and Mohammed won't save you today. https://t.co/YmcFzOPMg4
Gabriel Jesus wtf, can’t wait to hear how he isn’t there to score goals. The new defensive striker 😭
gabriel jesus 11 BCMs in PL vs rashford 4 BCMs in PL https://t.co/FNFMPydGp8
If you consider running around loads and closing people down more important than scoring goals then Gabriel Jesus is the striker for you.
Gabriel Jesus knew that scoring that goal would make Mendy sad and make his position as starting keeper more precarious. A sympathetic king.
Bukayo Saka has been booked three times this season.Only one player has been booked for a foul on Saka.Let that sink in.
The way Saka is refereed is unfathomable.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only had eight touches before being taken off against Arsenal 😬 https://t.co/lz4CLZBh3m
Aubameyang highlights against Arsenalhttps://t.co/235wD5cUvL
Nothing Personal https://t.co/MmCvp0FQzU

