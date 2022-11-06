Twitter erupts as Arsenal make Premier League title statement with deserved 1-0 win against Chelsea

Many fans have taken to Twitter to laud Arsenal and troll Chelsea after the Gunners earned a 1-0 victory over the Blues at Stamford Bridge today (6th November).
Chelsea hosted London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon. The English giants locked horns against each other in what was their 13th top-flight match of the season.
The Gunners went into the game looking to reclaim their place at the top of the table. The Blues, on the other hand, were determined to return to winning ways, having failed to win each of their last three league matches.
Mikel Arteta's side started the game on the front foot, registering five shots in the first half. They boasted 62% possession and 86% passing accuracy after the first 45 minutes, but failed to find a breakthrough.
Arsenal continued to push Chelsea back in the second half before finally breaking the deadlock in the 63rd minute of the match. It was Gabriel Magalhaes who found the back of the net for the visitors.
Graham Potter's men failed to clear an unconvincing corner from Bukayo Saka and were made to pay the price for it. In the end, it was an easy tap-in finish for the Brazilian centre-back.
Gabriel Jesus notably played Martin Odegaard through on goal in the 75th minute of the match. However, the Norway international missed the chance to double his team's lead as he failed to hit the target.
Potter brought on Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Mateo Kovacic in a bid to get back in the game. However, the Stamford Bridge outfit struggled to test Arsenal's defense.
Chelsea notably had just one shot on target throughout their match against Arteta and Co. The Gunners thus held on to their one-goal lead and earned a deserved 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.
The likes of Gabriel, Saka, William Saliba and Thomas Partey impressed for the north London giants. Jesus, though, had a game to forget as the centre-forward struggled in front of goal.
Potter's side produced an underwhelming performance in general, with no player particularly standing out. Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marc Cucurella were among those who failed to impress.
The win has seen Arteta and Co. return to the top of the Premier League table, moving two points above Manchester City. The hosts, on the other hand, have failed to win each of their last four top-flight matches.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Arsenal's 1-0 win against Chelsea:
