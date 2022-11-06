Twitter erupts as Arsenal make Premier League title statement with deserved 1-0 win against Chelsea

Many fans have taken to Twitter to laud Arsenal and troll Chelsea after the Gunners earned a 1-0 victory over the Blues at Stamford Bridge today (6th November).

Chelsea hosted London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon. The English giants locked horns against each other in what was their 13th top-flight match of the season.

The Gunners went into the game looking to reclaim their place at the top of the table. The Blues, on the other hand, were determined to return to winning ways, having failed to win each of their last three league matches.

Mikel Arteta's side started the game on the front foot, registering five shots in the first half. They boasted 62% possession and 86% passing accuracy after the first 45 minutes, but failed to find a breakthrough.

Arsenal continued to push Chelsea back in the second half before finally breaking the deadlock in the 63rd minute of the match. It was Gabriel Magalhaes who found the back of the net for the visitors.

Graham Potter's men failed to clear an unconvincing corner from Bukayo Saka and were made to pay the price for it. In the end, it was an easy tap-in finish for the Brazilian centre-back.

Gabriel Jesus notably played Martin Odegaard through on goal in the 75th minute of the match. However, the Norway international missed the chance to double his team's lead as he failed to hit the target.

Potter brought on Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Mateo Kovacic in a bid to get back in the game. However, the Stamford Bridge outfit struggled to test Arsenal's defense.

Chelsea notably had just one shot on target throughout their match against Arteta and Co. The Gunners thus held on to their one-goal lead and earned a deserved 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

The likes of Gabriel, Saka, William Saliba and Thomas Partey impressed for the north London giants. Jesus, though, had a game to forget as the centre-forward struggled in front of goal.

Potter's side produced an underwhelming performance in general, with no player particularly standing out. Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marc Cucurella were among those who failed to impress.

The win has seen Arteta and Co. return to the top of the Premier League table, moving two points above Manchester City. The hosts, on the other hand, have failed to win each of their last four top-flight matches.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Arsenal's 1-0 win against Chelsea:

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Massive win for Arsenal! Arteta is building something very special. Genuine Title Contenders. They're not dropping off Gary Massive win for Arsenal! Arteta is building something very special. Genuine Title Contenders. They're not dropping off Gary

Layth @laythy29 Arsenal have now beaten Spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea this season. Perhaps some people will now accept the Gunners are genuine title challengers Arsenal have now beaten Spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea this season. Perhaps some people will now accept the Gunners are genuine title challengers

Rotimi @_rotexy I ask again, is Gabriel Magalhaes a striker in disguise? I ask again, is Gabriel Magalhaes a striker in disguise?

Pressa @PressaPyrex Gabriel Magalhães and Sancho are level on goals 👁 Gabriel Magalhães and Sancho are level on goals 👁

🐙gyesi @_gyesi Gabriel Magalhães needed that goal more than anyone. Silencing his critics once again Gabriel Magalhães needed that goal more than anyone. Silencing his critics once again

george @StokeyyG2 Why’s Cucurella just standing there hugging him 🤣🤣🤣 Why’s Cucurella just standing there hugging him 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/V9XtxjgP4c

Ryan @Itshaber Cucurella is actually playing for Arsenal here... Cucurella is actually playing for Arsenal here...

Janty @CFC_Janty How much did we pay for Cucurella again How much did we pay for Cucurella again

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ They paid £80M for Cucurella while we got Kounde for £50M, we won. They paid £80M for Cucurella while we got Kounde for £50M, we won.🙌

. @utdcynical Saka knee slide, you didn’t score brother Saka knee slide, you didn’t score brother

EBL @EBL2017 Saka is Salah all over again - fouled over and over but he never gets any decisions. And the crazy thing about it is both players nearly always try to stay on their feet (contrary to popular belief). Saka is Salah all over again - fouled over and over but he never gets any decisions. And the crazy thing about it is both players nearly always try to stay on their feet (contrary to popular belief).

Trey @UTDTrey This Havertz guy moves like a tractor This Havertz guy moves like a tractor 😭

LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry Kai Havertz has Potter’s sextape. It’s the only valid reason he keeps starting every game despite all these terrible performances. Kai Havertz has Potter’s sextape. It’s the only valid reason he keeps starting every game despite all these terrible performances.

N @Nino12x Potter’s favoritism is worse than Tuchel’s. This man is starting to piss me off Potter’s favoritism is worse than Tuchel’s. This man is starting to piss me off

𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐥𝐊 🌴 @TheMahleek 🏾 Make Potter just go start YouTube channel, it’s for his own good Make Potter just go start YouTube channel, it’s for his own good 🙏🏾

Andreas Korssund @KorssundAndreas Does Graham Potter not see we need to make changes before it’s too late? Can’t describe how much I miss Thomas Tuchel man. 🤦‍♂️ Does Graham Potter not see we need to make changes before it’s too late? Can’t describe how much I miss Thomas Tuchel man. 🤦‍♂️

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @LJxmes Graham Potter performing his ‘magic’ Graham Potter performing his ‘magic’ https://t.co/ljLd2gcpIR

Luke @Luke_MCFC Can’t believe Chelsea sacked Tuchel for Graeme Potter. Like cheating on Maya Jama with Gemma Collins. Can’t believe Chelsea sacked Tuchel for Graeme Potter. Like cheating on Maya Jama with Gemma Collins.

ًE. @UtdEIIis What’s going on with Havertz man I thought this would be his season. What’s going on with Havertz man I thought this would be his season.

Janty @CFC_Janty If I truly speak about Havertz I might get suspended. If I truly speak about Havertz I might get suspended.

James Benge @jamesbenge Arsenal fans to Auba: "Mikel Arteta, he thinks that you're shit" Arsenal fans to Auba: "Mikel Arteta, he thinks that you're shit"

Tim Stillman @Stillmanator Not the first time Arteta has been peeved at Auba arriving late Not the first time Arteta has been peeved at Auba arriving late

• @thfcsxn Chelsea everytime they play arsenal Chelsea everytime they play arsenal https://t.co/gvD8MuCFYI

Flashwizardjr @flashwizardjr Arsenal fans I told Jesus and Mohammed won't save you today. @Arsenal There flop could not even score this one to break his goal drought..Arsenal fans I told Jesus and Mohammed won't save you today. @Arsenal There flop could not even score this one to break his goal drought..😂😂😂😂Arsenal fans I told Jesus and Mohammed won't save you today. https://t.co/YmcFzOPMg4

Trey @UTDTrey Gabriel Jesus wtf, can’t wait to hear how he isn’t there to score goals. The new defensive striker Gabriel Jesus wtf, can’t wait to hear how he isn’t there to score goals. The new defensive striker 😭

⚡ @UTDCJ_ gabriel jesus 11 BCMs in PL vs rashford 4 BCMs in PL gabriel jesus 11 BCMs in PL vs rashford 4 BCMs in PL https://t.co/FNFMPydGp8

Paddy Power @paddypower If you consider running around loads and closing people down more important than scoring goals then Gabriel Jesus is the striker for you. If you consider running around loads and closing people down more important than scoring goals then Gabriel Jesus is the striker for you.

Zito @_Zeets Gabriel Jesus knew that scoring that goal would make Mendy sad and make his position as starting keeper more precarious. A sympathetic king. Gabriel Jesus knew that scoring that goal would make Mendy sad and make his position as starting keeper more precarious. A sympathetic king.

Tim Stillman @Stillmanator The way Saka is refereed is unfathomable. The way Saka is refereed is unfathomable.

GOAL @goal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only had eight touches before being taken off against Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only had eight touches before being taken off against Arsenal 😬 https://t.co/lz4CLZBh3m

