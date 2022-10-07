Twitter erupts as Arsenal secure comfortable 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt

Twitter went into a frenzy as Arsenal ran out comfortable winners by a 3-0 margin against Bodo/Glimt in their UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday (October 6). The clash, which took place at the Emirates Stadium, started with the Gunners taking easy control of the proceedings, much to the visitors' dismay.
Bodo goalkeeper Nikita Khaykin was a vital figure between the sticks, impressively keeping the hosts from scoring in the first 20 minutes. However, his defenders could do little to stop the Gunners' vibrant attacking style of play.
Mikel Arteta's men created a number of chances, either going wide or parried away, but they eventually snatched the opening goal in the 23rd minute, thanks to quick reflexes from Eddie Nketiah.
The struggling visitors were left stunned as the Gunners took off on a counter-attack that met Kieran Tierney on the left flank.
The left-back wasted no time powering a shot at goal which hit the post and rebounded into play. Nketiah was in the right place at the right moment and finished off the move with a simple tap-in from the penalty area.
Barely four minutes later, the disgruntled Bodo defense suffered a lapse in concentration, which led to a goal by Rob Holding. The centre-back went forward for a corner kick, which failed to reach any key players. However, the resulting clearance was picked up by Fabio Vieira, who curled it into Holding, and the defender powered his header into the goal with ease.
More chances came for the Gunners in the first half, but they were not clinical enough to add another goal to the scoreline. Bodo goalkeeper Khaykin put in a great display of shot-stopping, which also played a part in keeping Arsenal from securing a third goal before the break.
Bodo/Glimt fail to score despite improved second half display as Arsenal increase margin
The second half picked up where the first half ended, with quick movement from one side of the pitch to the other. This time around, however, it was Bodo/Glimt that seemed to take control of the game, actively attacking and pushing the Gunners deep.
However, Arteta was not intent on taking any chances, and he brought in Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Jesus, turning the tide in his favor again.
Arsenal eventually scored a late goal thanks to sublime dribbling from Jesus, who picked out Vieira from the edge of the post. The youngster powered in the third goal of the night in minute 84, and the Gunners ended the game with a clean sheet.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the north London side's impressive 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt:
Arsenal will next face Liverpool at home on Sunday before taking on Bodo away in the return fixture next week.