Twitter erupts as Barcelona secure late victory against Levante

Barcelona came from behind to beat Levante 3-2 thanks to a late goal from Luuk de Jong. Xavi's side moved back into 2nd place thanks to the win.
The Blaugrana started with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres upfront, with Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets and Nico Gonzalez in midfield. Eric Garcia partnered Ronald Araujo in the heart of defense, with Jordi Alba and Dani Alves on either flank.
Levante started off much the stronger side, with Jose Luis Morales and Jose Campana both coming close to opening the scoring. Morales came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 26th minute, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a crucial save, with Garcia clearing the ball off the line.
Barcelona found it hard to get into their groove as the two sides went into half-time level at 0-0. Xavi's side did start the second-half on top, with Torres forcing a strong save out of Dani Cardenas. However, the Blaugrana soon found themselves behind, as Alves was adjudged to have brought down Son in the box. Morales stepped up and coolly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.
Levante had the chance to double the lead two minutes later as they were awarded another penalty. However, Roger stepped up and struck his spot-kick straight at Ter Stegen. They would go on to rue that miss, as Aubameyang thumped in a header in the 59th minute to level the scores. A few minutes later, substitutes Gavi and Pedri combined to give Barcelona the lead. Gavi found his compatriot in the box, and Pedri drove the ball into the bottom left corner.
The game started to slow down but Levante were awarded a third penalty in the 83rd minute, which Gonzalo Meleiro confidently scored. It looked like the game was going to end at 2-2, but substitute Luuk de Jong was on hand to score the winner in the 92nd minute, after some great work by Alba down the flank.
Barcelona's resurgence under Xavi continues
The win meant that the Blaugrana have now gone undefeated in their last 15 games across all competitions. Xavi's side are currently 2nd in La Liga, tied on points with Sevilla in 3rd, with a game in hand.
Barcelona will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie, before hosting Cadiz at the Nou Camp next weekend.
