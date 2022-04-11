Twitter erupts as Barcelona secure late victory against Levante

Barcelona came from behind to beat Levante 3-2 thanks to a late goal from Luuk de Jong. Xavi's side moved back into 2nd place thanks to the win.

The Blaugrana started with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres upfront, with Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets and Nico Gonzalez in midfield. Eric Garcia partnered Ronald Araujo in the heart of defense, with Jordi Alba and Dani Alves on either flank.

Levante started off much the stronger side, with Jose Luis Morales and Jose Campana both coming close to opening the scoring. Morales came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 26th minute, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a crucial save, with Garcia clearing the ball off the line.

Barcelona found it hard to get into their groove as the two sides went into half-time level at 0-0. Xavi's side did start the second-half on top, with Torres forcing a strong save out of Dani Cardenas. However, the Blaugrana soon found themselves behind, as Alves was adjudged to have brought down Son in the box. Morales stepped up and coolly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.

Levante had the chance to double the lead two minutes later as they were awarded another penalty. However, Roger stepped up and struck his spot-kick straight at Ter Stegen. They would go on to rue that miss, as Aubameyang thumped in a header in the 59th minute to level the scores. A few minutes later, substitutes Gavi and Pedri combined to give Barcelona the lead. Gavi found his compatriot in the box, and Pedri drove the ball into the bottom left corner.

The game started to slow down but Levante were awarded a third penalty in the 83rd minute, which Gonzalo Meleiro confidently scored. It looked like the game was going to end at 2-2, but substitute Luuk de Jong was on hand to score the winner in the 92nd minute, after some great work by Alba down the flank.

Barcelona's resurgence under Xavi continues

The win meant that the Blaugrana have now gone undefeated in their last 15 games across all competitions. Xavi's side are currently 2nd in La Liga, tied on points with Sevilla in 3rd, with a game in hand.

Barcelona will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie, before hosting Cadiz at the Nou Camp next weekend.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Barcelona's 3-2 win over Levante:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Barcelona's 7-game winning streak in league play is the longest active winning streak in Europe’s top 5 leagues Barcelona's 7-game winning streak in league play is the longest active winning streak in Europe’s top 5 leagues 👀 https://t.co/DiDUXcB3TN

GOAL @goal Barcelona get a 92nd-minute winner after opponents Levante were awarded THREE penalties Barcelona get a 92nd-minute winner after opponents Levante were awarded THREE penalties 😳 https://t.co/ix8qOqELAU

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 3-2 Barcelona.



LUUK DE JONG HAS WON IT FOR BARCELONA IN THE FINAL MINUTES OF THE GAME!!!!!! 3-2 Barcelona.LUUK DE JONG HAS WON IT FOR BARCELONA IN THE FINAL MINUTES OF THE GAME!!!!!! https://t.co/InSDuud3wI

GOAL @goal Ten goals in 14 Barcelona games for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ten goals in 14 Barcelona games for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🔥 https://t.co/bxIUAsy0Fy

Squawka @Squawka



WWDDWWWWDWWWWDW



A last-minute winner keeps La Xavineta rolling. Barcelona’s last 15 games across all competitions:WWDDWWWWDWWWWDWA last-minute winner keeps La Xavineta rolling. Barcelona’s last 15 games across all competitions:WWDDWWWWDWWWWDWA last-minute winner keeps La Xavineta rolling. 🚎 https://t.co/HkevGaHyhW

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live



73 touches

1 assist

1 big chance created

3 key passes

50/55 accurate passes

5/5 successful dribbles

⚔️ 10/12 duels won

🦵 3 tackles

8.1 SofaScore rating Another win for Barcelona, another standout display by Ousmane Dembélé:73 touches1 assist1 big chance created3 key passes50/55 accurate passes5/5 successful dribbles⚔️ 10/12 duels won🦵 3 tackles8.1 SofaScore rating Another win for Barcelona, another standout display by Ousmane Dembélé:👌 73 touches🅰️ 1 assist🎁 1 big chance created🔑 3 key passes👟 50/55 accurate passes💨 5/5 successful dribbles⚔️ 10/12 duels won🦵 3 tackles📈 8.1 SofaScore rating https://t.co/IOApmkS79n

Dami’ Adenuga @DAMIADENUGA Luuk de Jong has 6 La Liga goals from 8 shots on target for Barcelona this season. Barcelona's hero tonight Luuk de Jong has 6 La Liga goals from 8 shots on target for Barcelona this season. Barcelona's hero tonight https://t.co/1qTXr430wd

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku 3 penalties against Barcelona tonight, but we fought with our last strength to win the game. I lack the energy to express the joy in me. 3 penalties against Barcelona tonight, but we fought with our last strength to win the game. I lack the energy to express the joy in me. 😭

Michael Oti Adjei @OtiAdjei Barcelona. The steel to match the renewed quality. Beautiful to see. Barcelona. The steel to match the renewed quality. Beautiful to see.

VBET News @VBETnews



Xavi: "That's when Luuk de Jong comes in"



#LevanteBarca Barcelona in need of a goal.Xavi: "That's when Luuk de Jong comes in" Barcelona in need of a goal.Xavi: "That's when Luuk de Jong comes in"#LevanteBarca https://t.co/xJk6LJiuIL

I Sell Land @G_Samito



That’s the tweet! I don’t care what you say or think, but Luuk De Jong is going to go down in my history book as a Barcelona Legend.That’s the tweet! I don’t care what you say or think, but Luuk De Jong is going to go down in my history book as a Barcelona Legend.That’s the tweet! ❤️

GOAL @goal Trying to figure out how Pedri is so good at 19 years old 🤔 Trying to figure out how Pedri is so good at 19 years old 🤔 https://t.co/XTpooe9YVx

Trig @Kharlerh



* Barca can't lose

* Aubameyang goal

* Pedri scoring from outside the box

* Ousmane Dembele assist

* Ter Stegen masterclass

* You also love Gavi!! 5 certain things in Xaviball right now :* Barca can't lose* Aubameyang goal* Pedri scoring from outside the box* Ousmane Dembele assist* Ter Stegen masterclass* You also love Gavi!! 5 certain things in Xaviball right now :* Barca can't lose* Aubameyang goal* Pedri scoring from outside the box* Ousmane Dembele assist* Ter Stegen masterclass* You also love Gavi!!😂 https://t.co/VV15us9Lg7

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



✓ Gavi provided an assist.

✓ Pedri scored a goal.

✓ De Jong scored the winner.



Getting it right with the subs Xavi brought on Pedri, Gavi and Luuk de Jong.✓ Gavi provided an assist.✓ Pedri scored a goal.✓ De Jong scored the winner.Getting it right with the subs Xavi brought on Pedri, Gavi and Luuk de Jong.✓ Gavi provided an assist.✓ Pedri scored a goal.✓ De Jong scored the winner.Getting it right with the subs 👏 https://t.co/6LaHhJO5v0

JP @jdeposicion Pedri's importance can hardly be overstated, instant impact & noticeable struggle without his presence. Not that he is a superstar with superpowers, but connects nicely all isolated piece of the puzzle to make the system work. Resting him is good, his presence however necessary. Pedri's importance can hardly be overstated, instant impact & noticeable struggle without his presence. Not that he is a superstar with superpowers, but connects nicely all isolated piece of the puzzle to make the system work. Resting him is good, his presence however necessary.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan @m8arteta BREAKING: Aubameyang scores again for Barcelona. His 10th goal in 14 games since Arsenal gave him away for free. Now officially one of the worst decisions in managerial history. @Auba BREAKING: Aubameyang scores again for Barcelona. His 10th goal in 14 games since Arsenal gave him away for free. Now officially one of the worst decisions in managerial history. @Auba @m8arteta https://t.co/wzdRDz1XUW

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal This match had it all:



- 3 penalties for Levante

- Pedri made a difference

- Dembele with another assist

- Auba with another goal

- Ter Stegen MOTM and saved a penalty

- Luuk scored the winning goal This match had it all:- 3 penalties for Levante- Pedri made a difference- Dembele with another assist- Auba with another goal- Ter Stegen MOTM and saved a penalty- Luuk scored the winning goal https://t.co/5OBnVZf8bs

