Twitter erupts as Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski scores stunning brace in 4-0 victory against Valladolid 

Barcelona fans were left mesmerized by Robert Lewandowski's performance in the Catalan giants' 4-0 thrashing of Real Valladolid at the Nou Camp on August 28.

The Blaugrana started strongly, bossing possession and could have taken the lead with Lewandowski going close with a header which hit the post.

They made the breakthrough in the 24th minute when the Polish striker managed to latch on to Raphinha's brilliant floating cross.

The former Bayern Munich striker stretched to reach the ball and poke it past a helpless Jordi Masip to grab his third goal of the season.

Barca continued to create and got their second in the 43rd minute when Ousmane Dembele played in Pedri, who slotted home a fine finish.

Lewandowski's movement during that goal was incredible as he took two defenders out of position.

The Barcelona striker then grabbed his second of the evening in the 65th minute and what a goal it was.

The Pole took Dembele's pass in his stride, gliding forward and then audaciously backheeling from an angle past Masip.

Valladolid did nearly get one back but Marc-Andre ter Stegan's fantastic save and Jules Kounde's goal-line clearance denied the Pucelanos.

Barca wrapped things up in the 90+2 minute when Sergi Roberto tapped in a rebound, with Lewandowski having nearly scored a hat-trick but the crossbar denying him.

It was a dominant performance by Barcelona, who were deserved winners and Blaugrana fans are well within their rights to get excited about the season ahead.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to Barcelona's thrashing of Valladolid:

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft Lewandowski can only make it in the Bundesliga…..and La Liga… Lewandowski can only make it in the Bundesliga…..and La Liga…

Don Kimmich @DonKimmich6 Lewandowski 1 goal away from equalling Benzema 17/18 La Liga season and we are in August. Lewandowski 1 goal away from equalling Benzema 17/18 La Liga season and we are in August.

𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖆𝖛 𝕯𝖆𝖛𝖊 @Manav_Dave_24 @FCBarcelona And people thought he won't be able to perform in La Liga @FCBarcelona And people thought he won't be able to perform in La Liga😭😭

` @Pedresssi



Lewandowski open play goals in Laliga 4



It’s clear who the better player is @FCBarcelona Benzema open play goals in Laliga 0Lewandowski open play goals in Laliga 4It’s clear who the better player is @FCBarcelona Benzema open play goals in Laliga 0Lewandowski open play goals in Laliga 4It’s clear who the better player is

Teflon👽😂 @Tef_lon_don



Eden Hazard - 4 goals in 4 seasons Lewandowski - 4 goals in 3 gamesEden Hazard - 4 goals in 4 seasons Lewandowski - 4 goals in 3 gamesEden Hazard - 4 goals in 4 seasons😭

CLINTON 🇬🇭💫 @LilMoGh …. The Best of all time @FCBarcelona I can’t jubilate - but the Clean Sheet and that Kounde’s block gives me joy …. Until we start playing the so called bigger clubs next month, Am Calm - - Forca Barca…. The Best of all time @FCBarcelona I can’t jubilate - but the Clean Sheet and that Kounde’s block gives me joy …. Until we start playing the so called bigger clubs next month, Am Calm - - Forca Barca ❤️💙❤️💙 …. The Best of all time 🔵🔴

𝐤𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐚 @loyaImessi pedri looking for a better young player than himself pedri looking for a better young player than himself 👀 https://t.co/JpKnwe8Vb4

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi Lewandowski is just an absolute elite.



Beyond his finishing, the way he moved as Dembélé passed to Pedri, drawing out the defender with his run and making room for Pedri too shoot. Absolute peak football intelligence. Lewandowski is just an absolute elite.Beyond his finishing, the way he moved as Dembélé passed to Pedri, drawing out the defender with his run and making room for Pedri too shoot. Absolute peak football intelligence. https://t.co/pmJ4I0hcwW

Rayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy @_raychelle @FCBarcelona Xavi out for scoring only 4 goals @FCBarcelona Xavi out for scoring only 4 goals 🔥

ShubzzyFCB 💙❤️🇳🇬🇬🇭 @ShubomiTemim Lewandowski makes a run into the box



Raphinha: Lewandowski makes a run into the boxRaphinha: https://t.co/NbATiIW1nV

Dannielle😫😫 @danny_idy



Excellent display from the team today



Raphinha 🤝🏼 Dembele once again 🏼



LEWANDOWSKI owns that PICHICHI🤖



Pedri ,Gavi ,FDJ



🧱Ter Stegen X Kounde x Araujo🧱



WE'RE JUST GETTING STARTED



On to the next!!!



Força Barça!! FT: Barca 4-0 ValladolidExcellent display from the team todayRaphinha 🤝🏼 Dembele once againLEWANDOWSKI owns that PICHICHI🤖Pedri,Gavi,FDJ🧱Ter Stegen X Kounde x Araujo🧱WE'RE JUST GETTING STARTEDOn to the next!!!Força Barça!! FT: Barca 4-0 ValladolidExcellent display from the team today😍Raphinha 🤝🏼 Dembele once again💯👏🏼LEWANDOWSKI owns that PICHICHI🤖Pedri💎,Gavi🔥,FDJ⚡🧱Ter Stegen X Kounde x Araujo🧱WE'RE JUST GETTING STARTED😤🔥On to the next!!!💪Força Barça!!🔵🔴 https://t.co/50AXfnc7CP

GunHee @Barca_C10 @FCBarcelona Lewy winning this season's pichichi, and depending on Haaland's Form, the Golden boot too. @FCBarcelona Lewy winning this season's pichichi, and depending on Haaland's Form, the Golden boot too.

Samuel05🇬🇧🇬🇧 @coo1minD @HLTCO You just know he's itching to score against Bayern next month @HLTCO You just know he's itching to score against Bayern next month

. @15ucl @TheEuropeanLad benzema’s only goal (a penalty) is further away from the goalline than all 4 lewandowski goals @TheEuropeanLad benzema’s only goal (a penalty) is further away from the goalline than all 4 lewandowski goals 😭

Lewandowski man-of-the-match as Barcelona blow Valladolid away

The Pole was tenacious throughout the victory

The legendary Polish striker was phenomenal, his movement and goalscoring potency was on display throughout the 4-0 victory.

The Pole is loving life at Catalonia and his second strike summed up his his first appearance at the Nou Camp.

The Blaugrana are playing with real purpose and Valladolid couldn't contend with Raphinha and Dembele's wingplay as they wreaked havoc down either flank.

Barca now sit second in La Liga after three games and next up is a trip to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium to face Sevilla.

It will be a quick return for Jules Kounde to his old stomping ground as he made his debut just tonight against Valladolid having finally been registered by Barca.

But for tonight, all the attention is on their €50 million striker as he has scored yet another scintillating double.

The Pole now sits top of the La Liga top goalscoring charts and will surely be rivaling Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema for the golden boot.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett