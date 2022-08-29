Twitter erupts as Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski scores stunning brace in 4-0 victory against Valladolid 

Barcelona fans were left mesmerized by Robert Lewandowski's performance in the Catalan giants' 4-0 thrashing of Real Valladolid at the Nou Camp on August 28.
The Blaugrana started strongly, bossing possession and could have taken the lead with Lewandowski going close with a header which hit the post.
They made the breakthrough in the 24th minute when the Polish striker managed to latch on to Raphinha's brilliant floating cross.
The former Bayern Munich striker stretched to reach the ball and poke it past a helpless Jordi Masip to grab his third goal of the season.
Barca continued to create and got their second in the 43rd minute when Ousmane Dembele played in Pedri, who slotted home a fine finish.
Lewandowski's movement during that goal was incredible as he took two defenders out of position.
The Barcelona striker then grabbed his second of the evening in the 65th minute and what a goal it was.
The Pole took Dembele's pass in his stride, gliding forward and then audaciously backheeling from an angle past Masip.
Valladolid did nearly get one back but Marc-Andre ter Stegan's fantastic save and Jules Kounde's goal-line clearance denied the Pucelanos.
Barca wrapped things up in the 90+2 minute when Sergi Roberto tapped in a rebound, with Lewandowski having nearly scored a hat-trick but the crossbar denying him.
It was a dominant performance by Barcelona, who were deserved winners and Blaugrana fans are well within their rights to get excited about the season ahead.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to Barcelona's thrashing of Valladolid:
Lewandowski man-of-the-match as Barcelona blow Valladolid away
The legendary Polish striker was phenomenal, his movement and goalscoring potency was on display throughout the 4-0 victory.
The Pole is loving life at Catalonia and his second strike summed up his his first appearance at the Nou Camp.
The Blaugrana are playing with real purpose and Valladolid couldn't contend with Raphinha and Dembele's wingplay as they wreaked havoc down either flank.
Barca now sit second in La Liga after three games and next up is a trip to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium to face Sevilla.
It will be a quick return for Jules Kounde to his old stomping ground as he made his debut just tonight against Valladolid having finally been registered by Barca.
But for tonight, all the attention is on their €50 million striker as he has scored yet another scintillating double.
The Pole now sits top of the La Liga top goalscoring charts and will surely be rivaling Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema for the golden boot.
