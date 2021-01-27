Twitter erupts as Chelsea announce Thomas Tuchel as Frank Lampard's replacement

Chelsea announced on their official website that Thomas Tuchel has signed an initial 18-month contract to replace Frank Lampard as manager. The German tactician is hailed as one of the best footballing minds of his generation and returns to the hot seat a month after his sacking at Paris Saint-Germain.
The Blues took emergency action and parted ways with club legend Lampard, who came under immense scrutiny for his failure to turn around a series of underwhelming results. With Chelsea sitting ninth on the Premier League standings, Blues owner Roman Abramovich took the difficult decision to part ways with the Englishman.
Tuchel arrives with a wealth of managerial experience under his belt, having managed the likes of Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in his career so far. He guided the Parisian club to the UEFA Champions League final last season and also won the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France at the Parc des Princes.
Grateful to be part of the Chelsea family, says Tuchel
Speaking after taking over the reins at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel revealed his eagerness to hit the ground running immediately and also acknowledged his predecessor Lampard's accomplishments at the club.
"We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!"
Tuchel will be on the touchline for Chelsea when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The former PSG manager has his work cut out for him to make the Blues a force to be reckoned with again, as they currently find themselves 11 points behind league leaders Manchester United.
As Chelsea prepare to kickstart a new era under their new manager, here are the best tweets from his appointment at Stamford Bridge.