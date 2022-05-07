×
Twitter erupts as Chelsea blow two-goal lead against spirited Wolves in dramatic clash at Stamford Bridge

Twitter reacts as the Blues surrender two goal lead against new owners
Akshay Tahiliani
ANALYST
Modified May 07, 2022 10:03 PM IST
Chelsea crumbled under late pressure from Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, May 7. Thomas Tuchel's side lost more points at home as they blew away a two-goal lead to end up with a 2-2 draw.

The German manager made three changes to his starting line-up from their previous defeat against Everton. Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic were handed a start in the front-line and Mateo Kovacic replaced Jorginho in midfield.

New owner Todd Boehly, who was present at the stadium, got a rather sour taste of Premier League football. Chelsea dominated possession (70%) and had various productive spells in the first-half. However, Bruno Lage's side seemed deadly on the counter attacks themselves. It was an entertaining game as chances fell both ways.

Tuchel's men were both better and unlucky in the first-half. The Blues had the ball in the back of the net on two separate occasions in the first-half, but both goals were ruled out. Werner thought he had put his team in front in the 34th minute. However, in an attempt to win the ball, the German fouled Roman Saiss in the box and the goal was disallowed.

It was arguably a soft foul and Tuchel would have felt hard done by the decision. However, Stamford Bridge was up on its feet again a few minutes later. A Chelsea corner saw Thiago Silva flick the ball towards the far post, where Ruben Loftus-Cheek was waiting to put the ball in the net.

However, a lengthy VAR check revealed that the ball had reached the midfielder after a touch from Lukaku and the goalscorer was offside.

Romelu Lukaku shines as Chelsea conceded late equalizer

The Belgian was chosen ahead of Kai Havertz in the line-up and he did not disappoint. The opportunities arrived in the second-half and the Chelsea No. 9 buried them. The first was a penalty which Lukaku earned himself after being fouled by Saiss. The striker found the bottom-left corner in emphatic fashion from the spot for his first goal.

Two minutes later, Conor Coady and Ruben Neves had a misunderstanding which saw Christian Pulisic win the ball. He played the Belgian through on goal, who buried the ball with confidence in the bottom right corner with the keeper having no chance.

Chelsea were well aware that Wolves were breaking on the counter-attack from the flanks but when it came to defending them, they failed. The substitutes for the visitors made a massive impact. Francisco Trincao in particular took the Chelsea backline for a spin with his pace and dribbling.

He combined with fellow substitute Chiquinho in the 79th minute. He broke through on the counter, unleashing a brilliant left-footed strike into the top-corner. Six minutes of injury time was added and it turned out to be a nightmare for Tuchel's side.

Substitute Chiquinho was vital again as he fired in a cross from the right flank. Wolves captain Conor Coady nodded it past Mendy to salvage a draw.

Here's how fans reacted to during this thrilling affair on Twitter:

Our owner is here #CHEWOL https://t.co/EordXfhKdd
Is @TedLasso the new owner of @ChelseaFC ??? 👀 #CHEWOL https://t.co/w32l0XWCbN
Strong, confident start from loftus-cheek. Look for he and kovacic to link up on lukakus runs. They have each picked their heads up split seconds late… #cfc
Havertz not playing we cooking
What is this BS? 6 mins added time for nothing, then they score even after that fucking 6 minutes..Absolute joke.. #CHEWOL
It feels like forever since Chelsea last comfortably won a game.
we've been sliced open in that midfield about 4 times now by the way...But Jorginho was making us vulnerable i was told
Kovacic lost us that ball and they scored. If that was Kante, we'd have endless tweets about how he's finished
Nah wtf has happened to this Chelsea team, why are we playing this bad? #CHEWOL
I hope this match made everyone realise we are not shite in transitions due to jorginho, it's cuz we really have no positional awareness or sense of structure It's him trying to defend counters all alone while kova or rlc get caught flat footed across the half way line
Pulisic is teaching Mount how to play that #10 role. You can see he isn’t spamming shots every 5 minutes
Chelsea are playing like they are interested in fighting for top 4💀
@ChelseaFC 1 good pass and they are one on one of mendy. WTF is happening with the Defence ffs
Chelsea haven’t been taking this game seriously since we’ve been 2-0 up. So exposed constantly.
Lukaku was injured, benched, fell out with the coach, benched again and still has more goals than Havertz.
@iamOkon They should not . Broja should be given chance and trust should be shown on Lukaku for one more season . Todd top priority should be kounde/gvardiol/Pau/koulibaly any one or two and rice/tchoumanei .
Kovacic always gives up the ball at the worst times man
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again trincao is one of the most underrated young players in the world rn. Very technically gifted and talented #CFC
Make it 3 please 😭 #CHEWOL
Werner is so selfish, doesn’t wanna play with Lukaku just like the other attackers in this club #CHEWOL
Bundesliga Werner would have buried that.#CheWol
Lukaku and Maguire are from the same mother
Complacency. Fucking complacent af. Why tf are we defending a lead and you bring on Havertz instead of Chalobah or Christensen. Cant be fucking arsed
Rudiger hasn't been the same since he decided to join real madrid
Chelsea having an american owner now has just opened the door for american football players, we're going to see a lot of them and that makes me sick
VAR checking RLC goal but totally ignored Werner's. English Referees have a special place in hell.
Where was VAR for Werner’s goal you incompetent FUCKS
Seems Azpi is playing a little extra emotional these days but not in the usual good way. Perhaps he’s almost anxious about these last handful of games because he knows they’re his last in Chelsea blue.
Azpilicueta is literally playing against us. He simply cannot handle the intensity of the premier league anymore, and hasn’t for quite some time
Werner and Lukaku today: https://t.co/HGg7HNtrdI
Chelsea dominating possession so far but Wolves standing firm. A couple openings on the counter, too. A professional start. #wwfc
What kind of brain farts our forward players have. Pulisic running into the goal has Werner on left and Lukaku on the far right and Pulisic decides to feed Lukaku instead of Werner.Pulisic playing sh** so far. #CFC #Chelsea @ChelseaFC #CHEWOL
Most boring team in the League, bring on Ziyech.

Edited by Aditya Singh

