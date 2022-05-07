Twitter erupts as Chelsea blow two-goal lead against spirited Wolves in dramatic clash at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea crumbled under late pressure from Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, May 7. Thomas Tuchel's side lost more points at home as they blew away a two-goal lead to end up with a 2-2 draw.
The German manager made three changes to his starting line-up from their previous defeat against Everton. Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic were handed a start in the front-line and Mateo Kovacic replaced Jorginho in midfield.
New owner Todd Boehly, who was present at the stadium, got a rather sour taste of Premier League football. Chelsea dominated possession (70%) and had various productive spells in the first-half. However, Bruno Lage's side seemed deadly on the counter attacks themselves. It was an entertaining game as chances fell both ways.
Tuchel's men were both better and unlucky in the first-half. The Blues had the ball in the back of the net on two separate occasions in the first-half, but both goals were ruled out. Werner thought he had put his team in front in the 34th minute. However, in an attempt to win the ball, the German fouled Roman Saiss in the box and the goal was disallowed.
It was arguably a soft foul and Tuchel would have felt hard done by the decision. However, Stamford Bridge was up on its feet again a few minutes later. A Chelsea corner saw Thiago Silva flick the ball towards the far post, where Ruben Loftus-Cheek was waiting to put the ball in the net.
However, a lengthy VAR check revealed that the ball had reached the midfielder after a touch from Lukaku and the goalscorer was offside.
Romelu Lukaku shines as Chelsea conceded late equalizer
The Belgian was chosen ahead of Kai Havertz in the line-up and he did not disappoint. The opportunities arrived in the second-half and the Chelsea No. 9 buried them. The first was a penalty which Lukaku earned himself after being fouled by Saiss. The striker found the bottom-left corner in emphatic fashion from the spot for his first goal.
Two minutes later, Conor Coady and Ruben Neves had a misunderstanding which saw Christian Pulisic win the ball. He played the Belgian through on goal, who buried the ball with confidence in the bottom right corner with the keeper having no chance.
Chelsea were well aware that Wolves were breaking on the counter-attack from the flanks but when it came to defending them, they failed. The substitutes for the visitors made a massive impact. Francisco Trincao in particular took the Chelsea backline for a spin with his pace and dribbling.
He combined with fellow substitute Chiquinho in the 79th minute. He broke through on the counter, unleashing a brilliant left-footed strike into the top-corner. Six minutes of injury time was added and it turned out to be a nightmare for Tuchel's side.
Substitute Chiquinho was vital again as he fired in a cross from the right flank. Wolves captain Conor Coady nodded it past Mendy to salvage a draw.
