Twitter erupts as Chelsea bounce back in style with crushing 6-0 win over Southampton 

Chelsea secured an emphatic 6-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday. Goals from Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz and braces from Timo Werner and Mason Mount were enough for the Blues to secure all three points.
Thomas Tuchel's returned to winning in fine fashion after defeats against Brentford in the league and Real Madrid in the Champions League over the past week.
Alonso opened the scoring early in the game. Ruben Loftus-Cheek found Mount in the box who laid the ball to Alonso to fire home the opening goal. Mount turned from provider to score eight minutes later as he drilled the ball home from the edge of the box to make it 2-0.
German forward Werner scored Chelsea's third goal of the game. The 26-year-old forward capitalized on James Ward-Prowse's tame header to run in and round the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.
The Blues' fourth goal was scored by Havertz at the 31st minute mark. Werner's shot cannoned off the post to Havertz, who had an open goal at his mercy.
Tuchel's side were 4-0 up at half-time. However, the scoring was not done with Werner adding a fifth goal early in the second half. Five minutes later, Mount added his second goal and Chelsea's sixth of the afternoon.
The Blues seemed to have taken their foot off the gas for the remainder of the game with the game comprehensively won.
Fans were understandably delighted and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Here are some of the reactions to the game on Twitter:
Chelsea's win sees them maintain a stronghold in third position in the Premier League standings. Tuchel's side have now amassed 62 points from 30 matches this season.
The Blues' next Premier League match is against Arsenal on the 20th of April at Stamford Bridge. Before that, they have the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. They also have an FA Cup semifinal against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on 17 April.
Chelsea will now look to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Champions League quarterfinals
The Blues will now shift their attention back to the Champions League. They travel to Spain to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarterfinals on Tuesday. 12 April. Thomas Tuchel's side will have to overcome a 3-1 deficit if they want to defend their Champions League title.
The winner of the tie will either face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals. As things stand, City hold a 1-0 advantage on aggregate but will have to travel to the Wanda Metropolitano next.