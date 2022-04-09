Twitter erupts as Chelsea bounce back in style with crushing 6-0 win over Southampton 

Chelsea secured an emphatic 6-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday. Goals from Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz and braces from Timo Werner and Mason Mount were enough for the Blues to secure all three points.

Thomas Tuchel's returned to winning in fine fashion after defeats against Brentford in the league and Real Madrid in the Champions League over the past week.

Alonso opened the scoring early in the game. Ruben Loftus-Cheek found Mount in the box who laid the ball to Alonso to fire home the opening goal. Mount turned from provider to score eight minutes later as he drilled the ball home from the edge of the box to make it 2-0.

German forward Werner scored Chelsea's third goal of the game. The 26-year-old forward capitalized on James Ward-Prowse's tame header to run in and round the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.

The Blues' fourth goal was scored by Havertz at the 31st minute mark. Werner's shot cannoned off the post to Havertz, who had an open goal at his mercy.

Tuchel's side were 4-0 up at half-time. However, the scoring was not done with Werner adding a fifth goal early in the second half. Five minutes later, Mount added his second goal and Chelsea's sixth of the afternoon.

The Blues seemed to have taken their foot off the gas for the remainder of the game with the game comprehensively won.

Fans were understandably delighted and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Here are some of the reactions to the game on Twitter:

We're here fro blood 6:0We're here fro blood 6:0 😂😂😂😂😂We're here fro blood

Dubois @CFCDUBois Southampton’s annual 9-0 is pending, so grateful that we’ve been selected to do the honours this year. Southampton’s annual 9-0 is pending, so grateful that we’ve been selected to do the honours this year.

Matt Debono @MattDebonoSI N’Golo Kante really taking the piss by trying to chip Fraser Forster who is a giant. Love to see it. N’Golo Kante really taking the piss by trying to chip Fraser Forster who is a giant. Love to see it.

Paddy Power @paddypower The only bad thing about Southampton 9-0 Day is that it seems to fall on a different date every year, so it's hard to plan The only bad thing about Southampton 9-0 Day is that it seems to fall on a different date every year, so it's hard to plan

Raf @CFC_Raf HAVERTZ THE BEST YOUNGSTER IN THE WORLD I LOVE YOUUUUU HAVERTZ THE BEST YOUNGSTER IN THE WORLD I LOVE YOUUUUU

Mod @CFCMod_ This is brutal, we’re making Southampton fans leave the stadium 20 minutes in This is brutal, we’re making Southampton fans leave the stadium 20 minutes in 😭

Conn @ConnCFC Kai Havertz scoring is becoming the normal now. Generational talent Kai Havertz scoring is becoming the normal now. Generational talent

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Kai Havertz just did a double Maradona turn. Kai Havertz just did a double Maradona turn.

Timo Werner in one half of football… GoalHit postHit postHit crossbarTimo Werner in one half of football… GoalHit postHit postHit crossbarTimo Werner in one half of football… 😅 https://t.co/BMi6O68kHH

єтнαи🌬️ @KaiiSzn29 we're seeing shades of Werner we've never seen before we're seeing shades of Werner we've never seen before😭😭😭😭

✈️ @Arrizabalager Mason Mount with short hair is world class. Mason Mount with short hair is world class.

Mr Presdent 🇬🇭 @Korsogyimi Chelsea has officially wasted their goals for Madrid on Southampton. Lack of vision from the broken heart coach Chelsea has officially wasted their goals for Madrid on Southampton. Lack of vision from the broken heart coach 😕

tee🥀 @thabang_moerane Southampton always holding a cricket score at some point in the season Southampton always holding a cricket score at some point in the season

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Timo Werner could of had a hattrick in the first 20 minutes. THis time the keeper saves his shot. #SOUCHE Timo Werner could of had a hattrick in the first 20 minutes. THis time the keeper saves his shot. #SOUCHE

Squawka @Squawka Timo Werner has now scored more Premier League goals against Southampton (5) than every other club combined (4). Timo Werner has now scored more Premier League goals against Southampton (5) than every other club combined (4). 😂

The Blues love a goal-scoring defender. Marcos Alonso has now scored more Premier League goals for Chelsea (23) than Branislav Ivanović (22).The Blues love a goal-scoring defender. Marcos Alonso has now scored more Premier League goals for Chelsea (23) than Branislav Ivanović (22).The Blues love a goal-scoring defender. 😍 https://t.co/DNCEBDdBEV

Adam Newson @AdamNewson Little message to the Southampton fans from Mason Mount after his goal 🤫 Little message to the Southampton fans from Mason Mount after his goal 🤫 https://t.co/jVMREu5VCv

Conn @ConnCFC Mason Mount. Please never grow your hair out again. From all Chelsea fans Mason Mount. Please never grow your hair out again. From all Chelsea fans

Maori_Scouser @Dustin_LFC07 One thing about Southampton, when they are bad they are absolutely woeful One thing about Southampton, when they are bad they are absolutely woeful 😂

Harry Edwards @harryedwards16 Marcos Alonso’s goal was the 100th Chelsea have scored across all competitions this season Marcos Alonso’s goal was the 100th Chelsea have scored across all competitions this season

HakimZiyechSzn @ZiyechHakimSzn Never disrespect Marcos Alonso Never disrespect Marcos Alonso

Chelsea's win sees them maintain a stronghold in third position in the Premier League standings. Tuchel's side have now amassed 62 points from 30 matches this season.

The Blues' next Premier League match is against Arsenal on the 20th of April at Stamford Bridge. Before that, they have the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. They also have an FA Cup semifinal against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on 17 April.

Chelsea will now look to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Champions League quarterfinals

The Blues will now shift their attention back to the Champions League. They travel to Spain to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarterfinals on Tuesday. 12 April. Thomas Tuchel's side will have to overcome a 3-1 deficit if they want to defend their Champions League title.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Tell us which four you think will make the semi-finals...



#UCL First-leg resultsTell us which four you think will make the semi-finals... First-leg results 😮👀 Tell us which four you think will make the semi-finals...#UCL https://t.co/WGOal8VNLo

The winner of the tie will either face Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals. As things stand, City hold a 1-0 advantage on aggregate but will have to travel to the Wanda Metropolitano next.

