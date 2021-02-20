Twitter erupts as Chelsea are held to 1-1 draw by Southampton

Chelsea and Southampton locked horns in an intriguing battle at the St Mary's Stadium. In what was an entertaining affair in the south coast, Thomas Tuchel's side were held to a 1-1 draw away from home, as the Saint produced a spirited showing to secure a well-deserved point.

Liverpool loanee Takumi Minamino continued to make an impression after his January loan move, as he broke the deadlock in the first half in brilliant style. The Japanese international made a brilliant run and slotted the ball into the net calmly after taking Cesar Azpilicueta and Edouard Mendy out of the game with a dummy.

Chelsea remain unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel thanks to Mason Mount penalty

Chelsea, however, struck back in the second half from the penalty spot. Danny Ings was guilty of bringing down Mason Mount inside the box, and the Englishman stepped up himself to dispatch the spot-kick in style and restore parity on the night.

Tuchel's substitutions also made headlines on the night. Callum Hudson-Odoi was introduced as a second-half substitute in place of Tammy Abraham, but the young winger was withdrawn with 15 minutes on the clock in favor of the returning Hakim Ziyech.

Here are the best tweets from a hard-fought draw for Chelsea away from home.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is the first Chelsea player to be subbed on and subbed off in the same Premier League game this season.



Interesting to know what the reason might be. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pqEDqMLsae — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 20, 2021

Hudson Odoi subbed off at 75 minutes after only coming on at half time... And Chelsea fans still try to put this guy in the same bracket as Saka. 😭 — GoonerTalk (@GoonerTaIk) February 20, 2021

16 - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is the 16th manager in Premier League history to avoid defeat in his first six games in the competition (W4 D2) and the first since Maurizio Sarri in September 2018, also with the Blues. Impact. pic.twitter.com/huJ6Qsomd8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

Mount in this Chelsea side pic.twitter.com/GJ8WgBop9r — ‏ً (@utdcynical) February 20, 2021

Takumi Minamino loaned to Southampton to score against and take points from Chelsea in our Top 4 race.



19D chess from Jürgen Klopp.



Arsene Wenger vibes. pic.twitter.com/RIqZM00SZv — 🧣 (@KIopptinho) February 20, 2021

FT: Southampton 1-1 Chelsea & Coventry 2-0 Brentford



EVERY SATURDAY. WITHOUT FAIL.



NEVER DOUBT GANDHI. pic.twitter.com/LYTgEDWfXr — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

1.7 - Since Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge of Chelsea on January 27th, they have allowed their opponents just 1.7 shots on target per Premier League game on average (10 faced in 6 matches) - the lowest ratio of any side in the competition in this time. Control. pic.twitter.com/LJejCp67em — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2021

If you’re slating Tuchel after the first time he is losing as Chelsea manager then I’m straight up blocking. Really cba for that crap man.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) February 20, 2021

Southampton 1-1 Chelsea FT:



⚽️ Minamino

⚽️ Mount



Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten as Blues boss while the Saint's losing streak comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/2FFCy386VY — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 20, 2021

⚽ Takumi Minamino is the first opposing player to score a PL goal against Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel (in 6 games & 483 minutes of play). The only previous PL goal against Tuchel’s team was a Rudiger own goal — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 20, 2021

Advertisement

This is why Chelsea need to break the bank for Haaland. There just isn’t any player currently in this Chelsea squad who you can trust to score you that important goal.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) February 20, 2021

Bring on Hakim Ziyech. I don’t care how bad his form has been. Chelsea need an attacker on who will try and make something happen.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) February 20, 2021