Twitter erupts as Chelsea are held to 1-1 draw by Southampton

Chelsea and Southampton locked horns in an intriguing battle at the St Mary's Stadium. In what was an entertaining affair in the south coast, Thomas Tuchel's side were held to a 1-1 draw away from home, as the Saint produced a spirited showing to secure a well-deserved point.
Liverpool loanee Takumi Minamino continued to make an impression after his January loan move, as he broke the deadlock in the first half in brilliant style. The Japanese international made a brilliant run and slotted the ball into the net calmly after taking Cesar Azpilicueta and Edouard Mendy out of the game with a dummy.
Chelsea remain unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel thanks to Mason Mount penalty
Chelsea, however, struck back in the second half from the penalty spot. Danny Ings was guilty of bringing down Mason Mount inside the box, and the Englishman stepped up himself to dispatch the spot-kick in style and restore parity on the night.
Tuchel's substitutions also made headlines on the night. Callum Hudson-Odoi was introduced as a second-half substitute in place of Tammy Abraham, but the young winger was withdrawn with 15 minutes on the clock in favor of the returning Hakim Ziyech.
Here are the best tweets from a hard-fought draw for Chelsea away from home.