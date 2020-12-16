Twitter erupts as Chelsea lose 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea fell to a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers as a 95th minute winner from Pedro Neto gave Nuno Espirito Santo's men all 3 points. The Blues looked good in the opening half but failed to find a way past Rui Patricio.
Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for Chelsea in the second half, volleying in a Ben Chilwell cross which just crept past Patricio in the Wolves goal. The home side responded well to going behind and started creating chances of their own through the dangerous Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence.
It was Podence who provided the equaliser, curling in a stunning effort which beat Edouard Mendy. Frank Lampard rang in the changes for Chelsea as he removed the ineffective Kai Havertz and got on Mateo Kovacic while the goalscorer Olivier Giroud was replaced by Tammy Abraham.
The Blues huffed and puffed but it was Wolves who had the last laugh. Pedro Neto raced away on a counter and scored a brilliant goal to break Chelsea hearts and give all 3 points to the home side. With the loss, Chelsea missed a chance to equal Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on points and instead stayed at 5th place.
The performances of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner would have worried Frank Lampard and Chelsea fans as they failed to create anything of note. Chelsea will be hoping that the German duo get back to their best sooner rather than later.
Here are the best tweets from Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Kai Havertz has not made a good start to his Chelsea career
Is Frank Lampard starting to feel the pressure at Chelsea?
Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back with positive results when they face West Ham and Arsenal next in the Premier LeaguePublished 16 Dec 2020, 10:45 IST