Twitter erupts as Chelsea lose 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea fell to a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers as a 95th minute winner from Pedro Neto gave Nuno Espirito Santo's men all 3 points. The Blues looked good in the opening half but failed to find a way past Rui Patricio.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for Chelsea in the second half, volleying in a Ben Chilwell cross which just crept past Patricio in the Wolves goal. The home side responded well to going behind and started creating chances of their own through the dangerous Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence.

It was Podence who provided the equaliser, curling in a stunning effort which beat Edouard Mendy. Frank Lampard rang in the changes for Chelsea as he removed the ineffective Kai Havertz and got on Mateo Kovacic while the goalscorer Olivier Giroud was replaced by Tammy Abraham.

The Blues huffed and puffed but it was Wolves who had the last laugh. Pedro Neto raced away on a counter and scored a brilliant goal to break Chelsea hearts and give all 3 points to the home side. With the loss, Chelsea missed a chance to equal Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on points and instead stayed at 5th place.

The performances of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner would have worried Frank Lampard and Chelsea fans as they failed to create anything of note. Chelsea will be hoping that the German duo get back to their best sooner rather than later.

Here are the best tweets from Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kai Havertz has not made a good start to his Chelsea career

Kai which Chelsea bought vs Kai which Chelsea got pic.twitter.com/dGsykr8IJ9 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 15, 2020

Me as Kai Havertz:



"Woh you people league is too hard ooo" pic.twitter.com/KWkykfsuiS — Felipe Lobo (@daddytrendz) December 14, 2020

Kai Havertz has only 1 goal and assist in 9 appearances pic.twitter.com/iWyTPyvgpC — OSH (@oshoalaridwann) December 12, 2020

Timo Werner & Kai Havertz in the dressing room after the match🚮🚮

😡💔😡💔#WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/vhZDSlzose — ♠Sunnex Grafix® (@sunny4peace) December 15, 2020

Kai Havertz failed to create a single chance and had no shot attempts in his 71 minutes against Wolves.



His last direct Premier League goal involvement came in MD5 against Southampton. pic.twitter.com/pk1eVB3smg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 15, 2020

Is Frank Lampard starting to feel the pressure at Chelsea?

Saturday: Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea



Despite spending £222m in the summer, Chelsea are four points worse off than they were at this stage last season. pic.twitter.com/H2MU63FXRK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 15, 2020

Neto with the 95th-minute dagger against Chelsea 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/mItv4gNRZh — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 15, 2020

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

Man City 1-1 WBA



Me looking at the Premier League table rn#SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/lpVuwePEU2 — Oh When The Saints (@OWTSaintspod) December 15, 2020

The Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ over the past four days 😳



Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Man United 0-0 Man City

Arsenal 0-1 Burnley

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

Palace 1-1 Tottenham

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

Man City 1-1 West Brom pic.twitter.com/Gtoai02wyD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 15, 2020

Thiago Silva barking at Timo Werner, rightfully so. No excuse for being flat footed.



I’ll tell ya one thing, when Callum Hudson-Odoi is back, I want him and Pulisic on the LW every day before Timo. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) December 15, 2020

Mendy honeymoon is over. He's back to Kepa default settings. Timo Werner plays like German Lacazette. Young Sam Allardyce in the mud. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) December 15, 2020

Timo Werner's last eight games across all competitions for Chelsea:



✘ vs. Newcastle

✘ vs. Rennes

✘ vs. Tottenham

✘ vs. Sevilla

✘ vs. Leeds

✘ vs. Krasnodar

✘ vs. Everton

✘ vs. Wolves



Forgotten his shooting boots. pic.twitter.com/qfHgIdsVME — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 15, 2020

Werner is a striker getting played on the wing, Havertz's best position is 10 but is played as an 8 and Pulisic/Cho's best position is LW but they keep getting played RW



Is it a surprise Chelsea's attack is dead at the moment? — Conn (@ConnCFC) December 15, 2020

Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back with positive results when they face West Ham and Arsenal next in the Premier League