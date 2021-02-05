Twitter erupts as Chelsea record impressive victory against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea continued their renaissance under new manager Thomas Tuchel with an impressive 1-0 victory against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues were by far the better team on the night and are yet to concede a goal under the German tactician, who has seemingly breathed new life into the club after the recent sacking of Frank Lampard.

Chosen to lead the line on the night, Timo Werner started the game well and almost scored a header in the first minute. The former RB Leipzig striker, however, did play an important goal in winning the penalty for the solitary goal of the game. His clever movement inside the box led to Eric Dier committing a needless foul, as the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

Jorginho's penalty seals crucial win for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur

Jorginho stepped up and converted the spot-kick with relative ease, as the Blues broke the deadlock at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a prolonged period of pressure.

The home side failed to make their presence felt and were guilty of being too passive, as they sat back and let Chelsea come at them. In Harry Kane's absence, Son Heung-Min wasn't at his best, while Carlos Vinicius didn't do enough to vindicate Jose Moutinho's faith in him.

As Chelsea made it two wins and a draw in three games under Tuchel, here are the best tweets from the game.

Big win for Chelsea. It should have been by more but that's a very tidy start to the Thomas Tuchel era. Thought Mason Mount was excellent, as ever #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 4, 2021

Big win for Tuchel and another clean sheet, despite the injury to Silva. Chelsea hanging on a bit towards the end, but deserved the win for at least trying to play football in both halves #TOTCHE — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) February 4, 2021

Chelsea have won more Premier League matches against Tottenham (31) than we have against any other team in the competition — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) February 4, 2021

Jose Mourinho’s managerial record v Chelsea



Won: 4

Drawn: 3

Lost: 7 — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) February 4, 2021

Final score Spurs 0 Chelsea 1 and Chelsea get the valuable win!!! We look like a different team under Thomas Tuchel. Great win!!!! #TOTCHE — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) February 4, 2021

Great performance from Chelsea, who just suffocated Spurs for large parts of the game. Hard not to see shades of Conte’s early Chelsea days with this system.



The Blues seem to always have an overload going forward and Mason Mount, who was MOTM tonight, is just everywhere. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) February 4, 2021

Chelsea had 18 shots tonight. Spurs had 19...



...in total in their home games with Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea this season. — Andrew Beasley 💙 (@BassTunedToRed) February 4, 2021

🧤 Fewest appearances to reach 10 PL clean sheets for Chelsea:

1️⃣5️⃣ Petr Cech

1️⃣8️⃣ EDOUARD MENDY

2️⃣1️⃣ Kepa Arrizabalaga

2️⃣4️⃣ Ed de Goey#TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/lFpQAtUwGm — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 4, 2021

“Yes, Chelsea have had 90% possession and lead 1-0, but you can’t deny that Tottenham have been the better team.” pic.twitter.com/gErwjS7krG — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 4, 2021

Chelsea finally manage to win back to back league games for the first time since November 2020 — Nouman (@nomifooty) February 4, 2021

Spurs failed to make a single ball recovery inside Chelsea’s half in the first 45 minutes — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) February 4, 2021

🏟️ Tottenham’s last 2 PL home games:

L1-3 v Liverpool

L0-1 v Chelsea

❌ First time that Jose Mourinho has lost consecutive PL home games in his managerial career #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/vwbPGiXDCc — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 4, 2021

Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in Thomas Tuchel's first three matches in charge.



The last Chelsea manager to keep all clean sheets through their first three games was Jose Mourinho in 2004 👀 pic.twitter.com/4uq6tprcrU — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 4, 2021

Thomas Tuchel doesn't lose to Tottenham.



Simple as that.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) February 4, 2021

Mason Mount is finding pockets of space all over the pitch and his movement is good but his end product today is not good, we’ve got Ziyech off the bench if need be to create and have more shots but for now I’d keep it the same, Tuchel absolutely dominating another side again. — Pys (@CFCPys) February 4, 2021

Tuchel: "It was a pleasure to play Spurs in the Champions League at White Hart Lane with Dortmund. We won both games" pic.twitter.com/WEshDsCND1 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 4, 2021

Thomas Tuchel's assistant Zsolt Low is friends with Timo Werner from their time at RB Leipzig together. That friendship continued on the Swiss Alps on a skiing holiday.



Low is closer to the players than Tuchel & is fit enough to train alongside them: https://t.co/iOjJYKPUCj #CFC https://t.co/trTT6m1RNn — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 4, 2021

Good to see Thomas Tuchel is neglecting our youth like the British media said he would with starts for Callum Hudson Odoi, Reece James and Mason Mount. 🤙🏽 — MAH (@matissearmani) February 4, 2021

Early days but the future under Tuchel looks bright for Chelsea — Mahad (@AFCMahad) February 4, 2021

A win for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side over Tottenham!



He's now managed three consecutive league clean sheets 🧱



Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has lost consecutive home games for the first time ever in the Premier League 😬 pic.twitter.com/rs5AAHl7nr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 4, 2021