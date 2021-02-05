Twitter erupts as Chelsea record impressive victory against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea continued their renaissance under new manager Thomas Tuchel with an impressive 1-0 victory against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues were by far the better team on the night and are yet to concede a goal under the German tactician, who has seemingly breathed new life into the club after the recent sacking of Frank Lampard.
Chosen to lead the line on the night, Timo Werner started the game well and almost scored a header in the first minute. The former RB Leipzig striker, however, did play an important goal in winning the penalty for the solitary goal of the game. His clever movement inside the box led to Eric Dier committing a needless foul, as the referee pointed to the penalty spot.
Jorginho's penalty seals crucial win for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur
Jorginho stepped up and converted the spot-kick with relative ease, as the Blues broke the deadlock at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a prolonged period of pressure.
The home side failed to make their presence felt and were guilty of being too passive, as they sat back and let Chelsea come at them. In Harry Kane's absence, Son Heung-Min wasn't at his best, while Carlos Vinicius didn't do enough to vindicate Jose Moutinho's faith in him.
As Chelsea made it two wins and a draw in three games under Tuchel, here are the best tweets from the game.