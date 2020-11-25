Twitter erupts as Chelsea secure Champions League qualification with stoppage-time winner

Chelsea secured a 2-1 victory against Rennes and advanced to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League with two matches to spare. Goals either side of halftime from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Olivier Giroud sealed the win for Frank Lampard's men.

We left it late, but it's THREE points in the #UCL secured...



..and a place in the last-16! 🤩#RENCHE pic.twitter.com/ylaVKSQAWy — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 24, 2020

Chelsea gave the impression to everyone that this could be a rampage. Timo Werner was played in through early on but failed to finish from five yards. It was yet another sitter that was begging to be passed into the back of the net.

Timo Werner what HAVE you just done? 🤦‍♂️



It wasn't even close 😳#UCL pic.twitter.com/Vvt6atvqOY — Goal (@goal) November 24, 2020

Werner has missed another sitter for #CFC 😬 — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) November 24, 2020

📸 - Timo Werner just blasted this chance sky high… pic.twitter.com/d3aq6qy2qs — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 24, 2020

Mason Mount portrayed his attributes as a hard-working midfielder, battling for the ball, winning it back and then playing one of the most exquisite passes of the season to Hudson-Odoi.

The latter, who received a rare start, made no mistake, as he rolled the ball past an in-form Alfred Gomis. Rennes, however, grew into the game as half-time approached.

6 - Only Olivier Giroud (11) has scored more European goals for Chelsea since Callum Hudson-Odoi's European debut for the club in October 2018 (6). Continental. pic.twitter.com/fSAvyTbdrh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2020

That ball from Mason Mount >



That finish from Hudson-Odoi >



Another goal that's made in Cobham... 🔵pic.twitter.com/xKBwdON103 — FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) November 24, 2020

Mason Mount's assist for Callum Hudson-Odoi was his first-ever in the Champions League.



But it was well worth the wait. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pWxc5bey13 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 24, 2020

Mason Mount 👏🏻 Fantastic 👍🏻 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) November 24, 2020

Mason Mount’s first half vs. Rennes by numbers:



88% pass accuracy

3 tackles won

2 successful take-ons

2 chances created

1 assist



Impressing at 8 yet again. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/U6q5UIg2GU — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 24, 2020

Rennes are playing really well. This is a much tougher game than the Newcastle one where Chelsea got away with a slight dip from before the international break.



Chilwell is lucky we aren't analysing that blind pass after the error goes unpunished. #CFC #UCL #RENCHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 24, 2020

While the second-half was tough work for Chelsea's defenders, who stood up to their task, Tammy Abraham had an appeal for a penalty that was given against him. On another day, that could have been a spot-kick for Chelsea.

#Chelsea should have had a penalty after Tammy Abraham is pulled down, but the decision has been given the other way.#RENCHE | #CFC | @ChelseaFC — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) November 24, 2020

Edouard Mendy came to Chelsea's rescue not once but twice, when he produced a stunning double save off a set-piece. He kept the Blues in the game when there was an apparent lack of thrust from their end.

Edouard Mendy made a brilliant save, kicked the ball back towards him and then caught it 👀



Chelsea have themselves an impressive goalkeeper 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/s2bD8HWfA9 — Goal (@goal) November 24, 2020

It feels like Rennes are all over Chelsea now but I bet the xG isn't that high.



First real major save from Mendy there.



The two centre backs seem to be controlling that area in front of Mendy so well too. #CFC #UCL — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 24, 2020

Mendy to the rescue twice! 💪⛔️ First his near-post save denies Guirassy before Nyamsi's point-blank header from the resulting corner is stopped on the line and smothered at the second attempt!



🔴 0-1 🔵 [74’] #RENCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 24, 2020

Edouard Mendy is so damn reliable. — Mod (@CFCMod_) November 24, 2020

Just when it looked like Chelsea would secure a hard-fought Champions League victory with a host of substitutes, Serhou Guirassy beat his former teammate Mendy to restore parity.

Bugger

Forgotten what it felt like to see Chelsea concede from a corner... lad had a free header there — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) November 24, 2020

Edouard Mendy has conceded as many goals in France as in England this season (2). — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) November 24, 2020

Serhou Guirassy is the first player to score a Champions League goal against Edouard Mendy.



Chelsea's goalkeeper is finally beaten... by his former team-mate. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ViL8U242zH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 24, 2020

Goal for Rennes.



It's been coming. — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) November 24, 2020

Against the run of play, Olivier Giroud came off the bench to do what he does best. The Frenchman scored a header in the first minute of stoppage time to break the home side's hearts late in the game.

Olivier Giroud sends Chelsea to the next round in the 91st minute 😤 pic.twitter.com/JcPEPlTIlC — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 24, 2020

How is Giroud a good footballer and sexy at the same time like dude pick a flex — Hałe (@CFCHale) November 24, 2020

Giroud scores the winner and the first person to embrace him is Tammy Abraham. Giroud has clearly mentored Tammy and both of them enjoy each other’s success. It’s beautiful to see. — CFC DUBois (@CFCDUBois) November 24, 2020

Timo Werner owes Olivier Giroud a lifetime supply of croissants. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) November 24, 2020

Lampard's side made it through to the knockout stages with two games to spare and will now turn their attention to the crucial Premier League encounter against Tottenham Hotspur later this week.