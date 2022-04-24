Twitter erupts as Christian Pulisic spares Chelsea's blushes with last-gasp winner against West Ham

Chelsea tightened their grip on third place in the Premier League with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over West Ham United, with Christian Pulisic coming off the bench to score a vital winner.

It seemed like West Ham would eke out a 0-0 stalemate, having put up a resolute defense all game until the latter stages of the London clash. Michael Dawson, the Hammers' only fit center-half, was then adjudged to have brought down Romelu Lukaku in the box to earn Chelsea a penalty.

After being given a yellow card, referee Michael Oliver would then consult VAR and brandish a red card for the English defender instead. Jorginho stepped up to take the penalty but placed a tame effort into the arms of Lukasz Fabianski.

Just when it seemed the opportunity to take all three points had passed them by, Marcos Alonso, who had been impressive all day, pulled the ball back into the West Ham box for Pulisic to sweep home.

Jorginho's blushes were spared as Tuchel's men earned a crucial three points, with Pulisic sending Twitter into hysteria.

Here are some of the reactions:

Dubois @CFCDUBois Forget Lebron James, Christian Pulisic is the Michael Jordan of soccer. Forget Lebron James, Christian Pulisic is the Michael Jordan of soccer.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker That penalty from Jorginho brings back a few memories. 🤦🏻‍♂️ That penalty from Jorginho brings back a few memories. 🤦🏻‍♂️

🦅 @xLoniiii 🦅 @xLoniiii Bruno that was your whole brand last season what happened Bruno that was your whole brand last season what happened 😭😭 Jorginho that IS your whole brand what happened 🤣🤣 twitter.com/xloniiii/statu… Jorginho that IS your whole brand what happened 🤣🤣 twitter.com/xloniiii/statu…

Don Hutchison @donhutch4 Hahahahahahahaha the state of Bruno pen and now Jorginho pen 🤣🤣🤣🤣 why make a hard thing even harder with stupid run ups 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Hahahahahahahaha the state of Bruno pen and now Jorginho pen 🤣🤣🤣🤣 why make a hard thing even harder with stupid run ups 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

‏ً @Ifcjoseph The penalty hipsters both missed this weekend👁 The penalty hipsters both missed this weekend👁

Patrick @OminousOx Jorginho gives me so much happiness Jorginho gives me so much happiness😭😭

Trey @UTDTrey THAT WAS BY FAR WORSE THAN BRUNO'S MY GOD THAT WAS BY FAR WORSE THAN BRUNO'S MY GOD 😭

EiF @EiFSoccer That penalty from Jorginho is one of the worst penalties you will ever see.



Fabianski could’ve gone the other way, grabbed a cup of tea, and still saved that. Just awful. That penalty from Jorginho is one of the worst penalties you will ever see. Fabianski could’ve gone the other way, grabbed a cup of tea, and still saved that. Just awful.

Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien One of the worst penalties ever. What was that from Jorginho???? One of the worst penalties ever. What was that from Jorginho????

CFCDaily @CFCDaily PULISIC JUMPS IN THE MATTHEW HARDING WITH THE FANS PULISIC JUMPS IN THE MATTHEW HARDING WITH THE FANS

Liam Twomey @liam_twomey Big, big goal from Pulisic. Lovely cutback by Alonso. Chelsea really needed that #CFC Big, big goal from Pulisic. Lovely cutback by Alonso. Chelsea really needed that #CFC

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Great drive from Mount, great assist from Marcos Alonso & great finish from Pulisic.



That was huge. Great drive from Mount, great assist from Marcos Alonso & great finish from Pulisic.That was huge.

TheRealMood @CFC_TheRealMood Get in Pulisic!!!!!!!!!!!! Get in Pulisic!!!!!!!!!!!!

ke @FrelloThings Havertz is a service reliant player, pairing him with net negatives like Mount and Werner makes him redundant too. Havertz is a service reliant player, pairing him with net negatives like Mount and Werner makes him redundant too.

der Purist @Upper6ix I've decided I won't pretend anymore to rate Mount, he's garbage. I've decided I won't pretend anymore to rate Mount, he's garbage.

Johyan @JohyanCruyff I’m getting sick & tired of Mount having the option to play someone in but takes a shot instead I’m getting sick & tired of Mount having the option to play someone in but takes a shot instead

BCT @BadChelsTakes Jorginho what a player man he just wanted some entertainment for the fans after that Mount shitshow Jorginho what a player man he just wanted some entertainment for the fans after that Mount shitshow 😍

Chelsea finally broke through West Ham's stern defense late in the game

Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score a invaluable goal for Chelsea late in the game against WHU

It had been a bit of a struggle on the afternoon for the Blues, with West Ham putting on an admirable defensive display. Much had been said about David Moyes' decision to put Declan Rice on the bench given the rumors linking him with a return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Michael Dawson had a great game up until his red card offense, with the Hammers succumbing to the pressure eventually. Jorginho's penalty was woeful and having not started the game, he'll eye a return to Tuchel's starting XI in the games ahead.

But with an effort such as that, he can't expect to be coming back into the fold any time soon. On the whole, Tuchel's men probably just deserved their victory given their strong second-half performance.

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Old Trafford to face a Manchester United side who are seemingly at rock bottom.

Also Read: "One of the best players I have played with" - Kai Havertz singles out Chelsea teammate for special praise

Edited by Vishal Subramanian