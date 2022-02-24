Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo flops in Manchester United's draw against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make an impact in Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.
Ronaldo lead the line for the Red Devils with Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in behind the Portuguese superstar. Paul Pogba and Fred started in midfield, with Lindelof surprisingly starting over Aaron Wan Bissaka at right back.
Atletico Madrid looked much the better side at the start of the game, with Gimenez getting a chance to put Diego Simeone's side in the lead in the third minute of the game. However, it was Joao Felix who broke the deadlock four minutes later by glancing Renan Lodi's cross into the back of the net off the post.
The two sides struggled to make chances for the rest of the half until Sime Vrsjalko saw his header rattle off the bar in the 45th minute. The two sides went in at half-time with Atletico Madrid looking comfortable in the lead.
The second half started much the same, with the Spanish side establishing dominance on the proceedings. However, neither side could make any significant chances until the closing stages of the game.
Bruno Fernandes released Anthony Elanga with a through ball in the 80th minute, which left the youngster one-on-one against Jan Oblak in goal. The Manchester United forward calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 1-1 on the night.
Both sides went in search of a winner as Antoine Griezmann saw his shot hit the bar, before Cristiano Ronaldo saw his effort saved by Oblak with what was virtually the last piece of action of the game.
The two sides will face off in the second leg at Old Trafford on 16th March, with Manchester United being much the happier side with the result on the night.
Cristiano Ronaldo made no impact for Manchester United
Atletico Madrid did well to nullify the threat of Cristiano Ronaldo on the night. The Portuguese superstar only managed two shots throughout the game. Diego Simeone will be happy with his defenders' efforts to keep the forward at bay.
Rangnick, on the other hand, will be worried about Ronaldo's form at the moment. The 37-year old has only managed one goal in his last nine appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season.
The Red Devils will host Watford in the Premier League at the weekend in what is a must-win game for Rangnick's side
Without that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League: