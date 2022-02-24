Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo flops in Manchester United's draw against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make an impact in Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Ronaldo lead the line for the Red Devils with Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in behind the Portuguese superstar. Paul Pogba and Fred started in midfield, with Lindelof surprisingly starting over Aaron Wan Bissaka at right back.

Atletico Madrid looked much the better side at the start of the game, with Gimenez getting a chance to put Diego Simeone's side in the lead in the third minute of the game. However, it was Joao Felix who broke the deadlock four minutes later by glancing Renan Lodi's cross into the back of the net off the post.

The two sides struggled to make chances for the rest of the half until Sime Vrsjalko saw his header rattle off the bar in the 45th minute. The two sides went in at half-time with Atletico Madrid looking comfortable in the lead.

The second half started much the same, with the Spanish side establishing dominance on the proceedings. However, neither side could make any significant chances until the closing stages of the game.

Bruno Fernandes released Anthony Elanga with a through ball in the 80th minute, which left the youngster one-on-one against Jan Oblak in goal. The Manchester United forward calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 1-1 on the night.

Both sides went in search of a winner as Antoine Griezmann saw his shot hit the bar, before Cristiano Ronaldo saw his effort saved by Oblak with what was virtually the last piece of action of the game.

The two sides will face off in the second leg at Old Trafford on 16th March, with Manchester United being much the happier side with the result on the night.

Cristiano Ronaldo made no impact for Manchester United

Atletico Madrid did well to nullify the threat of Cristiano Ronaldo on the night. The Portuguese superstar only managed two shots throughout the game. Diego Simeone will be happy with his defenders' efforts to keep the forward at bay.

Rangnick, on the other hand, will be worried about Ronaldo's form at the moment. The 37-year old has only managed one goal in his last nine appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season.

The Red Devils will host Watford in the Premier League at the weekend in what is a must-win game for Rangnick's side

Without that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions from Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League:

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Nightmare start in Spain. Man Utd have trailed in 5 of their 7 #UCL games this season (6 times in total).Nightmare start in Spain. Man Utd have trailed in 5 of their 7 #UCL games this season (6 times in total).Nightmare start in Spain. 😖 https://t.co/JSPyzTvakJ

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Every @ManUtd player has been dreadful, this is the worst performance I've ever seen in my entire life Every @ManUtd player has been dreadful, this is the worst performance I've ever seen in my entire life

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Every single Manchester United player have looked terrible. Not a single good performance. Shocker!!! Every single Manchester United player have looked terrible. Not a single good performance. Shocker!!!

OptaJose @OptaJose 0 - Manchester United have failed to make a single touch in the opposition box in the first half of a Champions League game for the first time since at least 2005/06. Vigilance. 0 - Manchester United have failed to make a single touch in the opposition box in the first half of a Champions League game for the first time since at least 2005/06. Vigilance. https://t.co/KF8CARcVaW

Andy West @andywest01 So apparently all it needed for Atletico to look good was to play against Manchester United So apparently all it needed for Atletico to look good was to play against Manchester United

Muddassir Hussain @muddassirjourno Manchester United are so bad that they’ve made Atletico Madrid look like a solid team. Manchester United are so bad that they’ve made Atletico Madrid look like a solid team.

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN You’re a sick, sick, sick human being if you don’t enjoy watching Manchester United decline by the week You’re a sick, sick, sick human being if you don’t enjoy watching Manchester United decline by the week

OgbonnaSZN @WHU_Zoubonner Renan Lodi first half vs Manchester United Renan Lodi first half vs Manchester United https://t.co/hAUIpxNMAH

Rocco 🔴 @UtdRocco This is not worth the name of Manchester United Football Club. This is not worth the name of Manchester United Football Club.

Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5

You won’t stop him if you dare

Came from Scandinavia

To be United’s saviour

Scoring goals from everywhere

Woah it’s Elanga



@ManUtd



#UCL Rhythm is a dancer Anthony Elanga,You won’t stop him if you dareCame from ScandinaviaTo be United’s saviourScoring goals from everywhereWoah it’s Elanga Rhythm is a dancer Anthony Elanga,You won’t stop him if you dare Came from ScandinaviaTo be United’s saviour Scoring goals from everywhere Woah it’s Elanga 🎵🎵@ManUtd #UCL

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Bruno Fernandes is the first player in Champions League history to assist in six consecutive appearances while playing for an English club, breaking the record held by David Beckham (for @ManUtd ) since 1998. Creator. 6 - Bruno Fernandes is the first player in Champions League history to assist in six consecutive appearances while playing for an English club, breaking the record held by David Beckham (for @ManUtd) since 1998. Creator. https://t.co/y92qBMZas8

Mike @MikeLUHG0 Harry Maguire, Manchester United captain, 6'4, head the size of a microwave, can't stop 5'9 Felix scoring a header. 80 million pounds.



Thank you Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



Hope this helps Harry Maguire, Manchester United captain, 6'4, head the size of a microwave, can't stop 5'9 Felix scoring a header. 80 million pounds. Thank you Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Hope this helps

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Ronaldo walking of saying that's shit? He's not wrong. Lucky tonight. Some of those players shouldn't be at the club Ronaldo walking of saying that's shit? He's not wrong. Lucky tonight. Some of those players shouldn't be at the club

Everything Cristiano @EverythingCR7_ Ronaldo was fouled 6 times during the first half



He was gesturing to the ref he didn't caution any Atletico player even once for all the fouls received. Ronaldo was fouled 6 times during the first halfHe was gesturing to the ref he didn't caution any Atletico player even once for all the fouls received. https://t.co/CUDM4spgvu

☪️ @Flaminiesta Ronaldo vacating the CF position every week Ronaldo vacating the CF position every week https://t.co/sLPNQn5xL7

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



Joyful impact for Anthony Elanga + at least



Harry Maguire ushers players to applaud away fans. All go, but Cristiano Ronaldo already down tunnel. One of Manchester United’s worst displays of the season salvaged by a superbly taken opportune moment.Joyful impact for Anthony Elanga + at least #MUFC finished the stronger.Harry Maguire ushers players to applaud away fans. All go, but Cristiano Ronaldo already down tunnel. One of Manchester United’s worst displays of the season salvaged by a superbly taken opportune moment.Joyful impact for Anthony Elanga + at least #MUFC finished the stronger.Harry Maguire ushers players to applaud away fans. All go, but Cristiano Ronaldo already down tunnel.

sᴇʀɢɪᴜ ғᴄʙ 🐅 @Sergiup8 Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid | Goals & Skills | Champions League | The GOAT ? Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid | Goals & Skills | Champions League | The GOAT ?🐐 https://t.co/QKqVQTxpCM

Akshat @Mysticalleo_ Ronaldo is given a -2/10 rating by L'Equipe for Tonight's performance. Ronaldo is given a -2/10 rating by L'Equipe for Tonight's performance. https://t.co/L9dGt8jDAK

Edited by Adit Jaganathan