Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo-led Manchester United suffer shock defeat to Wolves

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United were handed a shock 1-0 defeat by Wolves in the Premier League on Monday. The Red Devils flattered to decieve in front of their own fans at Old Trafford in a game where Cristiano Ronaldo was given the captain's armband.
The Portuguese superstar stepped in to lead Manchester United in the absence of the injured Harry Maguire, but failed to inspire his team. Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrating figure for the majority of the game as Wolves earned a well-deserved win.
Bruno Lage's visitors were proactive from the get-go and dominated Manchester United. Wolves won the battle in midfield and were only denied a goal in the first half due to David de Gea's brilliance. The Spaniard produced saves off Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence and Nelson Semedo to keep the scoreline at 0-0.
In an attempt to introduce some flair into the game, Ralf Rangnick called on Bruno Fernandes from the bench. The midfielder came closest to scoring for Manchester United as he crashed an attempt onto the woodwork shortly after the hour mark.
Cristiano Ronaldo then found the back of the net from a set-piece, but the Manchester United captain was rightfully adjudged offside. Romain Saiss then rattled the woodwork with his free-kick for Wolves before the visitors grabbed a late winner.
Joao Moutinho's late strike condemned Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo to defeat
The only goal of the game came through Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese counterpart Joao Moutinho. Wolves' veteran midfielder pounced on a loose clearance and fired a shot into the back of the net from the edge of the area in the 82nd minute.
The low shot fired into the far corner provided De Gea with little chance of keeping the ball out of the net.
Manchester United were awarded a free-kick on the edge of Wolves' penalty area right at the end. However, Fernandes' excellent attempt was met with an impressive save from Jose Sa. The Wolves custodian kept the effort out at full stretch and celebrated passionately with his teammates as the referee blew the full-time whistle.
The result proved to be Wolves' first away win at Manchester United since 1980. Understandably, the defeat raised questions at Cristiano Ronaldo and company. In all fairness, the Red Devils were never really at the races as Rangnick suffered his first defeat as Manchester United boss.
Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the best reactions on Twitter as Wolves recorded a memorable win:
