Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo-led Manchester United suffer shock defeat to Wolves

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United were handed a shock 1-0 defeat by Wolves in the Premier League on Monday. The Red Devils flattered to decieve in front of their own fans at Old Trafford in a game where Cristiano Ronaldo was given the captain's armband.

The Portuguese superstar stepped in to lead Manchester United in the absence of the injured Harry Maguire, but failed to inspire his team. Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrating figure for the majority of the game as Wolves earned a well-deserved win.

Bruno Lage's visitors were proactive from the get-go and dominated Manchester United. Wolves won the battle in midfield and were only denied a goal in the first half due to David de Gea's brilliance. The Spaniard produced saves off Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence and Nelson Semedo to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

In an attempt to introduce some flair into the game, Ralf Rangnick called on Bruno Fernandes from the bench. The midfielder came closest to scoring for Manchester United as he crashed an attempt onto the woodwork shortly after the hour mark.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV Wolves win at Old Trafford for the first time since 1980, almost 42 years ago 😳 Wolves win at Old Trafford for the first time since 1980, almost 42 years ago 😳 https://t.co/mPn4nKrEN0

Cristiano Ronaldo then found the back of the net from a set-piece, but the Manchester United captain was rightfully adjudged offside. Romain Saiss then rattled the woodwork with his free-kick for Wolves before the visitors grabbed a late winner.

Joao Moutinho's late strike condemned Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo to defeat

The only goal of the game came through Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese counterpart Joao Moutinho. Wolves' veteran midfielder pounced on a loose clearance and fired a shot into the back of the net from the edge of the area in the 82nd minute.

The low shot fired into the far corner provided De Gea with little chance of keeping the ball out of the net.

Manchester United were awarded a free-kick on the edge of Wolves' penalty area right at the end. However, Fernandes' excellent attempt was met with an impressive save from Jose Sa. The Wolves custodian kept the effort out at full stretch and celebrated passionately with his teammates as the referee blew the full-time whistle.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🐺 José Sá screams with joy at full-time after a big save to help beat Man United 🐺 José Sá screams with joy at full-time after a big save to help beat Man United https://t.co/jfqPpDVcWw

The result proved to be Wolves' first away win at Manchester United since 1980. Understandably, the defeat raised questions at Cristiano Ronaldo and company. In all fairness, the Red Devils were never really at the races as Rangnick suffered his first defeat as Manchester United boss.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the best reactions on Twitter as Wolves recorded a memorable win:

zayne @zayneswrld Ronaldo definitely not as good or even the same player he used to be. Every time he gets the ball he passes it back, he doesn’t look to take on players or even run at them anymore. I think he should just call it a day #MUNWOL Ronaldo definitely not as good or even the same player he used to be. Every time he gets the ball he passes it back, he doesn’t look to take on players or even run at them anymore. I think he should just call it a day #MUNWOL

Adam Lewis @AdamjamesLewis7 #MUNWOL United have about as much urgency as a Tesco Express security man working a bank holiday #slow United have about as much urgency as a Tesco Express security man working a bank holiday #slow #MUNWOL

Greg Constable @gregconstable Man Utd are so dull to watch now. There aren’t any players in that team that excite the crowd when they get on the ball 😴🙄 #MUNWOL Man Utd are so dull to watch now. There aren’t any players in that team that excite the crowd when they get on the ball 😴🙄 #MUNWOL

Chumet @Chumet_ A discussion will need to be had of how Ronaldo is hindering Greenwood's progress #MUNWOL A discussion will need to be had of how Ronaldo is hindering Greenwood's progress #MUNWOL

Megan @Meganss96 The fact Phil Jones can walk back in after 2 years and be one of the better players must be pretty worrying #MUNWOL The fact Phil Jones can walk back in after 2 years and be one of the better players must be pretty worrying #MUNWOL

Lanre Reactivated @Coolboy_Lanre



#MUNWOL Man Utd have been insanely poor in this game. This is not gengen pressing football. This is depressing football. Man Utd have been insanely poor in this game. This is not gengen pressing football. This is depressing football.#MUNWOL

Neondeck @thegudbadguy This man United team is just all about individual brilliance, no team spirit.. not good enough #MUNWOL This man United team is just all about individual brilliance, no team spirit.. not good enough #MUNWOL

Gareth @Gareth_Utd



#MUFC #MUNWOL I bet Ralf is thinking "this isn't how I instructed these clowns to play" I bet Ralf is thinking "this isn't how I instructed these clowns to play"#MUFC #MUNWOL

Jac FT @JAC_FT1 Please can we give Ronaldo back to Juventus and bring Ole back? We're playing with 10 men #MUNWOL Please can we give Ronaldo back to Juventus and bring Ole back? We're playing with 10 men #MUNWOL

quasi kwarteng @zarndeep Ronaldo can’t even go and ask Harry Kane for advice on how to get out the Europe conference league group #MUNWOL Ronaldo can’t even go and ask Harry Kane for advice on how to get out the Europe conference league group #MUNWOL

CPA Amkoah Elijah @CPA_Amkoah

#MUNWOL Man United is the biggest fraud in the world. OLE was never the problem after all. Man United is the biggest fraud in the world. OLE was never the problem after all. #MUNWOL

Adam @AD4MFTW Cristiano Ronaldo highlights vs Wolves | Greatest Player of All Time? Cristiano Ronaldo highlights vs Wolves | Greatest Player of All Time? https://t.co/WOUhsECnDf

Twinch @madoreIV Cristiano Ronaldo is becoming a liability to the club. A risk we can't ignore.



Manchester United in 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo is becoming a liability to the club. A risk we can't ignore. Manchester United in 2022.

Ron GHOST @RonGHOST3 Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing Europa soon



Mark my words😂😂🤣 Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing Europa soonMark my words😂😂🤣

Raymond @Raymidey4U Cristiano Ronaldo has never lost a club game being captain.



Nobody

That's where man united comes in Cristiano Ronaldo has never lost a club game being captain.NobodyThat's where man united comes in https://t.co/zpUqK2mhSG

Aadoo  @Aadozo Cristiano Ronaldo is a liability and he's destroying Manchester United just like destroyed Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo is a liability and he's destroying Manchester United just like destroyed Juventus. https://t.co/oq3LWNMZeH

Julian @jre9324 Absolutely thrilled that Cristiano Ronaldo will be attending Wolves training tomorrow, as he’s in Coady’s back pocket for the foreseeable future. Absolutely thrilled that Cristiano Ronaldo will be attending Wolves training tomorrow, as he’s in Coady’s back pocket for the foreseeable future.

Gary Neville @GNev2 It’s not good. It really isn’t! It’s not good. It really isn’t!

Ty Bracey @TyBracey Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t got a chance against Ezri Konsa let’s be honest Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t got a chance against Ezri Konsa let’s be honest

